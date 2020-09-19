Daily Love Horoscope, September 20, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 20, 2020.

The Sun is in Virgo. The Moon is in Scorpio, and on Saturday Venus in Leo will square Uranus.

Venus is about love, beauty, and the ability to see all things in a way that's complimentary. Venus is the light at the end of the tunnel. It's the expression of eternal love.

So, what happens when Venus squares Uranus, the planet of chaos? Opportunities can erupt causing a strong need to take action.

For some, there's a need to see things through the eyes of a friend. For others, it can be learning to give when others do not.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Venus trines Uranus today, making it easy to spend money on something you love to do with a special someone.

You don't have to buy something extravagant if it doesn't fit in with your budget. But if you feel the desire, pick up something sweet and sentimental as a 'just because' gift.

Venus spends the day in Leo, your creativity and play sector while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of money. You might find all sorts of interesting ways to make today full of romantic surprises.

From handwritten notes to making little redeemable coupons for hugs and kisses, there are so many ways to say "I love you" to someone that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Venus trines Uranus today and you're able to get the respect love and admiration that you need from the people closest to you.

Feeling appreciated and held in high regard is important to you, especially in your intimate relationships.

Venus spends the day in Leo, your home and family sector while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of identity.

Your relatives can provide a great boost to your confidence right now. You may be preparing to do something difficult and their love and support is needed and timely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Venus trines Uranus today and you pick up on energy that's behind the scenes. Body language will be easier to read for you.

You are naturally communicative, so being able to read between the lines today can be helpful in love. You will want to know if you're with someone who also wants to be with you.

Venus spends the day in Leo, your communication sector while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of psychic awareness. You can see beyond the big picture today, if you allow yourself to tune into your higher power and observe the interaction you have with your significant other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Venus trines Uranus today, and you're kind, charitable and giving. You easily wear your heart on your sleeve and your relationships can bring out the best in you. You are willing to show your softer side today. After a long summer, you guards can begin to drop down

Venus spends the day in Leo, your personal property sector while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of friendships. This is a great day to share of yourself.

Perhaps you have gently used clothing that you can donate or share instead of trying to sell them online. You might want to let some of your friends go through the items before you send them off to Goodwill or another nonprofit close to your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Venus trines Uranus today, and even though love is always on your mind, it's good to put some attention toward work and career and do something that you love.

It's good to be known for things that come naturally to you. You may find it useful to get feedback from people in your inner circle of trust.

Venus spends the day in Leo, your personal development sector while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of career and public image.

Pay attention to the feedback that you receive from others. You may find their ability to see into your life an asset and a way that they show their love and support.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Venus trines Uranus today and you learn something special about your past. Your history with others can provide you with some key information. Your past helped to make you into the person you are today, and the more others understand yours and you their's the easier it can be to show support during difficult times.

Venus spends the day in Leo, your karmic house while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of higher learning. The miraculous can take place.

You may discover that you have more things in common with someone you used to know and still stay in touch with. You may catch a glimpse into your behavior and gain insight into things you're struggling to grasp.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Venus trines Uranus today and a gift can be given or received. You may find a talent or skill was left underutilized because of an observation or remark made by a friend. Friends can be great companions in that they see the best and want to bring it out in the open for your higher good.

Venus spends the day in Leo, your friendship sector. while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of shared resources. This is a great time to partner up with someone that you enjoy being around. Your time together can lead to a great innovation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Venus trines Uranus today, and it's great to mix business with pleasure. If you have someone in your life you've often thought about doing business with, maybe now is a good time to discuss the matter broadly.

Venus spends the day in Leo, your career sector while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of relationships.

So, plan something spontaneous. If you are someone who has a friendship with your boss, it's a great day to invite them over for dinner or a BBQ.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Venus trines Uranus today, so applying what you've learned about yourself, love and life can become part of your rituals. Rituals are a part of life that can provide comfort, joy and a sense of belonging.

Venus spends the day in Leo, your higher learning sector while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of daily habits.

You may have picked up a good habit from someone you love and even their not-so-great habits can teach you what you don't want to do because of where it leads to.

Find something that can start and close your day while providing you with a sense of comfort that will warm your heart with the best memories.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Venus trines Uranus today you can give of your time teaching a friend how to do something fun that you enjoy. It's a great day for going to the park, taking a bike ride or trying out kayaking, boating or swimming.

Venus spends the day in Leo, your shared resources sector while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of passion and creativity. If you can't go out due to restrictions, try a potluck or do something fun over the phone like a group chat or a video conference call so that you are still in touch.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Venus trines Uranus today, and it's a good day to plan upcoming social activities. If you love to throw a holiday party, to make it extra safe during the pandemic this year, you'll want to start now so you have more time to coordinate your activities.

Venus spends the day in Leo, your relationships sector while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of home and family. Make your home warm and inviting. Buy flowers. Put up pictures that you haven't had a chance to nail into the wall. Make your area cozy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Venus trines Uranus today and it's a good day to start some sort of buddy system where you have a friend hold you accountable for a promise you had made to yourself. It's a wonderful thing where you can show support and bring out the best in one another. Aim to be the friend you wished you had.

Venus spends the day in Leo, your daily habits sector while Uranus will be in Taurus, your house of communication. Talk about how you will like to be communicated with when you don't do what you say. Do you want to be texted or called? Set boundaries for success.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.