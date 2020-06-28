Full Moon Lunar Eclipse In Capricorn Weekly Love Horoscope, June 29 - July 5, 2020

Each star sign's astrology forecast for this Monday through Sunday revealed.

Your weekly love horoscope is here a with bonus tarot eading and the best love songs capturing all zodiac signs' themes over the week of June 29 - July 5, 2020.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The week begins with the Moon in Libra on Monday and the week will end with the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn.

With the Sun in Cancer, you may notice that you are more emotional this week.

You may find that you are thinking more with your heart over your head.

You might be more inclined to care for your friends, family, and loved ones right now.

You may want to show the people you love that you are there for them and will always support them.

This is a great time to check in with your loved ones and see how they are doing.

If you have any friends that are going through a difficult time, you will be a great listener and shoulder to cry on at the moment.

So, be a great friend and enjoy spending quality time with the people you care about.

With the Moon in Libra entering Scorpio on Monday, you may want to focus on having a pleasant day.

You might be inclined to do things that bring you happiness and make you feel good.

If you have been working hard recently, you might want to take a break and treat yourself right now.

So, take a long bath, read a good book, and just do whatever makes you feel happy.

With the Moon in Scorpio on Tuesday and Wednesday, you might be feeling a little more passionate and intense than normal.

If you have any tasks you need to get done, you will accomplish them with a lot of motivation and tenacity.

It also could be easier for you to read between the lines and see the truth in things. If you have any questions that need answers, you will find the answers right now.

This week's Moon in Scorpio will also bring a lot of passion and love into your love life.

With the Moon in Sagittarius from Thursday to Friday, you may notice that you are feeling more excited and optimistic than usual.

You will likely see the bright side of things and have a sunny outlook. You may also feel very adventurous and spontaneous now, so do things that are thrilling and exciting.

This is a great time to have fun and do things that you enjoy. Put your worries aside and have a good laugh.

With the Moon in Capricorn on Saturday and Sunday, you could notice that you are feeling very motivated to reach your goals.

This is an excellent time to buckle down and work towards your aspirations.

This is also a great time to come up with an action plan around meeting your goals.

On Sunday, there will be a Full Moon in Capricorn. You can use the energy of the Full Moon to really manifest your goals and bring success into your life.

Here's your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope, free tarot card reading, and theme song starting Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Star

Aries, it is important to say what is on your mind this week.

You might have been having a difficult time communicating with your partner and seeing eye-to-eye.

So, if something has been on your mind, it is best to be open and say what you are thinking.

Try to have deep conversations with your partner and focus on being a good listener and supportive of each other.

Theme Song: "Cellophane" by FKA twigs

Weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Taurus, this week you will be able to get to know someone on a much deeper level.

This person may be someone that piques your interest and now you will have the opportunity to learn more about them.

They could even take you by surprise and be different than you initially thought.

Try to approach them with no expectations instead of judging a book by its cover.

You may even learn that you both share similar perspectives and ideologies.

Theme Song:

"Genesis" by Grimes

Weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card:

Nine of Pentacles

Gemini, you may have been working very hard and carrying a lot on your plate recently.

This week, try to take a break from your responsibilities and spend time with the people you love.

Do things that bring you joy and have fun with your love interest.

You may even find that your partner has been craving your attention and is looking forward to spending quality time with you.

So, show your love interest that you are there for them and that you love them.

Theme Song: "National Anthem" by Lana Del Rey

Weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Cancer, there is romance and passion in the air for you this week.

This should be a pretty easy going and fun time for you.

Spend time with your sweetheart and let them sweep you off your feet and shower you with love.

If you are looking for love, someone special may come into your life and they could stick around for a long time.

Either way, get ready for love and wear your heart on your sleeve.

Theme Song: "Marry The Night" by Lady Gaga

Weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Leo, you tend to be a little mysterious when it comes to love.

Perhaps you don’t like to show all of your cards right upfront.

However, someone special may really try to figure you out this week and chip away at your walls.

So, let your guard down a little bit and tell this person how you are feeling.

You may find that they are very trustworthy and ready to take care of your heart.

So, give them a chance.

Theme Song: "Beautiful Trauma" by P!nk

Weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Virgo, you could be inclined to be more social and put yourself out there this week.

You could want to meet new people and show off your social butterfly side.

Try to have a fun time and really dive into exciting conversations and situations.

You could even find yourself meeting someone who catches your eye and you could have a conversation with them that flows.

You may even feel a spark forming and it could take you by surprise.

Theme Song: "Boys" by Charli XCX

Weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Libra, you might have been keeping yourself busy and focusing on your aspirations recently.

However, you could be looking forward to planning a romantic date with your love interest.

It will feel nice for you to put together a nice dinner for them or surprise them with a thoughtful gift.

Either way, plan to spend time with them and your bond will strengthen even more.

It may also be fun for you to put on your best outfit and have a reason to dress up.

Theme Song: "Want You Back" by HAIM

Weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Scorpio, you could want to move things along in your relationship.

Perhaps you want to make a bold move or make a bigger commitment with your sweetheart.

Before you make any rash decisions, try to make sure you both are on the same page about what those next steps should be.

Use this week to check in with your partner and make sure you are both getting what you need out of the relationship.

You might even want to have a talk about your relationship goals and plans for the future.

Theme Song: "Most Girls" by Hailee Steinfeld

Weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Sagittarius, you might be feeling like you need some space to be by yourself this week.

Perhaps you feel like your energy is low from spending time with others recently.

Give yourself a nice break and take some time to find peace and calm.

However, make sure to tell your partner how you are feeling so they aren’t offended by you distancing yourself from them.

In fact, they will likely respect and support you for taking time for yourself and will be there for you when you return.

Theme Song: "Sue Me" by Sabrina Carpenter

Weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

Capricorn, you could be overthinking things when it comes to your relationship right now.

Perhaps your mind is running a mile a minute and you feel a tad scatterbrained.

Instead of jumping to conclusions, let your mind settle and try to see things for how they are.

You could have a lot of questions pertaining to your relationship and the answers will come to you in due time.

You may want to take a break from searching for answers because you may be seeing things from a very clouded perspective.

Theme Song: "Good in Goodbye" by Madison Beer

Weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Aquarius, you might have your eyes on someone but have not told them how you feel about them yet.

Perhaps you are nervous because you don’t know how they will react.

Well, this week you can’t hide your feelings any longer.

Be bold and tell them you care for them.

You could discover that they are feeling the exact same way, so tap into your inner confidence and be upfront with your emotions.

Remember, fortune favors the bold.

Theme Song: "All I Want" by Olivia Rodrigo

Weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Pisces, you may find yourself collaborating with your partner this week.

If you have been working on a certain creative project, you may want to ask your love interest to help you out with it.

They could see things from a different perspective and could inspire you with fresh ideas.

Either way, get your creative juices flowing with your sweetheart and accomplish amazing things together.

Theme Song: "Grow As I Grow" by Ben Platt

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.