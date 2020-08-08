Daily Love Horoscope For August 9, 2020

Guard your impulses on Sunday.

Sunday put some guards up. Passion can become unbridled and release massive energy on all zodiac signs.

It can be hard when Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and if you have any significant fire placements in your natal chart, even more.

The Sun will be in fixed fire energy throughout Leo season which lasts until August 19, then we can all take a moment to catch our breath and beg for forgiveness, too.

The waning gibbous Moon in Aries will spend nearly all of Sunday in the first solar house, but thankfully when it enters Taurus, we can focus on the more sensual and romantic side of life.

Sunday add a little bit of stress-relieving activities to your day and try to use passion in a positive manner.

Whatever your situation is, what does your daily love horoscope bring for you on Sunday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, August 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, and this will make it so hard for you to resist adventure or temptations that are too good to pass up.

You can easily get caught up with passion when Mars is still in your zodiac sign, and you could be struck with the indignation of your right to feel this way, too.

You may find yourself super tempted to spend longer than you ought on the phone or letting yourself become distracted when lost in conversation with someone.

But if you make a promise to do or be somewhere, try your best to keep it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, you may have a strong inclination to push yourself to love in a new way.

You might become acutely aware of your own emotional challenges and want to work on them.

While the Moon spends the day in the sign of Aries, this is a good day for you to address any complaints or concerns your partner or friend has voiced but you were too busy to heed or talk about.

If you have the courage, bring the subject up yourself and see if you can clear any negative energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in your sign. So, what you think or feel you wear on your sleeve.

It's not too often for you to be so openly transparent, so it's a great time for you to be around those who want to hear all that you have to say.

This is a good time for bonding with a significant other and the people you love the most.

You're so charming when you are openly expressive. You may find that you're prone to saying too much while Mars is in Aries, so don't say you weren't warned!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, bringing focus and attention to your past and how you want to be viewed by others.

It can be important for you to feel as though your presence is appreciated when spending time with people you love.

While Mars and the Moon spend the day in Aries, you will want to know that you're loved and appreciated for who you are and not just for the things you say and do.

It's a good day to define these important boundaries in your relationship and to pay close attention to what expressions give you a sense of joy and love in your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, bringing attention to your friendships and how you learn and grow from them.

While Mars and the Moon spend the day in Aries, and your passion for doing things a certain way in your relationship can come to the surface.

It can be easy to feel like you want to do more at times. When it comes to love, you will want to do all you can to express it.

Today is perfect for self-discovery while loving others. Your caring nature helps you to be more in tune with yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, bringing attention to the way your relationships work, and when things don't, how challenged you to feel about the experience.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, you'll need to be mindful that negative experiences don't become grudges. The best way to do this is to take action that allows you a sense of control over circumstances, which can be hard to do.

While Mars and the Moon spend the day in Aries, your shared resources sector is opened. You may be able to introduce a concept or an idea to your partner; such a book or even a course, so that you can work as a team and overcome challenges that all couples face.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, which brings attention to your personal philosophy about commitment and how you feel things ought to be in a relationship.

While Mars and the Moon spend the day in Aries, opening up a passion that could also teeter on the brink of anger while activating your sector of relationships.

If you feel prone to bouts of frustration lately, this too shall pass. However, you will want to be aware of the way you're feeling and honestly address it.

Mars with the Moon demands your honest reflection during the day, so be open to it, especially when the Sun is encouraging to befriend and love yourself, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, which brings attention to your shared resources and how good it feels to know that you are loved.

While Mars and the Moon spend the day in Aries, and this can have you strongly needing the comfort or reassurance of someone you love. It's a great day for a long walk holding hands where you can just get lost in the scenery. You might find that getting things done early in the day and then doing simple things with your partner can really help to take some of the week's stress away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, which brings attention to your career and shared resources, including how it impacts your love life.

Resources can bring up a lot of emotions since things are unstable in the world right now. At the core of frustration or anger is the sense that there are no guarantees, so it's important to remember that love is the greatest shared resource of all.

While Mars and the Moon spend the day in Aries, and it's a day with lots of opportunity for passionate interaction with your partner. It's a good day to keep this at the forefront of your mind and find things that you have in common to bring your relationship closer when it feels challenged.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, which brings attention to your daily tasks and the relationship you have with family. There is so much growth that takes place when you are with your family. You may recognize what's imperfect, but there are lots of things that go right too.

While Mars and the Moon spend the day in Aries, you can be motivated to share positive experiences with your family and friends who feel like they are part of your spiritual family. Try to do one small thing that connects you to the people you love today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, which brings attention to your passion and purpose and what needs to be discussed about them with others. You may find that talking about certain things doesn't solve the problem; in fact, it may create more tension than is necessary.

There are other ways to bring up a solution and that may be for you to figure out today. While Mars and the Moon spend the day in Aries, tackle your worst problems with tact as you may at first feel driven by anger or frustration.

Take a deep breath and pull yourself back from the situation to give a sense of objectivity. Then, allow yourself time to think things through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun in Aries will semi-square Venus in Gemini, which brings your attention to your family and the things you have. You have so much to be thankful for, and so today can be made for gratitude. You may find that when you start the day with thanks everything else aligns.

While Mars and the Moon spend the day in Aries, This can give you strong determination to be mindful of the good in your life. You have a strong sense of optimism and desire to focus on the little things that bring you overwhelming joy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.