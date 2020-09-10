Daily Love Horoscope For September 11, 2020

The Moon leaves Gemini and enters Cancer.

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology for Friday, September 11, 2020.

The Moon will leave Gemini to enter Cancer. We are introspective, security seeking and emotionally vulnerable.

Here's what your daily love horoscope and astrology forecasts for all zodiac signs on Friday, September 11, 2020:

Jumping to conclusions or making big changes are ill-advised. Why? We are knee-deep in retrograde season.

Mars, the god of war has thrown his hat into the astrological ring. This year's retrograde season is personal now.

As you pursue your goals, dreams try to obliviate all fears about love and relationships. Be more Mars-like and face romantic decisions with wisdom and optimism even if your confidence waivers.

If your birthday is on September 11:

Your Sun sign is Virgo, and you are sharp and capable, but intuitive and instinctive. You have the ability to pursue a relationship and see it through to the bitter end. Some may not recognize your sensitive nature unless they are close to you.

People born on Friday are Venus children.

Famous people born on September 11 include Ludacris, Moby, Harry Connick, Jr., and Shaun Livingston.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your passion sector. This month, you're creative and sweet, longing for attention, and willing to give it equally.

You're not interested in partying or big fanfare. Sentimental conversations are what you long for.

Truthful chats with a loved one can feel challenging while the Cancer Moon squares Mercury in Libra. So, exercise a little patience when you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your authority figures sector. But, you're strong and capable so believe in yourself.

You may be sensitive to what is said over the next few days while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

However, try to visualize who you want to be and then respond in kind. If you see yourself as loving, happy and successful, it's as good as done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your communication sector. When asked what you want, do you know?

It's time for you to explore the question and to decide what would make you happiest so you can communicate it through how you live your life.

Today's Moon squares Mercury in Libra can make melancholily complicated, especially if a romantic interest is on your mind. Confidence can help you gain love's favor.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your personal property sector. You're aware of the things you love and what their meaning has for your life. It's a great day to create a gratitude list and to add to it all month.

You may need a little more space and time process and clear out your emotional energy, especially if you're in the middle of projects involving your home that have made you feel negative or overwhelmed.

Try not to take your frustration out on others, but instead focus on what's good and let that be your guiding light.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your personal development sector. When you realize a short-coming in yourself, try to laugh. Everyone has something that is imperfect.

You may need some extra time alone to gather your thoughts if shame is an emotion you're wrestling with. Yet, humor can go a long way at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your hidden things sector, and you may feel suspicious of others or what they think of you (and not say) during the next few days.

A red flag is a signal not to ignore. If you think that something isn't what it seems, test the situation.

The Moon in Cancer squares Mercury in Libra, your sector of personal possessions, and sharing your life with someone else can be a conversation you want to have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your friendship sector. Time spent with a good friend can heal fears and give you the courage you need to overcome hurt or disappointment caused by a bad relationship experience.

Your intuitive side comes alive as the Moon in Cancer squares Mercury in Libra, your sector of self-development.

Today, you can listen to the feedback of a person you love and learn how to move forward so that pain doesn't prevent you from experiencing joy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your career and public image sector. Today, see what you have to offer in love and relationships and don't let yourself feel discouraged if someone you care about undervalues you. What matters is how you value yourself and what you do with that information.

The Moon in Cancer squares Mercury in Libra, bringing certain realizations of the past up for you. Themes that repeat in your life may come up for you to evaluate and start working toward breaking the chains.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your higher learning, personal philosophy and spirituality sector.

It's a great day to dive into books about love or talk to your partner about their experiences and what they learned from them.

The Moon in Cancer squares Mercury in Libra, your sector of friendships. Miscommunication can be an issue during this time. Before responding, call a time out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your shared resources sector. Don't let not having what you need in love give you a sense that things will always be this way. You are in process and things will soon lookup.

Relationships need simplifying as you caught up with deadlines and things you need to get done today. Channel your energy where it belongs today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your commitment sector. It's a great day to listen to your heart and recommit yourself to love's journey.

Today's Moon in Cancer squares Mercury in Libra, your sector of learning, which gives you insight into problems related to disagreements, possibly about money. Work toward agreement.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, your wellness sector. It's time to take better care of yourself.

The Moon in Cancer squares Mercury in Libra, your sector of deaths, and rebirths. Letting go of a habit is timely.

Even if you make a mistake now, things can change later, and you may be prone to avoid naysayers or negative thinkers and opt for what you want to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.