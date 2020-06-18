Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, June 22 - June 28, 2020

Have a great week!

Your weekly love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs with a free tarot card reading and theme song for the week of June 22-28, 2020.

Cancer season is here, and the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22.

How does your weekly love horoscope affect your zodiac sign, per astrology?

This week begins with the Moon in Cancer and ends with a Moon in Libra on Sunday.

Where will the Moon be this week?

The Moon will transit from Cancer through Libra.

Cancer season may make you feel more connected to your caring and loving side.

You might also notice that you are feeling very protective over your loved ones and want to make sure they are doing well.

How will the Sun affect your weekly love horoscope, according to astrology?

This week is an excellent time to organize a family dinner or reach out to your friends to show them how much you care for them.

You might also notice that you are more connected to your feelings and emotions.

You are led by your heart over your brain this week. So, let your heart guide you and trust your intuition.

This is also an excellent week to focus on making your home feel like a safe space.

If you have any organizing, cleaning, or chores that you have to pay attention to at home, then now is a great time to tackle your at-home to-do list.

How does the Moon affect your weekly love horoscope, according to astrology?

With the Moon in Cancer on Monday through Tuesday, you should feel very comfortable.

The Moon rules Cancer so there is the potential to heal an emotional heart wound. If there is anything bothering you, it may be easier to leave it behind right now.

This is an excellent time to get rid of things that are not serving you and making room for positivity.

You might also feel more driven to follow your ambitions and dreams.

With the energy of the Moon, you may gain some clarity on exactly what you want to achieve and know how to achieve it.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Moon is in Leo.

With the Moon in Leo, you may feel more connected to your child-like side.

This is an excellent time to have fun and do things that bring you joy. You may be feeling kind, generous, and loving due to the Moon’s energy.

However, you may have trouble articulating your feelings especially if they are difficult emotions you are scared to face.

You may want to focus on more serious matters at a later date. Your love life and creative projects will thrive during these days, so enjoy it.

On Friday and Saturday, the Moon is in Virgo.

With the Moon in Virgo, you may find yourself wanting to get organized and plan things out.

If you have some projects to tackle, now would be the perfect time to really come up with an action plan on how you will accomplish your goals.

This is an excellent time to fall into routines, planning, and organizing.

On Sunday the Moon is in Libra.

With the Moon in Libra, you may feel like you simply want to do things that are pleasing to you.

Now is an excellent time to treat yourself, focus on your skincare, or do some yoga.

Either way, it will feel good for you to do things that bring you happiness and peace.

Use this Sunday to wind down and prepare yourself for the upcoming week.

Here's your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope, free tarot card reading and theme song starting Monday, June 22 to Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Weekly love horoscope — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Aries, in love, you might be wanting to have a serious conversation with your partner this week.

You might have been putting this conversation off but you will realize you can’t hold back any longer.

So, dive into a deep discussion with your partner and say exactly what is on your mind.

Be open and honest with your love interest and expect they will give you honesty and openness back.

Once you get everything out in the open, it will feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

Theme Song: "Crowded Room" by Selena Gomez

Weekly love horoscope — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Taurus, in love, you may have some questions in regards to your relationship.

Well, now you will find the answers to those questions so get ready.

Either way, trust your intuition and your gut before making any rash decisions.

Once you find clarity this week, you will know what needs to be done to move forward.

Try not to let others influence you this week because only you will know what is best for you.

Theme Song: "Do It" by Chloe x Halle

Weekly love horoscope — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Gemini, in love, you may have been feeling like your love life has been stagnant and not moving forward.

Well, this week you must take action and take matters into your own hands.

If you have your eye on a certain person, be bold and show them you are interested.

If you are in a relationship and are ready to take the next step, let your partner know.

Either way, do something courageous and your relationship will progress!

Theme Song: "COFFEE" by Kelly Rowland

Weekly love horoscope — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Cancer, in love, you might realize that romance and passion is all around you this week.

If you are single and looking for the right person, they may come into your life this week and stick around for a while.

If you are in a committed relationship, your partner is bound to show you how much they love and care for you right now.

Either way, you are going to be given a lot of love this week so be open to it.

Wear your heart on your sleeve and let your connection with your love interest grow deeper.

Theme Song: "Throw it Back" by Missy Elliott

Weekly love horoscope — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Leo, in love, you may feel like your partner is keeping you at a distance at the moment.

Perhaps they have a lot on their mind and are not pushing you away on purpose.

Instead of letting it get to you, be upfront with your partner about how you are feeling.

Chances are, they will make it up to you by giving you the attention you deserve.

Either way, don’t take it personally and show them that you are always there to support them.

Theme Song: "Tempo" by Lizzo

Weekly love horoscope — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Virgo, in love, you and your partner may be having trouble seeing eye-to-eye about a certain situation.

Instead of fighting with one another and making a mountain out of a molehill, try to just agree to disagree.

Try to respect each other's opinions even if you don’t completely agree with them.

Either way, be kind and respectful towards one another right now so you don’t end up saying anything you regret.

Instead of dwelling on your difference of opinions, try to appreciate all of the things you do agree on and let your similarities bring you closer together.

Theme Song: "This is America" by Childish Gambino

Weekly love horoscope — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Libra, in love, you could be feeling very social and talkative this week.

So, you might want to arrange a cute date with your love interest and just dive deep into conversation.

Get to know your significant other even better by asking thought-provoking questions instead of just scratching the surface.

You might even want to reach out to your friends and loved ones this week to remind them that you are thinking of them.

Either way, just find new and exciting ways to connect with the people you care about.

Theme Song: "God's Plan" by Drake

Weekly love horoscope — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Temperance

Scorpio, in love, you may envision a certain path that you want your relationship to follow.

Perhaps you want things to turn out a specific way but things may not always go the way you plan.

Instead of putting pressure on your partnership, try to go with the flow.

You might discover that the route you wanted to follow is not what is best for you and your significant other.

If you trust the process, you may end up someplace even better than what you dreamt of.

Theme Song: "Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd

Weekly love horoscope — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Strength

Sagittarius, in love, you might have been scared to tell your love interest how you really feel about them.

Instead of hiding your feelings, be upfront about them.

Sometimes love can be scary but that is what makes it so exhilarating.

Speak from your heart and try not to censor yourself.

Chances are, your partner will be glad that you are sharing and give you a safe space to say what is on your mind.

So tell them how much you adore them and don’t be afraid of how mushy you sound.

Theme Song: "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child

Weekly love horoscope — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Capricorn, in love, you may have been looking forward to having an adventurous and exciting week with your love interest.

However, you may have been juggling a lot on your plate and are feeling quite tired.

So, try to have a more relaxing week and take a much-needed break.

Try not to stress out about your responsibilities and instead focus on doing what is best for you.

You may want to spend some quality time with your partner but in a more peaceful environment.

Theme Song: "Two Weeks" by FKA Twigs

Weekly love horoscope — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Aquarius, in love, you may have been getting caught up in the dreamy and fantastical side of your love life.

Although it is fun to have your head stuck in the clouds, sometimes it is necessary that you focus on the present.

You and your love interest might have to deal with the more serious side of your relationship and even get some mundane chores done together.

Even though you might have to focus on more practical matters, you can still have fun with your partner.

Just bring your dreamy attitude back down to Earth!

Theme Song: "PYNK" by Janelle Monae

Weekly love horoscope — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Pisces, in love, you might unexpectedly meet someone who piques your interest.

Perhaps this special person is very different from you and you may feel like you want to get to know them better.

So, try to connect with them and give them a chance.

You might even discover that you are both more alike than you initially thought.

So, be open to them and try not to judge a book by its cover.

Theme Song: "Cranes in the Sky" by Solange

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.