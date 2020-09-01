Monthly Love Horoscope, September 1-30, 2020

Your love horoscope for the month is here.

Your September 2020 monthly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

Here's what's in store for you and all zodiac signs during the month of September 1-30, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo until September 22, 2020.

The Full Moon in Pisces takes place on September 2, 2020 opening the door to an energy release that's centered on endings.

Venus will enter the zodiac sign of Leo on September 6, 2020.

Libra Season will begin on September 23, 2020.

Check out your September 2020 monthly love horoscope to find out what astrology has in store for your zodiac sign:

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Aries

Aries, this month you may want to go on an adventure and do something spontaneous.

You may realize that you have been getting a little bored, so now it is time to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

You may also want to invite your love interest on a small adventure because you could discover that it can bring you both closer together and deepen your connection even more.

Whatever you decide to do, just have fun this month and do activities that pique your interest.

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Taurus

Taurus, it is important that you be your authentic self this month.

Share your inner feelings and thoughts with your partner and show your vulnerable side.

Perhaps you have been very concerned about presenting yourself in a certain way or appearing like you have everything figured out.

Well, this month you will discover that your partner will appreciate all the sides of you, even the messy ones.

No one is perfect so there is no use in pretending to be.

Chances are, your significant other will find the beauty in your imperfections.

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Gemini

Gemini, you could be working on an important project or goal this month.

However, you could be struggling with a certain aspect of your task.

Instead of feeling defeated, ask your love interest to give you a helping hand with the tasks you are having a hard time completing.

This month, you will discover that teamwork makes the dream work.

Sometimes it can be difficult to ask for help, but your love interest will genuinely want to help you out and see you succeed.

In fact, you could learn a lot from your partner right now and they could give you a different perspective on things.

Either way, two heads are better than one.

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Cancer

Cancer, you may meet someone new and interesting this month.

In fact, this unique person could be very different than you are.

It is important that you don’t judge a book by its cover and give this person a chance to show you who they really are.

You could learn a lot about yourself through them and they may stay in your life for a long while.

Try to be open to new people and new experiences this month because they can be very eye-opening for you.

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Leo

Leo, you tend to enjoy chatting and socializing with others.

However, this month you may feel quiet and reserved than you normally are.

You may still want to be in social settings but feel more inclined to observe and listen rather than talk.

It may be beneficial for you to tell your partner that you are feeling more introverted so that they don’t misinterpret your quietness or take it the wrong way.

If you need some alone time or time to reflect, then take some time to be by yourself.

Just tell your love interest that you need some peace and they will understand and respect your space.

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Virgo

Virgo, this month it is important that you let go of the past and move forward.

Perhaps you have been dwelling on a past relationship or situation but now you will have to let it go.

In fact, this person or situation may revisit you this month but it will bring you the closure you have been searching for.

Be thankful for what you learned from this particular person or event and keep growing and moving forward.

There is no use bringing negativity forward so release all the negativity and make room for positivity and new experiences.

This may be the last time you think of this past person or thing and it can feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Libra

Libra, you may be wanting to make more of a commitment with your partner this month.

Perhaps you are ready to take the next step in your relationship and want to strengthen your bond with your significant other.

However, it is important that you have a discussion with your partner to make sure they are on the same page as you.

Instead of just jumping into things, use this month to communicate openly and honestly with your partner so you can really plan your next steps.

Remember, life isn’t a race so try to use this time to make sure you have a solid foundation before progressing.

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Scorpio

Scorpio, you might notice that this month you will have some small miscommunications and misunderstandings with your partner.

You could misinterpret some information and show up to a date late.

These small annoyances could be avoided if you really try to be attentive, present, and listen to what your partner has to say.

Just try to be a little bit more mindful and careful than you normally are and try to avoid these small problems.

However, next month things will go a lot more smoothly so just focus on having a positive attitude this month even when things get in your way.

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Sagittarius

Sagittarius, love is in the air for you this month. If you are in a strong relationship, your partner is going to be more romantic and loving towards you right now.

If you are single and looking for love, the right person may come into your life in a very unexpected way. Either way, it is important that you are open to love and wear your heart on your sleeve.

Get ready for a lot of romance and passion because it is sure to be a very wonderful month for you. You may even take your relationship to new heights.

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Capricorn

Capricorn, it is important that you spend time with the people you care about this month.

Tell the people that you care about how much you care about them. It will feel nice for you to share and spread love this month.

Connect with your significant other, family, and friends to ask them how they are and show them your support.

You may find that someone you care about is going through a difficult time and needs to lean on you.

People will appreciate how supportive you are and they will be sure to return the favor in the future when you are struggling.

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Aquarius

Aquarius, you could have some questions or concerns about your current relationship.

Well, this month you may get the answers you were looking for.

You may gain some clarity and insight on what decisions or next steps to take with your partner.

Either way, you will feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders once you learn what you needed to learn.

Once you see things more clearly, listen to your gut and do what feels right. Only you will know what is best for you.

September 2020 monthly love horoscope for Pisces

Pisces, you have so many fantastical dreams, goals, and fantasies.

So, use this month to really work towards what you want.

However, make sure to include your love interest on this journey because it will feel nice for you to have someone by your side.

Let your partner support your dreams and cheer you on.

Really welcome them in and allow them to see what you want to achieve because it might give them a deeper understanding and appreciation for who you are.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.