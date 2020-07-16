Daily Love Horoscope, July 17, 2020

Your love horoscope is here, star signs!

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Friday, July 17, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning gibbous Moon is located in Gemini all day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

Venus direct and the Moon in Gemini will conjunct on Friday.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, conjunct with the Moon, the planet of emotion, means our thoughts and expressions are aligned.

Friday isn't a day to mince words or to be ingenuine just because you're trying to be nice or don't want to hurt someone's feelings.

Have you ever said one thing but you meant something else?

You may have second-guessed yourself and made a decision you weren't comfortable with but hoped things would work out anyway.

When you realize you were wrong, you feel horrible and anger kicks up as a result.

The Moon in Gemini harmonizes with angry and passionate Mars on Friday, so we can be slightly more impulsive when it comes to choosing our loved ones over ourselves.

It's not easy to put yourself first when you're in love with someone, but love requires honesty and transparency.

Mars is highly intolerant to falsehoods, even if they are well-intended.

Turning your back on your intuition on Friday is a risk you may want to avoid taking because it can disrupt the harmony and a balanced mindset through Sunday.

It's time to be open to honesty and love so that you can share what you think and feel and let your actions be what you really want to do.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While the Sun is in your house of confidence and authority, you have been learning how to speak up for what you want.

Venus, the planet of love, and the Moon are in Gemini through the weekend activating your communication sector.

This is a great time to chat straight from the heart about your ideas, thoughts, and fears with someone you love... and try to resolve any problems you're dealing with right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun is in your third house of communication and you have been feeling extra sensitive about the wounds of the world.

You may be more attuned than usual and intrigued by the way people share their ideas, hurts, and needs.

While Venus and the Moon are in your second house, invest time in healing your heart.

You may feel better when you just let yourself have a good cry or stop trying so hard to make everyone happy.

Just breathe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While the Sun in Cancer activates your second solar house of possessions, you are eager to defend what is yours, especially in matters related to love.

Friday through Sunday, you may feel more invested than you have been all week, in your personal pursuits, passions, and romantic interests.

It's a good time to put your needs out there and let your voice be heard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While the Sun is in your first solar house of self, it's a good time to work on your personal development, you may be growing more confident by the day.

While Venus and the Moon transit your past, you may have an X or something from the past come up where you see how far you've come.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

While the Sun is in your house of hidden enemies, be open to the idea that sometimes you can't anticipate things going wrong until they do.

You may need to release any unmet expectations.

Approach your love life from the standpoint of friendship to make difficult moments less stressful for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

While the Sun in Cancer has brought new insight into the platonic aspect of love, you are also realizing that romance is work and you have to give more of yourself every day.

You may be working hard to bring your relationship to a new level right now.

You might also perceive that respect is the key to your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun is in your house of career, and you may be channeling all of your energy into work right now.

You may be doing things that feel like a labor of love, and this could be impeding on your relationship.

It's important to discover how to balance out your life so that you're not wide open to losing sight of what matters most.

If your partner has been missing you, make more time to be together this weekend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun in Cancer opens your mind to exploring new things and to learn about how love works.

You are more willing to adapt than before and you are receptive to feedback from your mate.

While Venus and the Moon are in your eighth house of inheritance, this can be a time of sharing and companionship for you.

You may have to struggle to see your personal value during this time because it can be easy to get caught up in doing things for others and forgetting about yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This solar season is meant for you to see how others work together in loving ways.

With Venus and the Moon in your house of partnerships, someone special will come through for you in a big way.

This can really be a moment of recognition and help you to see how loved you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun in Cancer remains active in your house of partnership.

This season is a time for you to love bond with a mate.

While Venus and the Moon are in your house of health, it's a good time to take care of your significant other and to be there for one another.

You can give each other massages or talk about the future and share your ideas or needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

While the Sun continues its transit of Cancer in your house of wellness, self-love is important fo you to practice.

During today's Venus in Gemini with the Moon in your house of romance, do something special that opens your heart to love.

Talk deeply and transparently with a friend.

Let your guard down a little bit more.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun in Cancer is in your fifth house of romance, and this is a beautiful season to believe in love.

With Venus and the Moon in Gemini, you will feel most comfortable channeling your loving energy by spending time doing things that make your home feel cozier.

Invest in something that you feel really adds that special touch to your house, such as bake cookies or lighting a scented candle in the evening.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.