Daily Love Horoscope, July 20, 2020

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Monday, July 20, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The New Moon is located in Cancer.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The law of attraction starts on Monday where working on your inner healing and growth prepares the foundation for love in a big way.

Self-love is something to consider on Monday during Cancer season when you're wondering what your love horoscope can bring.

The New Moon in Cancer comes to defining and finding a relationship you want to be in and that starts with your 'self'.

During the crazy 2020 Cancer season, the whole world observed how society functions as a whole unit.

When people make poor or positive choices, hurts and helps on both macro and micro levels.

During this New Moon in Cancer season, all zodiac signs face a moment of conscientiousness.

Although it is hard to know where to help and how to chip in and do your part, self-love is the right place to start.

Self-love is something that we all can control. It helps you to understand the readiness of others as well.

If someone isn't taking care of their own body, how will they understand fully your right to care for yours?

If someone is hurt and unable to self-love, then they may not be able to love you in a healthy way, too.

Of course, someone who has been hurt can love another person, but in most cases, you may see that self-love is a way to determine how far along your relationship can go or what may happen should it fall apart.

During the New Moon in Cancer, take time to reflect on your own attitudes about self-love.

Cancer is an inward-looking zodiac sign, so for Monday, give yourself the opportunity to do so as well.

It will help you to know what you want during the upcoming Leo season which happens mid-week.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus and Saturn communicate today and it can cause a sense of restrictiveness to your love life.

You may encounter a blind spot in your relationship.

Perhaps what you think you're needing can seem to be out of reach or you're too busy to recognize that it's important to enjoy your life for the little things.

Love is an important part of your being today, so make time for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus and Saturn's relationship bring out the thinker in you when it comes to love.

It's one thing to philosophize about what love is supposed to be or meant to look like.

When you get into the thick of love it's a lot different than that.

You may want to approach love with an open heart and mind and let the relationship define what it's meant to be like.

You don't have to put any restrictions on it as long as it makes you happy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus and Saturn's relationship with each other today can put a stop to the expression of love, but you may not even notice it right now.

You might find that you're more reserved than usual and less inclined to be affectionate if everything isn't just right for you in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you're single, right now, it can feel like a partner is hard to find.

You may be pickier than usual, right now, and it's reflecting on your higher standards, which could be good for you.

Married? It can be hard to talk to your partner right now, and the silence can be stifling.

However, with Venus and Saturn in an awkward relationship today, things may be due to a lot of intensity taking place in the world and not a pure reflection of your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus and Saturn can foster a desire to spend some time alone and to gain some mental clarity.

You may find some solitude is good for you and helps put things into perspective.

When you understand yourself a little bit better, love may still be complicated but easy for you to manage internally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may be wondering where the romance went in your relationship right now.

It's alive but Saturn's relationship with Venus can make it feel missing or absent or that things are being communicated as clearly as they ought to be.

Do the act of love even if you don't feel loving. Kindness can go a long way today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With Saturn impacting Venus in your fourth solar house of confidence, you may feel more assured about your position in life.

To others, you may come across as stubborn or even distant, although you're not.

Trust in this quiet fortitude that you are experiencing. It's okay to sit in the center of your power when you feel it within yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today you may find yourself disinterested in small talk and long for the depth of conversation.

Your partner may be able to give this to you, but if not allow a friend to fulfill your desire for connection.

A true friend is one who always there to listen, and it's good to foster and fortify your friendships today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Deepen your relationship with your partner today by doing things that provide a strong sense of trust and security.

You may be giving someone the gift of confidence just by your presence today.

Your ability to be honest and loving is a source of comfort for someone that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's a day for self-care and to do something that helps to relieve the stress of the day from your mind.

There are times when the world really does need to stop so that you rest and feel like yourself again.

Pick up dinner instead of making it. Go for a walk and then turn in earlier instead of burning the midnight oil.

Tend to your body and give it what it needs to feel refreshed today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Let go of any grudges or resentments you're harboring in your heart at this time.

If you've been negatively affected by scrolling posts on social media or feel like you just need a break from the news, take it and let yourself return to a state of mindfulness.

In your own home, things are good and there's so much to be thankful for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be a good friend to someone you love today.

Let someone share their thought with you.

Call someone you haven't heard from in a while. Initiate a phone call that's long past due.

