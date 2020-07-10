Daily Love Horoscope, July 11, 2020

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning gibbous Moon is located in Pisces where it will spend the day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Moon in Aries is impulsive and impatient. It's optimistic and hopeful when it comes to matters related to love.

Astrologically, we are entering the weekend on a high-note.

The planet that rules love and beauty, Venus in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

Venus is in a positive relationship with Mars through Sunday.

Mars in the horoscope sign of Aries is no longer at a critical degree, and while it is in house of its rulership, it's expression is pure and forthright.

When fire and air meet, it's a dynamic that incites passion but not necessarily purpose.

All zodiac signs are ready for fun and adventure, not really caring about where the road will lead.

When the Moon conjuncts with Mars in Aries, all zodiac signs can experience some element of impatience.

The pursuit of love can be hard to resist.

Venus is in harmony with Uranus, the planet of chaos and Jupiter, the planet of expanse.

The only problem is that, no matter what your zodiac sign is, it can be easy to get caught up in the moment, whether you think that your feelings will last or not.

Saturday is perfect for having fun that's fleeting.

It's a great time for romance that's flirty and playful, but if you meet someone for the first time, stay hopeful, but also thoughtful about the future and what you truly want in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Using the knowledge you have gained from relationships in the past, today you have the ability to be an empathetic listener to your partner.

You have the capacity for caring and understanding at a deep level.

You're able to share from personal experience and encourage someone you love to overcome a disappointment today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today you get to be the type of friend that people wish they had.

You are able to share something compassionately about your past and show your vulnerability to someone who loves and trusts you deeply.

Through your kindness and ability to demonstrate strength and weakness, you are able to show your true compassion for friend and allow them into your life more intimately.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you do a lot of good work for others, and you're able to even make it seem fun and easy.

Your sense of humor is contagious and your presence in enlightens others who have the opportunity to be around you.

You are easy to get along with, and you have value everywhere you go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today make it a point to show your kind heart towards others.

While you may not realize it, your sweetness does a significant work in someone else's heart.

You are able to be a voice of reason and a messenger of compassion through action today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may be tempted to share a little bit of information from your past, because you have grown from it.

However not everyone should be privy to the details of what you have been able to overcome.

Be cautious about who gets to hear you speak.

You may be learning to protect your boundaries and to practice keeping yourself emotionally safe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today you are able to grow your friendship with your mate in a way that you haven't been able to before.

You may be able to find that the two of you can come to an agreement about a particular argument that has been lingering for sometime.

It's a good day for renegotiating the details of an area where there has been tension.

You can overcome a hurt in your heart.

Now you can heal knowing that you both have made it to the other side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What may have given your heart some grief with regards to your relationship, may come to a place where you are able to heal.

You may be seeing some changes that your partner is willing to make and it encourages you.

This can give you a great opportunity to start focusing on yourself and begin to bring your attention back to other areas of your life that have suffered during this time of difficulty.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today you are a peacemaker.

You can help others to see different points of view. Something about your gentle approach is encouraging.

You are able to show how to balance a positive attitude and a sense of humor and use it in a powerful way for the purpose of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today you get to focus on matters related to your home.

You may be able to find a new way to improve our relationship between family members.

In some form you may actually be functioning as a type of mediator who helps to ease tension between individuals you love that are also like family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's a great day for cooking and having fun conversations in the kitchen with someone that you love.

Pull out an favorite comfort food recipe from your family that always seems to be a hit with everyone.

Spend some time cooking up a storm while enjoying memories talking about your childhood and the best parts of your past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's the perfect time to participate in a little bit of self-care.

You may be feeling tired from a long work week and need to refill your own love cup.

If you need some meantime, be sure to ask for it and don't feel bad to do so.

You'll feel much better once you have done whatever it is that you need to do for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a great day for gift giving.

Someone may surprise you with a sweet little sentimental gift.

I love handcraft and making things from scratch for special occasions, it's the perfect day for doing something sentimental in preparation for the upcoming holidays.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.