Love Horoscope For September 17, 2020

What does astrology reveal for your zodiac sign?

Your love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 17, 2020.

The Sun is in Virgo and the New Moon is in Virgo entering Libra. Mercury in Libra squares lucky planet Jupiter in Capricorn.

With all the right intentions, lovers may say what they want to see, but clarity in communication may be difficult on Thursday.

Big promises can be made but outside influences can inhibit their actualization.

Wordiness can dilute meaning, and speaking without care can lead to disappointments.

There's indecisiveness on Thursday, during the interaction between Mercury square Jupiter, and an air of confusion.

What appears certain can be lacking when going beyond the surface.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to your personal life and your relationships.

Venus square Uranus, and the miracles are there for you through hard work and effort. Today's Mercury sextile Venus can encourage your partner to share their thoughts and ideas to you openly and without reservation.

Today, you are driven to start fresh and surround yourself with people that support the changes you're trying to make.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to your romantic pursuits and your need to make choices that are balanced and best for your needs, too.

Venus square Uranus, and this is the time to set new boundaries in existing relationships that align with your needs and wants vs what others expect you to do.

Mercury sextile Venus so if you're eager to get healthy and want to invite a family member to help each other stay accountable, now is a good time to pursue some much-needed changes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to your home and family, but also to your need for love and something romantic to look forward to.

If you've been steering clear of socializing, Venus square Uranus will emphasize this. You may feel like breaking out and doing something fun with a partner.

Today's Mercury sextile Venus makes the day a fun time to plan a picnic or take a road trip to look for shooting stars.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to your conversations and the way you receive messages from family and important people in your life.

This is a great time, while Venus square Uranus, to share openly or to hold things to yourself until the time is right.

Even though Mercury sextile Venus and communication is results-driven, you may not want to hear feedback from family members until you're sure that the decisions you make are criticism-proof.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to your personal property and contracts, deeds, and things related to communications.

Venus squares Uranus, and if you're planning to buy a first home, this can be a promising time for you. You may find yourself realizing what you need and what you don't.

Today's Mercury sextile Venus can be a great time for purging and replacing items that represent your couple's status.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to your personal development and to your personal possessions.

Today, Venus square Uranus and you'll feel a strong sense of accomplishment when you are able to buy things for your home, especially if for a short time you had to be more dependent on someone else's income.

Mercury sextile Venus and this can be a time where you build your love nest and decorate it in a way that makes it cozy and inviting.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to your past and your identity. A break from what was is long overdue.

You are looking for closure, today, as Venus square Uranus creating the potential for disruptions. An old relationship and its impact on your life won't hold you back any further.

Today's Mercury sextile Venus encourages talking. You are ready to start redefining who you are as a person without having to reflect on what someone else said about you or how they made you feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to your friendships and their impact on your past, perhaps even some negative consequences you've faced when dealing with the wrong crowd.

Venus square Uranus, and this can bring up something unexpected. You may have an old friend or even an X resurface after a long break, and if you do, this can be a time of closure for you.

Mercury sextile Venus, and words that are hard to say can be slightly easier. You may be relieved to see that you have changed, but someone else hasn't and that's why you're no longer together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to career and social image and your network or business partnerships.

Today, Venus square Uranus, the planet of the miraculous. This can be a beautiful time in your work where things come together and work well for you.

During today's Mercury sextile Venus, good news can come to you. You may be starting a new partnership or a relationship that reignites your passion for what you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to your educational pursuits and your career and public image. This is a season of learning and with lessons comes action.

Venus squares Uranus, and even if you're afraid of public speaking, you may find yourself more visible lately.

You are ready to study and learn, and Mercury sextile Venus can make education something that helps you to grow your business.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to your shared resources and your education.

Mercury sextile Venus and if someone is encouraging you to apply for school loans, grants or some sort of financial program, this is can be a good time, while Venus squares Uranus, to listen to well-intended advice.

You may be in a position to receive a gift from someone else that can be used to help you achieve an academic goal in the near future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra brings clarity and focus to your committed relationships and shared resources.

Venus square Uranus, so hard work pays off in the long run. Sit down with your partner and view how you want to pool certain things that you both own and what you want to remain exclusive.

You will be able to see how you are able to work together as a couple financially while Mercury sextile Venus.

This can also be a season of gifts where your significant other is granted a special reward or talent and it also benefits you!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.