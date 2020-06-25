Where To Find The Moon, July 2020 - August 2020

Feel the Moon's energy.

It is important to know where the Moon is and how it transits because it can have a profound impact on you and your zodiac sign.

Where is the Moon located today?

First off, the Moon is a significant part of astrology, and it changes zodiac signs every 28.5 days.

The Moon, according to astrology, represents your feelings, emotions, vulnerabilities, and your maternal side.

For example, everyone has a Sun sign which is your primary zodiac sign but you also have a Moon sign.

Your Sun sign or zodiac sign helps you understand your personality and the traits you have that make you unique.

Your Moon sign helps you understand how you process and express your feelings.

It is closely linked to your deeper emotions and the parts of you that are more hidden.

Since the Moon has a lot to do with feelings, you can also feel more emotional because of the Moon in the sky.

For Example, your emotions might be heightened during a Full Moon.

What is a Moon Sign and how can it impact you?

Over the course of time, the Moon moves through different zodiac signs.

It can transit through Pisces, Cancer, Leo, and all zodiac signs. The zodiac signs just add another layer of how the moon can impact you and in what way.

So, if the Moon is in Gemini you may notice that you are feeling more social and curious than usual.

On the other hand, if the Moon is in Pisces you might be feeling more dreamy and sensitive than you normally are.

The zodiac signs change every two or three days. So, the Moon could be in Sagittarius from Monday to Tuesday and then be in Capricorn from Wednesday to Friday.

What are the different phases of the Moon?

In addition to the Moon sign, there are other impactful aspects. The different phases of the Moon are also important to take note of.

The Moon in its First Quarter is good for making decisions.

A Waxing Gibbous Moon indicates cleansing and clarification.

When the Moon is Full, it signifies letting go of what does not serve you and setting powerful intentions.

A Waning Gibbous Moon brings about a sense of gratitude and appreciation.

A Third Quarter Moon welcomes forgiveness.

A Waning Crescent Moon may cause you to surrender and go with the flow.

When there is a New Moon, it represents new beginnings and a fresh start.

There is also an interesting phase known as the “void of course Moon.”

So, we know that the Moon moves through all 12 zodiac signs, but before it transitions it goes through the void of course Moon phase.

It is when the Moon is in between signs and isn’t really anywhere, so it’s not on course.

At this in-between phase, it leaves the energy of the previous sign behind but hasn’t quite picked up any energy from the next sign it is moving into.

The void of course Moon can be in this gray area for a couple of minutes up to a couple of hours.

Since the Moon is a little bit off during this time, you may be as well.

You might feel forgetful, have an awkward moment, or want to quit a project you are working on.

However, once the Moon gets back into the swing of things then you will as well because this phase doesn’t last very long.

So now that we know all of the basics, find out where the Moon is from July through August 2020:

July 2, 2020: the Moon enters Sagittarius

With the Moon in Sagittarius, you might be feeling more upbeat and optimistic than usual.

You could also be more inclined to show your more spontaneous side and start an exciting new project.

It is a great time to travel, engage in physical activities, and learn something new.

July 4, 2020: the Moon enters Capricorn

With the Moon in Capricorn, you may feel more motivated to work towards your goals and aspirations.

This is a great time to plan ahead, come up with a to-do list, or make a solid business plan.

July 5, 2020: there is a Full Moon

With a Full Moon in Capricorn, this is a great time to release whatever is holding you back.

If you are carrying any baggage or negativity, let it go and make room for positivity and good energy.

July 6, 2020: the Moon enters Aquarius

With the Moon in Aquarius, you may be more drawn to more unique and unusual things.

Your intellectual side will also shine which will cause you to look at things from a more practical viewpoint rather than an emotional one.

July 8, 2020: the Moon enters Pisces

With the Moon in Pisces, you might be feeling more dreamy and imaginative.

Trust your intuitions and gut instincts right now because they will give you a lot of clarity and lead you in the right direction.

July 11, 2020: the Moon enters Aries

With the Moon in Aries, you may be more inclined to start something new.

You are bound to feel extra fiery and passionate during this time.

You will have a lot of energy and enthusiasm, so put it to good use!

July 13, 2020: the Moon enters Taurus

With the Moon in Taurus, you might be seeking peace and calm right now.

If you have been carrying a lot on your plate, you may wish to take a break and relax.

This is a great time to listen to music and do some at-home DIY projects.

July 16, 2020: the Moon enters Gemini

With the Moon in Gemini, your communication and socializing skills will be heightened.

If you are speaking with someone, you may be more inclined to ask the hard-hitting questions instead of engaging in small talk.

You may also be feeling more curious and wanting to learn, so this is a great time to read about a topic that piques your interest.

July 18, 2020: the Moon enters Cancer

With the Moon in Cancer, you might be feeling more emotional and ready to heal.

This is a great time to find time to be by yourself and connect to your inner thoughts and desires.

July 20, 2020: the Moon enters Leo

With the Moon in Leo, you are bound to feel more childlike, friendly, warm, and loving.

This is an excellent time to spread love and do things that bring you joy and happiness.

It is also a favorable time for romance and creativity.

July 22, 2020: the Moon enters Virgo

With the Moon in Virgo, you may feel more inclined to organize and get things in order.

It is a favorable time for problem-solving and helping others.

You may also feel motivated to get work done and tackle your to-do list.

July 25, 2020: the Moon enters Libra

With the Moon in Libra, you might want to surround yourself with people and things that give you a lot of satisfaction and fulfillment.

This is a great time to let your worries wash away and do activities that bring you joy.

If you have been wanting to treat yourself by having a spa day or have a relaxing day with your friends, then do it.

July 27, 2020: the Moon enters Scorpio

With the Moon in Scorpio, you may be feeling more passionate and romantic right now.

You will also gain a lot of clarity and be able to see the truth right now, so trust your instincts.

July 29, 2020: the Moon enters Sagittarius

With the Moon in Sagittarius, you may feel as if anything is possible.

You have a tendency to believe that you can reach your goals and have the motivation to take a leap of faith.

July 31, 2020: the Moon enters Capricorn

With the Moon in Capricorn, you are bound to feel very ambitious.

You might also connect to your more serious, practical, and stricter side.

This is a great time to tackle a big project.

