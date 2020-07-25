Daily Love Horoscope, July 26, 2020

Your horoscope starts with the Moon in Libra.

Your daily love horoscope for July 26, 2020 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

Your daily love horoscope has lots in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The waxing crescent Moon is located in Libra all day.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Libra and communicate positively with the planet of love, but not so nicely with Saturn, the planet of restrictions.

In love, sometimes you feel this strong need to be free, don't you?

People often talk about feeling restricted in toxic relationships and how the breaking point began when autonomy was lost or personal boundaries were crossed.

The Moon in harmony with Venus in Gemini encourages fun and laughter, but in the background is Saturn retrograde back in Capricorn saying it's time to hold back and there's no time to enjoy life. There's work to be done!

What else will your daily love horoscope bring, according to astrology?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, strengthening your resolve to love with kindness and good deeds.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus in Gemini today, making it easy to have deep conversations with a partner.

You are compassionate and fair, perhaps in areas where you might have appeared distant and detached or even legalistic in the past.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today, and this can make it hard to get private downtime with your partner, but you can plan something if you really want to make it happen.

Try not to let work or chores take over the day. Be spontaneous and try to squeeze some romantic time in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, making it easy for you to show monetary support with a partner and to be open to sharing more of what you have.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus today, and you are a natural caretaker. You look for new ways to help make your lover's life easier.

You want to create a helpful and supportive home environment that allows creativity and beautiful things to take place.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today, which can have you aware that love isn't always easy (or fun) but when you care for someone you are there for each other through good or bad times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, making you appear more naturally attractive to others today.

You can easily draw attention from people who want to know you better, and if you are single and dating, it's a great day for pursuing a new relationship.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus today, It's a beautiful day for a romance.

You may find it easy to show your appreciation and loving and simple ways.

It's a perfect picture day for small love notes on pillows or sending a sweet text saying I love you too mate.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today, and conversations are easy to have. You are bolder in your expression.

You may find yourself willing to initiate and to make conversations with your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, today was meant for healing your heart and letting something in the past come back so you can address its karmic energy.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus today, which means that you have the potential to do what's best for you and not concern yourself with what others think. You may decide to finally make an important decision that's long overdue.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today, and the cost of letting go of what you don't want in your love life can appear to be less costly. Invest time in yourself today; the return of your investment will be great!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, and spending time with friends or cultivating a deeper relationship with your partner is more appealing than ever.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus today, and you may find yourself having an important conversation with your partner, perhaps a discussion about moving or getting married could be involved.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today and you may find that you're relationship with yourself is also going through a growth spurt.

The more you get comfortable in your own skin, the better you are as a lover and friend too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, your critical thinking skills come alive today. You can help to resolve conflict in a relationship or give quality advice to a friend in need about their relationship issues.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus today, so it's good to take an inventory of your personal financial matters, especially if your choices have impacted a mate.

If you have some work to do related to bills or managing the family budget, focus on doing what you can to complete your necessary tasks.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today makes you acutely aware of any threats to your relationship or what it is that you love.

Your protective nature comes out strongly today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, making your ideals of love strongly upheld and you aren't likely to want to change them.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus today, you are aware of who you are and what you need to do in your life, especially in the areas of love and romance.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today making it the perfect time to get in touch with your friends and to talk about matters that you all enjoy debating on.

If you often avoid talking about politics, it may be difficult to dodge during conversations with people you love today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, making it a day where a blessing could come your way through a partner or a friend. You may receive good news or support due to their hard work and efforts.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus today, and something from the past can come back around for you to manage.

You may find an object from an X or come to realize that it's time to address a matter that you've neglected emotionally.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today. Managing important can require a sacrifice of everyone's time, but dividing tasks and delegation can be the key to success as a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, making it perfect for romance and love with a partner. If you have been single, even if you're not looking you could come across a type of soulmate who changes your world around.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus today, making it a good day to spend with friends who ease your mind. Plan to meet with a friend or pay a little closer attention to your partner when they share about their past so that your friendship deepens.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today, and if you love to learn something new each day, it's the perfect energy for playing trivia or binge-watching something educational with your sweetheart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, making it the right time to split the chores or to talk about changing a routine that you and your partner share.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus today, and if you've been meaning to do something for yourself or your partner that would make life easier, it's a good time to stop procrastinating and finish the project.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today. It's the perfect time to talk about your family resources and how you would like to become stronger as a unit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, and it's a beautiful day for romance and love. If you love gifting handmade gifts, now is a good time to start your holiday plans and get to work.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus today, it's a great time to do something romantic and sentimental. A kind gesture will not be forgotten and will leave a memory that lasts.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today, it's a great time to just go with the flow and let your loved one take the lead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Gemini while conjunct with the North node, and you may find yourself at odds with loved ones and perhaps feeling the need to defy or establish your own authority.

The Moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus today, and it's a great time to try and own up to a problem in order to resolve it. If you have been discussing going into couple's counseling, a decision to do so or not can be made concretely.

The Sun in Leo semi-square Venus in Gemini, today, and if you've been running away from a problem, you are may feel brave enough to let your guards down and open up about what's on your mind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.