Ruth Bader Ginsburg Zodiac Sign & Her Natal Chart

What is Ruth Bader Ginsburg's zodiac sign?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born on Wednesday, March 15, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, but her time of birth is unknown.

So even though we don't know her rising zodiac sign to interpret her natal chart, we do know that Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a Pisces Sun sign with a Moon in the zodiac of Scorpio.

What does astrology reveal about Ruth Bader's natal chart and her astrological personality?

In Chinese astrology, Ruth is a Chinese Rooster. In numerology, she is a spiritualist, with a Life Path Number 7.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has three planets, a stellium, in the zodiac sign of Virgo. Her Sun and Virgo are in Pisces.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a Supreme Court justice who has spent her career fighting against gender discrimination. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 15, 1933.

Ginsburg attended Cornell University and graduated at the top of her class.

Her husband, Martin Ginsburg, was also a law student at Cornell.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg put her studies on the back burner when she had her first child in 1955 but she enrolled at Harvard Law a couple of years later.

Her husband got a job at a law firm in New York City, so Ruth then transferred to Columbia Law School and graduated first in her class again.

In 1972, she became the first female professor at Columbia to earn tenure. During this time, she argued six big cases regarding gender discrimination infront of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bill Clinton then chose Ruth Bader Ginsberg to be a member of the Supreme Court in 1993.

She created a bill advocating that accomplished women should not be denied from studying at Virginia Military Institute.

She also fought on a case where a woman was being paid less than her male counterparts.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has fought against discrimination and it seems like nothing will stop her.

Recently, she stated that her cancer has returned but she is still going to keep serving as a Supreme Court justice.

To learn more about why Ruth Bader Ginsburg is inspirational, let’s look at her zodiac sign and natal chart.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Sun in Pisces

The Sun gives you insight into your identity, ego, and path in life.

With Ruth’s Sun in Pisces, she is likely very intuitive and has a natural ability to connect with almost anyone.

Pisces is a mutable sign, so they tend to go with the flow and are very adaptable.

They are also open-minded and compassionate. However, Sun in Pisces people can be a little bit unique and have a hard time feeling understood by those around them.

They can be a little back and forth, unfocused, and a bit spacey. However, they really have big dreams and goals and can sometimes get lost in their fantasies.

Their dreams are not normally basic because they are tuned in with accomplishing what they are meant to accomplish.

They don’t want to just be successful in their career but want to make a difference, fulfill their passions, and be able to express themselves.

They are also driven by their kindness and compassion and want to help others.

Pisces are also very sensitive and have a tendency to take things personally.

They also value other people's feelings and don’t want to do anything that is hurtful to others.

They usually see the best in people. If a Pisces is having a difficult time, they tend to run away and escape.

Music is very healing for them so if they need to heal, they may run off and listen to music to calm down.

When they are upset, they give themselves pep talks. However, they tend to enjoy being around others and are quick to forgive so these moments don’t last too long.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Moon in Scorpio

The Moon rules your emotions, feelings, and moods.

With Ruth’s Moon in Scorpio, she is likely very emotional and intense. Moon in Scorpio people have a great ability to see someone for who they are.

They are very in touch with their emotions and rely on their intuition.

They feel their emotions fully and it can feel like they are on an emotional rollercoaster because they have very high highs and very low lows. They need change and love new beginnings.

Moon in Scorpio people are very driven by their emotions, but spend a lot of time trying to control and understand their feelings.

They also love spontaneity and are very drawn to adventurous and thrilling experiences.

If they feel bored or underwhelmed, they sometimes like to stir up some drama and do dramatic things that make them feel connected to their strong emotions.

When it comes to their relationships or aspirations, they can’t be in a situation that they aren’t fulfilled in.

They put their all into everything they do and they want to feel passion and excitement in their relationships and career.

They yearn for a long-lasting relationship and also want a partner that is supportive and will make sacrifices for them.

They have a tendency to play games with their love interest to make sure that they will stick around. However, they don’t do this consciously but do it because they are scared of getting hurt.

They have a difficult time opening up at first because they can be a little skeptical at the beginning of relationships. However, once they are in love they are very loyal and committed to their partner.

They are incredibly powerful and intellectual. They can handle other people's emotions very well and straightforwardness will not frighten them.

Certain people enjoy having the support of Moon in Scorpio people but others can feel intimidated by their naturally strong presence.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Mercury in Aries

Mercury rules how you communicate, talk, think, understand, and express yourself.

With Ruth’s Mercury in Aries, she tends to be pretty quick at understanding a situation and reacting quickly.

She may make a decision or choice right on the spot.

Mercury in Aries people tends to be pretty impatient and doesn’t like to go back and forth with their choices. Instead, they make a decision seeking instant satisfaction.

When it comes to their communication style, they tend to be direct and straightforward instead of beating around the bush.

Although, they can come off as a little harsh or confrontational if they are debating with someone who has a different viewpoint.

They can get pretty flustered and annoyed if someone isn’t on the same page as them. They value their opinions and ideas so they can get sensitive when others don’t value their thoughts.

When it comes to their learning style, they sometimes jump from topic to topic because they get bored easily.

They love to start new projects but can have a difficult time following it through to the end.

They get very excited about their dreams and goals when they are feeling inspired.

When it comes to their career, they tend to be leaders and can convince people to see things their way and get excited about what they are working on.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Venus in Pisces

Venus rules what and how you love.

With Ruth’s Venus in Pisces, she tends to be very romantic and idealistic when it comes to love. She is likely a very gentle and tender partner.

Venus in Pisces people are naturally charming, unique, sweet, and spirited.

They tend to go with the flow in their relationships instead of wanting to make a lot of relationship goals and plans. However, they can be incredibly sensitive and emotional.

Oftentimes, they overthink things and take things a little too personally. Although, they have a big heart and don’t judge a book by its cover.

They want true love and don’t care about their partner's looks, status, or any other superficial aspects.

Their love runs deep and they are very loyal. However, they tend to be attracted to people that they can help.

They want someone to take care of and they always root for the underdog. They generally want to have a partner that needs saving and can become blinded by it.

It can be hard to figure out what a Venus in Pisces person wants out of a relationship because they are so easy going.

It may even be hard for them to commit to their relationships because they don’t like feeling trapped and want to make sure that their partner is “the one” before they settle down.

Although they tend to be honest and loyal when they are in a committed relationship, they have a tendency to say some white lies but only if it is to avoid hurting their partner.

They want to be well-liked and never want to hurt someone else’s feelings. They are very understanding, forgiving, and compassionate in their relationships.

Although, since they always like helping others, it is important that their partner does not take their kindness for granted.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Mars in Virgo

Mars rules aggression and determines how you take action, assert yourself, and how you act when you are angry.

With Ruth’s Mars in Virgo, she likely tends to keep busy and is always working on her goals.

Although they have lofty goals, they are very practical and approach tackling their goals in a very methodological way. People with Mars in Virgo are excellent multi-taskers because they do not enjoy being bored. However, they sometimes have too much on their plate.

Although, they are very organized and tend to have a specific way they like doing things. They like having a schedule and to-do lists that help them work towards their goals. It may take them a while to finish a project though because they like to bounce around from task to task.

They always have to be busy and don’t give themselves too much downtime because they despise boredom. They strive to be successful so they are usually perfectionists when it comes to their work.

They also tend to be very kind people and care about others.

It actually takes a lot to anger a Mars in Virgo person. However, when they do get mad they tend to throw a small hissy fit and complain but this stage doesn’t last very long. Although, they often get very nervous and anxious if they feel overwhelmed or underwhelmed.

They need a nice balance to find peace and calm.

When it comes to their sex life, they are very curious and enjoy trying new things with their partner. They could also be a little shy and reserved at the same time but that is outweighed by their desire to satisfy and please their partner.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Jupiter in Virgo

Jupiter rules optimism, growth, and romanticism.

With Ruth’s Jupiter in Virgo, great things tend to happen to her when she leads with honesty, helpfulness, and care.

Someone who has their Jupiter in Virgo is great at thinking practically, paying attention to small details, and using their awareness and talents to their advantage.

They excel in the service, nutrition, and health industry.

They are great at running a business and managing important projects.

They tend to work very diligently toward their goals and accomplishments.

A Jupiter in Virgo person is also great at dealing with problems and figuring out solutions.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Saturn in Aquarius

Saturn rules restrictions, limits, responsibility, fears, boundaries, and self-discipline.

With Ruth’s Saturn in Aquarius, she likely is pretty skeptical and takes an impartial stance when it comes to certain situations.

The people around her probably like that she looks at things through an unbiased lens.

However, Saturn in Aquarius can have a difficult time connecting with others when they are younger because they like to sit on the sidelines and observe what is going on around them.

Although, when they get older they become better at being observant and including themselves in social situations simultaneously.

They do tend to make long-lasting connections with their friends and their friends tend to stick around for a very long time.

They like to have a close-knit circle of friends and take their friendships very seriously.

They may be a tad more anxious around big groups of people but they are very loyal to their close friends.

They can be scared of making bold moves and big decisions when it comes to their hopes and dreams.

They are scared of change and want to make sure they have everything all planned out before they make a big decision.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Uranus in Aries

Uranus remains in each sign for seven years, so it rules a generation. It rules innovation, progress, and rebellion.

With Ruth’s Uranus in Aries, it is likely that she wants to make a difference and is very inventive, independent, assertive, driven, and responsible.

She comes from a generation that values freedom and walks to the beat of their own drum.

They are generally motivated to push past barriers to go after their dreams and goals.

Although they are pretty progressive, they can be a tad resistant to change if it doesn’t serve them.

However, they will fight for justice and what is right, especially if something is restricting or harming others.

Uranus in Aries people are very passionate about their goals and work towards achieving their goals from a place of passion.

They are a natural trailblazer and do things with confidence. They value progress and originality.

However, it can be difficult for them to complete a project because they thrive when they are getting their project off the ground.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Neptune in Virgo

Neptune remains in each sign for fourteen years, so it rules a generation. It rules imagination and dreams.

With Ruth’s Neptune in Virgo, she is part of a generation that wants to help others. They value health, accessibility, clarity, and compassion.

This generation often overextends themselves to help others out of altruism.

Neptune in Virgo people are also very realistic when it comes to their goals and want to do things that are achievable.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Pluto in Cancer

Pluto remains in one sign for up to thirty years, so it rules a generation.

With Ruth’s Pluto in Cancer, she comes from a generation that is very intuitive.

Pluto in Cancer people tend to be very emotional. They look for the truth and want to understand what is going on around them.

They could be a little bit introverted and need time alone to observe and recharge their energy.

They are very caring and kind to others and are protective over their loved ones.

At times, others see their kindness as a weakness so sometimes they can get walked all over.

