Love Horoscope For September 16, 2020

Love can improve!

Your love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 16, 2020.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign Virgo fostering a reserved vibe for love.

The Moon will trine Uranus, the planet of the miraculous which is in Taurus until 2026.

Your approach to love can change. Something unique, yet timely can present itself in all relationships. Uranus rules Aquarius so we are given a unique gift of freedom in some way before the end of the day on Wednesday.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this is the last day of the lunar cycle as the New Moon prepares to take place in your sector of daily duties, and love can be a task of itself.

The New Moon in Virgo is a jump start to self-care and daily work, and this can put pressure on your love life as you divert your attention away from romantic pursuits and on to new things.

The Sun in Virgo will trine Saturn in Capricorn today invite you to explore better ways to structure your life and your time.

It's a good time to simplify, not just with things but also with the types of people you allow into your world.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the New Moon in Virgo will kickstart your passion projects and this can be a time for new love.

You may experience the deepening of a relationship where you begin to share more daily duties with one another.

The Moon in Virgo will trine Uranus in Taurus activating your learning sector.

This is a time to reflect and to evaluate what your next goal is in a relationship.

It's a wonderful time to embark on a thoughtful beginning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, when the New Moon takes place in your sector of authority figures, it's time to think about what influences your life the most, especially among those that you love.

Are you observing people set certain standards for you or are you more concerned with overall character that can come by way of experience?

Today's Sun harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of transformation invites change in a big way for you and also for those who know you best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, something to talk about and to resolve may be in order as this lunar cycle comes to a close and the Moon in Virgo prepares to start over again, as you may do too.

You may be ready to let a situation go and hit the restart button in your relationship. No matter how welcomed forgiveness can be hard to do.

Today's Moon's relationship with Pluto can create work for you to accomplish.

You may find it difficult to adjust the way you interact with someone, but with some craft or creativity, you will find what you need, even if it happens by chance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the New Moon in Virgo takes place tomorrow, and for today, and you may find yourself ready to settle into a nice routine with someone you love.

Today's Sun will have a tough aspect with Uranus, which can have you feeling unresolved in certain matters, so tune out the world for a little while, if you can, and focus your attention on the sweeter side of life.

You may find the day perfect for a luxurious meal or a simple, romantic candlelight dinner at home.

It's a great day to relax and let the time pass without focusing too much on the details.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo the Sun and tomorrow's New Moon will take place in your zodiac sign and you are in a powerful position to do make changes to your wardrobe, your identity and to learn something new.

Your mind and your wants align, and this is a day that holds deep personal meaning for you and your relationships.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars today, sharing an experience that brings you joy can do wonders for your spirit today.

Try to plan for a spontaneous activity that challenges you and do it with the one you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the New Moon may draw your attention to the past and a matter that you have left unresolved up until now.

While this may be a painful time for your life, it's also necessary as you will forever have a 'what if' on your mind if you don't just face your fear.

The Sun will trine Jupiter in Capricorn today. This can make it necessary to have big and perhaps heated conversations with family.

You may find that the more you share the more you learn about yourself and the people you live with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your career can launch in a new direction and this can become your second love.

With Venus in Leo, your house of career and social standing, you command attention and respect easily, which can intimidate your partner if they are emotionally unprepared for this type of attention.

Venus square Uranus, and this can mean that you're in a strong position to see results. Something positive can enter your life but not without dedication and personal commitment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your career sector until September 22, and for now, things at work are beginning to pick up once again after such a long hold.

With attention towards a career, it can leave little time for love.

Today's Sun opposite Neptune, you may find that you have to plan your dates instead of approach romance with spontaneity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, speaking up about love, life, and your relationship may require a little more work than you are used to giving.

Today's Mercury in Libra activates your work and social status sector, so you may be getting word back about a career-related matter.

Mercury harmonizes with Venus in Leo today, and it's a great day to explore the depths of your relationship's empathy.

Instead of doing everything yourself, ask for help from your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today's Mars in Aries, your communication sector has a harsh aspect with Saturn in your house of hidden enemies.

Mars square Saturn, so you may want to keep your eyes wide open as something could be revealed about someone or a situation that's not part of your daily life.

You may find out about a person's past (perhaps even your own) that will require more patience and understanding.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, friendship can be a motivating factor for love as Mars in your second solar house squares Pluto in your friendship sector.

It's not a good day to loan money to a friend in order to accommodate their transition or change.

When it comes to love, keep business dealings separate today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.