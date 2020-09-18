Daily Love Horoscope, September 19, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 19, 2020.

The day begins with the Moon in Libra, and we are social, attentive to our loved ones, and optimistic when it comes to matters of love.

Later in the day, around 2:38 p.m. EST, the Moon enters Scorpio, bringing up past life matters, rebirthing a part of the self, and allowing new themes to erupt.

Saturday's forecast brings attention to the home and family as the Sun remains in Virgo for its final weekend of this year.

Virgo is practical when it comes to love, as you should also be. Focus on nurturing others, finding ways to be helpful, and try not to take things personally when you can.

It's a great day for exploring love's passion but with a purpose!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, love takes on a materialistic form today as what you want and need falls into your lap without a struggle, but there may need to be some compromise.

The Moon starts the day in sociable Libra, and talking can ease tension with someone close. Conversations can open the door to new things. Something promising can begin to manifest in your life.

Later, when the Moon enters, Scorpio, ask the Universe for the impossible, as today's energy can bring miracles your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, set the stage and light the candles, romance is in the air, and it's going to last all weekend.

The Moon starts the day in Libra, your sector of health, and while joined with Mercury, your thoughts and ideas are balanced for love.

When the Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of partnerships, your social graces can romance and charm someone special.

You'll need to make time more time for closeness. Clear your night and do your business early in the day. Make sure your evening is free!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, work is on your mind, and it's time to buckle down to get chores done. There's work to be done, and it's an intense time so you will want to be focused.

You may not be as focused on romantic interludes as you were perhaps yesterday. When the Moon enters Scorpio, your carefree ways can come to a halt. You can easily go from flirty and passionate to all business.

Tonight's Moon in Scorpio encourages you to be practical with your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today's Virgo Sun trines restrictive Saturn, making open and transparent communication key to your relationships. Even your emotions will be less intense and you can think with clarity and vision.

This is a great time to build a relationship and to make a house a home. With consistently applied effort and wisdom, results can start to appear.

You may want to hold back on sharing news or focus more on the work that has to be done vs just talking about it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, love requires bravery. While Venus is in your zodiac sign, you maybe feel like taking risks in the name of love.

From making a much-needed decision that involves a mate to lifestyle changes, you have a whatever-it-takes mindset at this time.

the Moon starts the day in Libra and enters Scorpio, your solar house of home and family, and talk about money, finances, investments, or personal boundaries can remain a continuation of this week.

If you're living with family, you may be thinking about getting your own place and the logistics can create friction in your interaction with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your solar season is almost over and today you get a glimpse of things to come starting next week.

The Moon starts the day in Libra and enters Scorpio, your solar house of communication and travel. Take a road trip.

Get into a debate with your bestie. Play songs on the radio that make you think. Make it a point to chat with your higher power, and don't forget to ask for guidance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, love is helpful today.

Time is moving forward, not just for you but for everyone, including your family.

While Jupiter trines Uranus, you can make holiday shopping easier for people you love.

You don't have to buy anything right now, but you can make a list of what you want to get soon, perhaps on Amazon, and make it public to share with friends or family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may need some space right now, and a part of you could even feel slightly lonely as you take what you need for yourself.

You're awakened to matters that involve the past and the present as the Moon starts the day in Libra and enters Scorpio, your solar house of personal development.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon starts the day in Libra and enters Scorpio, your solar house of karma. The past is often hard to let go of when you least expect it.

You might be thinking too hard about the would've and should've moments in your life, and this can be a time for you to heal from them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon starts the day in Libra and enters Scorpio, your solar house of friendships, which is great because today, there are good vibes up ahead.

You might find your muse or do something fun and playful with a friend that brings out your best energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Jupiter trines Uranus, and this can bring a sense of urgency to your attention that involves family or a relationship from the distant past.

When you put your priorities in order you'll see that you have the energy to handle whatever life hands you today. It's a great day to set your priorities in order.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today's Virgo Sun in your solar house of relationships trines restrictive Saturn, so in your house of friends.

This can be a prescription for tension between your relationship partner and someone that they perceive to be a threat.

You may feel the need to choose who you will spend some of your free time with this weekend, so tread lightly as an ultimatum or dealbreaker statement can follow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.