How Virgo Season Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign Until September 22nd, 2020, According To Astrology

The truth really does set you free, but only once you've shouted it out.

Every zodiac season carries with it a different energy, and as we welcome in Virgo season on August 23rd, we will be ready to start planning the next chapter of our lives.

Sun in Virgo lasts until the Sun moves into Libra on September 22nd, so we have a month to work with the energies of this particular earth sign.

The Virgo zodiac sign is known for being detail-orientated and organized. This sign is very practical and logical in terms of planning and organizing thoughts, events and life.

Sometimes known for being too emotionally detached, this energy coming in is extremely beneficial for our Virgo love horoscope. Then, we can begin to make plans for how we want the year to end.

2020 has been a year of change — some that we could control, some that we couldn’t. Yet regardless of what we’ve experienced, Virgo season always tends to be the time when we realize that we do get a say in what kind of life we live, and start taking to steps to actually create it.

What planetary transits will change the energy this month?

August 23rd - 31st

Mars in Aries square Saturn in Capricorn

Mercury in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus

Venus in Cancer opposite Jupiter in Capricorn

Venus in Cancer trine Neptune in Pisces

Mercury in Virgo trine Jupiter in Capricorn

Venus in Cancer opposite Pluto in Capricorn

Mercury in Virgo opposite Neptune in Pisces

During the first week of Virgo season, we see a number of smaller transits (seven, actually), making this a very intense week energetically.

With this many planets making aspects after just having the Sun cross over into Virgo, there is a chance that we could feel overwhelmed; however, it’s important to remember that we do have the tools to prioritize and organize ourselves. We just have to choose to use what we’re feeling as fuel to move forward.

The planets involved in the transits are Mars, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Neptune and Pluto. This means that besides it being a very active time, almost every area of our lives will be affected.

This is a great thing, especially because, with that Virgo energy, we can start making lists and plans to use this activity, and help create stepping stones into the next chapter of our lives.

While so many planets are involved, everything will likely fall under the umbrella of home, family and self, which means whatever else we experience will be seen through this lens. That's because this is where we’re directed to focus our energy this year.

With Pluto and Neptune in the mix, it’s likely we’re going to speak our truth and be honest about something we’ve kept to ourselves.

Saturn and Jupiter are going to encourage us to recognize divine timing when we feel it, and to realize that it’s all part of a bigger plan. Venus and Neptune will bring not only love but meaning to everything that’s happening.

It’s a big week, but it’s one that sets the stage for not just the rest of Virgo season, but the rest of 2020.

September 1st - 8th

Mercury in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn

Full Moon in Pisces

Venus in Cancer opposite Saturn in Capricorn

Sun in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus

Mercury in Virgo trine Saturn in Capricorn

Venus in Cancer square Mars in Aries

Mercury in Virgo sextile Venus in Cancer

Mercury enters Libra

Venus enters Leo

We begin this week with the Full Moon in Pisces on September 2nd, which will bring into focus issues that have been on the backburner since February.

Think about what was going on back then, especially in terms of love, what you believe in, and the truth that you choose to live. How have those ideals shifted for you? What have you learned since then? Do you take an active role in creating your life, or do you allow things to just happen to you?

This moon is one of truth and love, meaning that if we’ve been denying either or are working through what they mean for us, we’re going to feel the pressure to tune in and do something about it as the season progresses.

Again, we’re going to be infusing Virgo energy into all of this, so if something feels off or the inkling of change starts seeping in, try to organize your thoughts or feelings so you can see the bigger picture.

Following this lunar event, we will experience five different transits this week alone that will bring a head to many of the issues we’ve known we were supposed to focus on. This may lead to a feeling like we’re at a standstill, we have to go left or right, but we can no longer stay where we are.

Part of this is due to Uranus being a part of all this activity after turning retrograde back in August, which means we’re even more likely to experience the unexpected.

As well as Venus, the planet of love, which is still in Cancer, being involved, it signifies that we’re reaching a turning point in our journey. With only a few months left of this year, it’s becoming increasingly obvious what we need to do to truly welcome in a new start along with a new year in 2021.

On September 5th, Mercury moves from Virgo into Libra, which means that instead of purely focusing on the details, we’re more apt to be concerned about feelings and relationships. Libra is one of the ruling signs of Venus, and is the one that represents balanced partnerships.

Expect more conversations around balance and reciprocal energy in the coming weeks, as well as a desire to find more balance in our own thoughts and lives.

Venus might have other plans though as she enters Leo on September 6th, bringing in entirely new energy for the planet of love. The one thing to be aware of with this transit is if we’ve been feeling held back or like we can’t truly express ourselves — we will quite literally roar against anything and anyone in the way.

Venus in Leo is determined, passionate and just a little dramatic, to say the least. It bodes well for following our hearts and our intuition.

We may not be very gentle with those that feel like an obstacle in our lives, but we will at least be true to ourselves, which is something that Venus has been building to all year.

September 9th - 15th

Sun in Virgo trine Jupiter in Capricorn

Mars turns retrograde in Aries

Sun in Virgo opposite Neptune in Pisces

Jupiter turns direct in Capricorn

Sun in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn

Venus in Leo square Uranus in Taurus

The big news this week is that Mars turns retrograde in Aries on September 9th until November 14th, asking us to take the journey within and to become the people that we truly want to be.

Mars turning retrograde in his home sign of Aries is actually a pretty rare event, not having occurred since 1988 and not happening again until 2067, so this is definitely a time to take advantage!

Mars rules the masculine but also those deepest desires of ourselves, so while moving through Aries we will be contemplating what we create, who we want to become, and if we’re actually living lives we enjoy. While Mars is ambitious, he is also passionate, so this could be a time for those of us who are only existing and not living.

Occurring on September 13th, Jupiter — the planet of abundance, future endeavors and luck — finally turns direct, giving us the green light to once again start moving forward in our own lives.

Hopefully, we learned something since Jupiter turned retrograde in May and completed the necessary lessons and tests so we can finally move forward in our own lives — and in a really big way. While Jupiter is still in Capricorn for a few more months, before moving into Aquarius in December, think of this as an opportunity to finish building your wings so that, when 2021 arrives, you will finally be able to fly.

Be mindful of September 15th, as a square between Uranus and Venus has been building for some time and will finally become exact. Uranus is the planet of transformation and change, while Venus is about love, finances, self and even home.

So, big changes are in order. Perhaps the bolt of lightning we’ve all needed will ripple out in the coming months, helping to move those stuck pieces of our lives along.

September 16th - 21st

Mercury in Libra square Jupiter in Capricorn

New Moon in Virgo

Sun in Virgo trine Saturn in Capricorn

Mercury in Libra square Pluto in Capricorn

In our last week of Virgo season, we celebrate the annual Virgo New Moon on September 17th, which will allow us to move forward with many of the plans we’ve been able to make.

Virgo season is always a time to reflect, to actually at the details, but not become obsessed with them or let the illusion of perfection distract us from moving forward at all.

So, now we can applaud ourselves for the work we’ve done and trust that it’s time to move forward — not because we have everything figured out, but because we know at a certain point that we reach the best we can, and from there we just have to let everything else fall as it may.

Expect whatever we begin around this time to reach a point of fruition or clarity around the Virgo Full Moon on February 27th, 2021.

In the days after the New Moon, there will be a few minor transits that will again challenge us to speak our truth, just in case we’ve still been holding back from believing that the only thing we’re truly responsible for are the choices we make and the truth we share.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.