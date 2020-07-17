Daily Love Horoscope, July 18, 2020

Saturday is made for healing your heart, star signs!

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning crescent Moon starts the day in Gemini and enters Cancer mid-morning.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Moon in Cancer begins a journey toward a new lunar phase which begins on Sunday, July 20, 2020 at 1:33 p.m. EST.

When was the last New Moon in Cancer?

There was a New Moon solar eclipse June 21, and this disrupted Cancer season.

What does an eclipse have to do with your daily love horoscope?

An eclipse is an intense time for all zodiac signs. It forces a crisis to take place and the recognition of something that needs to be addressed, but with a pause.

How will this New Moon be different from the last New Moon in Cancer?

Now all stops are removed and we are ready to go forward in whatever direction our life headed toward in late June.

In general, an eclipse season can be the hardest time to start a new project or relationship.

But this second New Moon in Cancer is softer and less intense with its energy. So, it allows awareness to sink in.

What should you do during this weekend in preparation for the upcoming New Moon in Cancer on Sunday?

A new lunar cycle brings fresh energy into our horoscope for a particular season of time.

A New Moon typically takes place at the close of a solar season, just in time for the next season to begin.

This Saturday, light candles. Clear any negative energy. Open your mind to love. Let your heart heal so you can love, even if the timing has felt delayed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's not that you're wrong, but sometimes you may feel the intensity of Mars more strongly when speaking with the person you love.

Passion can take a negative turn today while Mars is in harmony with Venus and the Moon in your third house making your passion come across a little edgier than usual.

Try not to argue, today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's perfect for spending a little extra time involved in your most beloved activities.

If you enjoy being the one to pick up a little something special for your partner (or yourself) you might feel inclined to go all out today.

With the Moon and Venus conjunct in Gemini, you're able to let the past behind you and move on to more inviting moments with the one you love.

You're eager to enjoy the good things that life has to offer, Taurus.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are feeling good about yourself, the future, and what you bring to the table in the area of love.

You will love it if your partner would speak that they see these good things about you today.

You might enjoy some positive feedback to help boost your spirits. Sometimes you have to ask for a compliment, Gemini.

No shame in that!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

An ex-lover may be showing up in your dreams or perhaps you may even run into each other in person.

Sometimes the Universe conspires to bring two people together for a final goodbye so that their hearts can heal.

It's really up to you how you wish to handle this type of situation. You don't have to do anything if you feel it's not good for you.

Still, closure can be just as sweet when done within the safety of your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When you are single (or even married) friends can fill a special place in your heart that no one else can.

As much as you love your partner, they aren't really able to be everything and a best friend can help you to have fun and help you to keep your mind on chores at home that needs to be done.

Getting together on the phone or even for a social -distancing date can be a fun thing to plan for this weekend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

All relationships go through rocky moments, but loving someone means that you also see their flaws.

Relationships can require you to work at them a bit more than you had anticipated, but this refines you.

You may find that there's actually a lot more shared common interests that you have with your partner. You may find this refreshing when you search for them, too.

Once you dig for what's good, you can build on that sweet foundation and make your love even more beautiful than before!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have been reading, studying, and watching lots of videos over the years about what makes love work and what won't.

So, when you see your best friend or someone you love in a toxic affair, it sends the red flags up and you want to point them out.

You might introduce these through sharing you personal stories and the lessons that you've learned over the years when approaching the topic with your friend.

You will find that you get further along with your own experiences than a lecture ever could.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are motivated and driven to take what you have in your love life and apply these nuggets of wisdom to your relationship.

It's great when you feel so passionate about building trust and working on becoming a more unified front.

However, you may want to check in and see where your significant other is, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a wonderful day for romance and love.

The simple things that you look forward to as a couple can be so meaningful this weekend.

Spend more time cuddling or talking about your future together.

Try to find a vision you can share and then aim for the stars!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You might have to push your partner to do something physically active this weekend.

Everyone has their lazy days. But, if you really want to go out and enjoy nature, but your loved one does, try to work out a compromise.

Maybe you can go for a nature hike early in the day and do some chilling at home later on the sofa watching something on Netflix.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love is a language that can be communicated in so many different ways.

You might want to see what your partner speaks and how it lifts their interest.

Perhaps you can invite your significant other to an experiment for the next 30-days where you try speaking each other's core love language and see how it improves your romantic feelings toward each other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This weekend you may decide that its time to bring some accountability into the relationship when it comes to finances.

These types of subjects can be hard to bring up, but necessary.

Do so with a tender tone and maybe encourage your partner by showing what they are doing right then you can talk about how to head further in the right direction.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.