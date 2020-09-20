Daily Love Horoscope, September 21, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 21, 2020.

Monday the Moon starts the day in the depths of Scorpio's energy, then at 3:34 p.m. EST it enters adventure-seeking Sagittarius.

It's a powerful day for work, and if you do a job you love for your career, too. The Moon makes positive aspects to Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn first thing this morning. So, we are serious, forthcoming, and interested in results.

If you're nose to the grindstone on Monday be sure to communicate your lack of attentiveness with your significant other during working hours. Make plans to cut loose after the job is done.

When the Moon enters dynamic Sagittarius, everyone will be ready to cut loose and release the stress from the day! Work hard, play hard, and then have a good time.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon squares Venus today which can make it hard to feel like staying at home doing the usual.

You'll want to go off on some type of adventure exploring the unknown with or without someone by your side.

There can be a peacefulness to trying new things that you have not done before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon squares Venus today, and this can make it hard for others to be truthful and transparent when there is tension. You may find yourself playing truth seeker today.

You may find that the real story of a matter is somewhere in between what is said and what really happened; and it's up to you to figure it out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon squares Venus today, so during this tense transit, find the right balance in what you say or do. You'll want to buffer criticisms of friends with love.

You'll want to be an example of grace with those who have difficulty communicating their lives without being hurtful or angry. Focus on the beautiful side of life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon squares Venus today so do something that reminds you how the best things in life are free. Spend time in nature. Plan a camping trip. Take the dog to the dog park.

Let yourself explore all the beauty and splendor of the world around you and spread your kindness and your smile with everyone you meet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon squares Venus today and it's a good time to withdraw from the tension of the world and to evaluate your life's direction. If you have not done so in a while, try a meditative practice.

Set an intention and then release the outcome to the Universe so that what you want happens organically.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon squares Venus today, and it can be hard to have patience with healing your heart. You may feel the tension or pangs of disappointment still and want to avoid these emotions altogether.

But love can be confrontational, and sometimes you have to be willing to look at the things in your own life that aren't pleasant but need to come to the light so that they can be dealt with and you can move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon squares Venus today, so if you can, break loose from the responsibilities of the day with a good friend. It's a wonderful day to explore the world just to see what will happen.

Go for an impromptu walk around the mall. Check out a craft store. Take your camera and go to the park to see what animals you can catch doing things while you're taking pictures. Have fun if you can with someone fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon squares Venus today, and you may be pushing through some work-related projects. You may find what you felt weak in has now become an area of strength and purpose.

You may feel the weight of the world on your shoulders, but when you're motivated by the power of love, you can accomplish many things today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon squares Venus today, and it's a good day to be playful and kind with those that you find attractive, especially if you're single. The feelings you have for someone you like may be mutual.

You might discover a secret admirer has been acting not so secretively and has been dropping subtle hints about their interest in you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon squares Venus today and there's a unique, innocent quality to you right now in love and your relationship. You may struggle with the need to explain yourself.

Your past decisions and problems don't need to be told to the people you're around today, however, don't focus on the past. It's not what defines you. How you act now and who you are today is more important than the person you used to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon squares Venus today, and love can awaken something inside of you that is otherworldly right now. You are open and receptive to love.

Your heart is ready for an awakening of romance and passion. Foster it. You have been blessed with a new appreciation for life and relationships that come from experiences.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon squares Venus today, which can bring complications to love. Listen to your intuition when it speaks to you. Aim for purity of heart.

Have faith in the unseen, and anticipate a beautiful healing within your spirit as you experience love within the context of a new beginning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.