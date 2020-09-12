Daily Love Horoscope, September 13, 2020

Venus and the Moon are in Leo.

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology for Sunday, September 13, 2020.

The Sun spends the day in Virgo bringing healing energy to the day. Caring for your loved ones in practical ways brings a sense of fulfillment.

For some zodiac signs, the day will be filled with love and positive social engagement, but for those affected by the Moon in Leo square Mars retrograde in Aries, the tension in relationships can manifest.

Here's what your daily love horoscope and astrology forecasts for all zodiac signs on Sunday, September 13, 2020:

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, love and career come into the right balance.

Now that Jupiter direct activates better opportunities for your zodiac sign it’s a great time to have that important conversation with a mate.

The stars very well could be aligned for you today, listen to your intuition. It will sense the right timing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon enters your sector of heart and home. You may find reprieve in the familiar.

It’s a day to let life flow and not push any particular agenda.

With Mercury in your sector of daily work and habits, it’s a good day to stick to a routine or relish in the normalcy of your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Venus spends the day in your communication sector, and something about the past can come up for you to discuss and resolve.

This can be a long-overdue process that you've given much thought and consideration to but not disclosed before.

Today's Uranus square Venus can bring an opportunity to share what's on your heart in an unexpected, but beneficial way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, what money can do matters more to you than the value itself.

You are ready to search for new ways to share your love of good food and experience with a mate.

You may delight in introducing a partner to a restaurant or location that you have never been to before.

You might find yourself drawn to buying trinkets or items that carry sentimental value for you.

You are intrigued by what money can do for love and use it to bring joy and happiness into your relationship today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of communication, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, and you easily grasp new ideas and enjoy intelligent conversations.

And, if you’ve got a zany idea or a dream that requires pulling together resources, you may have to discuss a bit more to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of war and motivation, Mars transits your shared resources sector, and this can be a quarrelsome time for you and a mate.

Manipulation can come up today when it comes to the use and ownership of certain objects.

There can be a power dynamic that needs to be worked on but not without lots of conversation.

Mercury, in your money sector, encourages logic and forthright communication. It's better to be direct with what you want and need, perhaps even putting certain desires into writing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, friendships make a difference today as your ruling planet, Venus continues its transit through Leo this week.

You love big bold laughter and want to experience the sweeter side of life.

Venus square Uranus in Taurus, your share resources and rebirth sector making it possible that a friend can pull through for you in a big way today.

You can experience the miracles of friendship and discover who is truly there for you when you need them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon enters Leo today, your work and career sector, and a project or relationship can become a label of love.

As a romantic partner, you're committed and dedicated, but it's easy to feel stressed about small matters right now.

With Mars retrograde, the planet of war in your sixth solar house it's easy for you to become upset over what you perceive to be a slight committed by a loved one.

You may be prone to hold some of your anger or anxiety inside. So, try to open up about your feelings and resolve them sooner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of war, Mars rx is in your solar house of passion and romance, and you may feel frustrated if things in a relationship are taking too long.

You may be looking for an opportunity to experience a fresh take on romance and when things are stagnant and not progressing you may easily lose interest.

Jupiter direct in your personal possessions sector can turn your frustrations toward what you own that provides you comfort and purpose at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your ruling planet Saturn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces today.

The day is made for dreams and playing out scenarios of the future with someone that you love.

While Saturn and Pluto are conjunct in your sign, powerful change is possible.

So, why not talk about the home you want to have one day or even drive around the area where you want to build.

Look at travel guides if you hope to travel. Imagine what you perceive your lives together ought to be like.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, love is alive and activated as Venus in Leo brings out the romantic nature in you.

Although you are still practical and not ever going to let both feet off the ground, Mars retrograde in Aries has you drive to explore something sweet in love.

You may not feel the need for strongly expressed affection today, and a simple kiss of the forehead may do.

However, as Venus continues to activate your romance sector, you seek connectivity that touches more than your heart, you're looking for a deep spiritual connection.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, love can appear to be complex today as the Sun in Virgo, your commitment sector opposes dreamy Neptune in your zodiac sign.

Your awareness of certain dynamics in love grows as Jupiter in Capricorn, magnifies problems, and the illusions that foster confusion for you and within your relationship at this time.

Today's Moon in Leo brings a strong desire to fix things and to make your relationships better, but try not to focus only on the problems. Stay committed to searching out solutions.

