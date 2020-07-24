Daily Love Horoscope, July 25, 2020

Your Saturday daily love horoscope is here!

Your daily love horoscope for July 25, 2020 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

Your daily love horoscope has lots in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The waxing crescent Moon is located in Libra all day.

The Moon in balanced and relationship-driven Libra will square Mercury in Cancer encouraging all zodiac signs to tap into their sensitive nature.

Venus in Gemini is in harmony with Mars, the planet of war is in the sign of Aries on Saturday bringing passion into your love horoscope.

The Moon in Libra is about balance and treating others well, but when it squares Mercury, the planet of communication, hardships impact each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your daily love horoscope can involve an abuse of power between lovers when one partner speaks without thinking.

The Sun in forceful Leo harmonizes with the Moon in Libra for your horoscope adds fuel to these emotional tensions, which makes the ego feel hard to navigate.

What else will your daily love horoscope bring, according to astrology?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with Venus in Gemini harmonizing with Mars your ruling planet you are still driven to succeed in love.

You may try your best to use your charm and romantic personality to persuade a partner to do something fun and flirty today.

Don’t be dismayed if things don’t work out exactly to plan, a Saturn forms, and a unique aspect with Moon today.

Take things as it comes, and remember that as long as you’re with someone you love everything is good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, as the Sun continues to transit your fourth solar house while in the zodiac sign of Leo, you are apt to be thinking carefully about your most intimate relationships.

With Saturn Pluto and Jupiter harmonizing with your ruling planet Venus, it's important to be thinking about the future.

Saturn in Capricorn with Pluto and Jupiter encourages you to invest the time necessary into your future.

Always aim for careful consideration about the sacrifices that need to be made in order to transform your love life into what it is that you want it to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today you may find yourself eager to please as Venus in your zodiac sign harmonizes with Mars for this weekend.

However, your ruling planet Mercury in the sweet zodiac sign of Cancer reminds you that it’s important to feel your way through situations and not act impulsively.

You may find yourself more contemplative than usual, which can be quite a treat to a partner who loves when you talk about your hopes and dreams.

Today can be a great time for you to explore What’s on your mind in writing, or if you have a desire to make some changes in your homes that create a welcoming atmosphere.

It’s a wonderful time to consider re-painting a room or organizing your space so that it has as much time as you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, now Venus the planet of love and beauty is in your house of hidden enemies, you may find yourself wrestling with the truth of a relationship that didn’t work out.

This can be a time of healing and growth. For you, as you learn to take a step back from what’s bothering you and truly look at the situation.

Now it’s not a good time to make excuses for others, even though you prefer to see the bright side of each situation.

It’s a good time to use this day for understanding and gaining wisdom that helps you approach love with an open heart but not naïvely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, make the day go by quickly but create memories that last a lifetime.

Venus spends the day in your friendship sector and this can be a wonderful time for you to make chores fun in a special way. Put on some of your favorite tunes and sing with your partner.

Make a slow-cooked meal so that you're able to enjoy each other's company after a busy day.

You don't have to always fill the day with romance that's made for movies. The little things that you do can add up to predictable routines that say you're in this life together working as a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Moon in your zodiac sign this morning harmonizes with Venus, and the work of love is met through communication.

Venus works together with Mars in Aries, and you're passionate to meet the needs of your partner and be a good companion showing support along the way.

Friendship is core to a good relationship and while Mercury, your ruling planet is in the sign of sweet and sensitive Cancer, you're extra tender right now.

Having yourself feel heard is the way to your heart. While the Sun is in the Leo, you're keenly aware of the dangers silence in a relationship can bring, and so a lover who is compassionate first, passionate second is sure to touch your soul in an unforgettable way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, while the Moon starts the day in your sector of hidden enemies, you may be concerned that things in your love life aren't where you would like for them to be.

You may find it necessary to address the situation with Mars in Aries empowering your relationship sector, but today may require a bit more than just a brief conversation.

Mercury in Cancer can imply that you and your partner have some work to do. You may find that you're not quite where you'd like things to be.

While Venus squares Mars, you may prefer to work things out by sharing experiences or even responsibilities.

You may also see growth when you let your relationship and the solutions you feel are needed evolve naturally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, things that you appreciate the most in your love life may be foreshadowed in the way that you and your partner feel about opening up and sharing transparent details about the past.

With Pluto, your ruling planet in Capricon, you are wide open to change the way you communicate with your mate. Right now, things can grow rapidly. Perhaps you may have had so many feelings bottled up inside your heart.

When the Moon enters Libra, these hidden emotions can start to pour out of you in conversations that are not only helpful to your relationship but also healing to your spirit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, while the Moon transits your friendship sector, you are fair and practical-minded toward others and yourself.

You may be able to see all sides to a problem and it can allow you the chance to hear your partner share about their day, concerns or problems that have come up this week.

You are taking more time to be there and to understand what it is that your significant other needs, even if you didn't before.

While the Sun is in Leo, you're eager to learn and grow with your partner. You are ready to share and explore new experiences that build trust and help you to be part of each other's lives in a special and unique way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of personal growth and philosophies. This can bring up the question, "What do you believe about love?" You may hold some traditional views about love, but perhaps situations and circumstances has you thinking differently.

You may be ready to make some adjustments while Venus is in flirty Gemini. You may now realize that love that's doesn't work or fit with the way you and your partner's lifestyle then its time to change until things do work.

With the Sun in opposition to Saturn, Jupiter and Pluto in your zodiac sign, changes you make are an inevitable part of this process. It's good to experiment with what you want to see happen, and this weekend you may find out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun in Leo brings your relationship sector to the forefront of your horoscope, and you may find that you're naturally driven to work with others and be part of a loving team.

While the Moon spends the day in Virgo entering Libra your resourceful side comes out in a big way. It's a perfect day for you to talk about difficult topics that matter to your future and affect both you and your partner.

You may find a way to help your partner to achieve a goal today. Perhaps a stubborn problem you face as a couple can be tackled successfully.

You can really see that you're part of a team and things in your life are easier when you partner with each other for a common purpose.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, while the Moon is in your solar house of partnerships and marriage you may find it easy to express your love and concern toward a partner.

You are able to be dependable and reliable today through difficult times.

With Neptune retrograde squaring Venus in Gemini, your fears of failure are held back and you can see matters objectively.

You have a gentle way about you today, and it can bring a sense of assurance to your relationship that's much-needed.

The Moon, once it enters Libra later in the day helps you to remain dedicated and helpful to others.

You may find that your partner appreciates your presence and loves that you are there beside them.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.