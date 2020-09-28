Daily Love Horoscope, September 29, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Love requires structure and sometimes passion can be so unbridled it fights against controlling energy.

Such is the case with this week's astrology as Mars rx in passionate (and sometimes selfish) Aries squares staunch Saturn in deliberate Capricorn.

There's an old astrological saying, "The stars impel but do not compel" which means that you are the person where the buck stops. You might sense the tension. You might even be the one who starts an argument, but you don't have to be a victim to the Universe, even when things feel fated. You have the power to choose your reactions. You can work toward love or against it, but do what makes the most sense for you.

Like a car that is reeling out of control, grab the steering wheel and pull a hard right if you have to. While the Sun is in balanced Libra and the Moon is in Pisces, emotions can be a bit wonky but find the balance you need. It's there for you if you seek it out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your identity sector. You are going through some changes that are intense, deeply personal, and difficult.

The year may have been especially hard on you and you may be trying to figure out how to improve your next steps in love and in your romantic relationships.

However pulling back to evaluate things before jumping to conclusions may be necessary as Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your social status sector. You may push too hard and ruin a relationship. If possible work on yourself to see if that helps.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your past life sector and this can mean a return of an X into your life to resolve a conflict. You may feel upset at their return and decide to avoid hearing what it is that they have to say.

You're open to new ideas even if it's feedback about, so while Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your learning sector, it's a great idea to heed whatever negative feedback you receive from someone where things didn't work out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your friendship sector, and when it comes to love there's an abundance of positive energy in your day.

It's a great day to spend time with the people you love and to let them know they mean the world to you.

Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your shared resources sector, which can spell a financial loss for a partner. You may find that you don't get something that you wanted right now but it could come through later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your career sector, and the way it affects your relationships. Perhaps you're bringing stress home from work and the people in your life can feel it. Try to avoid worrying about work when you are at home.

Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your relationship sector, and this can mean someone is pulling back slightly but for good reasons. It's always good to let someone have their space and to see what distance leaves behind after a short absence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your learning sector, and it can be a great time to learn about love and to have the purest of motives for whatever information you're striving to master.

Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your daily duties sector. Doing something for another person can be a sweet way to make amends if there have been difficulties in the relationship or problems due to differences of opinion lately.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your shared resources sector. Don't let petty arguments that can take place today ruin a good thing between you and a significant other.

There are times when discussions become heated due to anger issues that surface during Mars rx. Try to be understanding.

Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your creativity sector. Do things that help you to process new ideas. Exercise. Think. Journal or meditate and invite your higher power to provide you with what you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your relationship sector, and it can be a tense time for relationships right now. Mars is also opposing the Sun in your sign which can imply feeling misunderstood by others that know you best.

Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your home and family sector. Saturn has a tendency to take things away. Perhaps stress will now start to lift for you and this can create more positive energy in your love life. Try not to add more things to your day that you and others have to do together than is necessary. Aim to spend time for the sake of love alone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your daily duties sector, and you and your partner can be arguing more lately about chores and who isn't keeping up with their fair share. This can be an area of hardship for you emotionally right now.

Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your communication sector, which means to put down the right to be right (even if you are). You may not be improving the situation with your current approach. Learn to find out what works best for everyone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your creativity sector. Take your anger out in productive ways.

Color, paint, go for a run. Try to avoid getting into an argument with another person when you sense things are going sour. Find new ways to satisfy your need to be heard. The Universe hears it all anyway.

Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your personal property sector, meaning you could be frustrated by how something you owned was treated or not returned by a loved one. Forgiveness is always the key to improved relationships. So, perhaps it's time to let go of the grudge.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your home and family sector. There can be petty arguments that arise in your family during this transit but if you're aware that this can happen you can try to avoid it tomorrow.

Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your identity sector. If someone says something that seems to be an attack of your character dismiss it as if it didn't happen. You may come to recognize that those situations lessen when people realize that certain things don't bother you anymore they stop.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your communication sector. Try not to return tit for tat when others seem to be looking to battle. Love people where they are at even if they are acting unkindly. You can distance yourself from the situation instead until things smooth out later.

Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your past life sector. You may be learning how to overcome a problem that is repetitive for you. Pay attention to themes that seem to crop up with similarities in relationships and your conversations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mars, the planet of passion, spends the day in Aries, your personal property sector. Avoid fights over who gets what or who owns what. Even though you may often take a community approach to belongings others may not feel the same and boundaries are needed.

Mars squares Saturn in Capricorn, your friendship sector, and there can be some sort of negative interaction with a friend that can hinder your friendship from going forward any further. Try to exercise grace at all times.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.