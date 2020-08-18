Daily Love Horoscope, August 19, 2020

Mercury and the Moon enter Virgo on Wednesday.

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign, per astrology.

The Sun completes its last day of Leo season, and it was an intense time of courage and change for many zodiac signs.

The Moon will leave the zodiac sign of Leo to enter Virgo, where it's energy is expressed conservatively.

Awareness of what needs to change and improve takes us all by storm as Mercury, the ruler of Virgo also enters the sixth solar house.

Wednesday can be a day where couples start negotiations in order to make their relationship better.

For individuals who feel that dealbreakers are too much to take any longer, this Virgo season can be a time of breakups and even divorce filings.

The Sun will start Leo season this week and all zodiac signs get to assess the wellness of their current relationship.

If single, it's time to put your standards up!

What else is happening with your zodiac sign, according to astrology and your daily love horoscope?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for doing something romantic with the person you love.

Pick up some flowers. Plan a sweet dinner by candlelight or draw a bubble bath and listen to romantic music and relax at the end of the day.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your daily duties sector.

You may start to focus more on the routine part of your relationship, but you can also view things more critically. Be mindful and search for the good in all situations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for opening up your old scrapbooks and sharing photos of childhood with your mate. Invite your significant other to know you better with a walk down memory lane.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your romance and passion sector.

You'll find solace and comfort in the familiar and even view what is slightly less exciting as comforting and romantic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for chatting about the future and what you hope to see in your relationship with the one that you love.

If you're single, it's a good day to write down what you consider to be your 'ideal mate'.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your desire to lead and to have some authority in your relationship.

You may want to practice gentle leadership in your relationship so that you don't come on too strongly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for buying something special as a gift for yourself or a significant other.

It's also a great day investing your time and energy wisely and have something to show for it.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your communication sector. Conversations can be healing and truly helpful for you today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for doing something of value for yourself that gives you a sense of control in your life.

Perhaps you'd like to order some new bedding for your bedroom or pick up a bottle of your favorite perfume from the store to use each day.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your personal property sector.

You may find that you're interested in taking stock on what you have and are drawn toward people who take excellent care of their belongings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for releasing someone from your judgment and practicing the art of forgiveness.

Taking the high road in a stressful situation can be good for you to do.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your personal development sector.

This can be a time when you are searching to improve your life and feel less tolerant of criticism from others. You may become hypercritical; however, about your self and the work that you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for making time for your friends and starting to be more proactive in your inner circle.

It's a good time to make your presence more familiar and to get involved in your friend's lives.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your past.

This can be a time when you feel guilt or express guilt for areas that you fell short and were imperfect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for working with others and to become a mentor to someone you care about.

If you know a friend has a need you can pitch in and help handle, offer your assistance if you have the time.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your friendship sector.

A good friend may be in need of some structure in their life and you can provide loving support and guidance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for studying and learning about love and life.

It's a great day to plan a long-distance trip to visit with your relatives or to study the genealogy of your family through online services.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your work and career sector.

You may start to consider going back to school for a job in healthcare or find yourself caring and nurturing your significant other in a motherly way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for being generous with others and for sharing what you have with people in need.

You may also become the recipient of a gift from a friend or a loved one.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your higher learning.

This can be a time when you grow closer to your mother or a significant female in your life and her love toward you is healing and needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for investing in your relationship or going out of your way to show your significant other that you are at their side and they are not alone.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your shared resources sector.

You may find yourself in a position to receive a wellness benefit from someone in your life. This is a great time to start a workout routine with your significant other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun completes its last day of Leo season and so it's a good day for making a daily routine that provides ample time for romance and fun with a person you care about and want to get to know better.

Mercury, the planet of communication enters the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this activates your partnership and commitment sector.

You may feel a strong desire to be in a relationship if you're single. You may also be aware of your independent nature and not want to sacrifice it in order to be coupled with another person.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.