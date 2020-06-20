How The Cancer Season Horoscope Affects Each Zodiac Sign

Embrace your intuition this month.

Between June 21st and July 22nd, you'll experience the influence of the zodiac sign Cancer.

Symbolized by the crab, Cancer is a water sign, associated with the Moon. Cancer is the fourth sign of the zodiac, and those born under this sign are known for their sensitivity and intuition.

One doesn't have to be born under this sign to feel and experience its influence on us, however. When we live through the influence of Cancer, we ourselves experience much of what's usually reserved only for those born under that sign. Except we get a little mash up going on — our sign and Cancer.

Understand that during this cosmic transit of Sun in Cancer, we might be feeling a little more sensitive than usual, perhaps even moody, or downright mean and nasty. It depends on what our own zodiac sign is.

How will your zodiac sign be affected by Cancer season and the Crab's influence.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're already moody and pushy, and Cancer's hold on you will more than likely up the ante on that moodiness.

You might find yourself picking a fight with someone you live with, as most of the annoyances you'll be experiencing this month will revolve around the home.

You'll feel Cancer when you're just about to lash out at someone you love. That hesitance? It's Cancer's sense of compassion coming in to save the day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're usually pretty easy going, but Cancer is going to bring out a side of you that very few actually get to see: the vindictive side.

You're pretty good at ignoring the little things that tend to bother you, but you're not going to be feeling all that forgiving during this period.

You may be confronting someone with something that's been on your mind for a long time. And you won't be taking "no" for an answer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've always been tied between the idea of being loyal and the idea of rebelling from loyalty. You simply cannot make up your mind.

However, Cancer's affect on you is going to help you veer towards both loyalty and devotion.

This month is going to give you a new perspective on how you go about doing things from now on. You will leave your comfort zone and do that which you thought you could never do: Help another person.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's your sign and you know yourself very well, Cancer. You're in your element now, and that means you can expect to feel overly emotional over the smallest of things.

You may want to get into some redecorating or home project. Reviving old things will be a passion, and you can expect to involve yourself in many crafty endeavors.

Once you get your mind on something, you go all the way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're always one of the most loving signs of the zodiac, Leo, and Cancer's influence on you will only take that to the next level.

You'll experience fierce shows of loyalty and devotion towards the ones you love, but your need to protect your own is going to go into overdrive. Cancer is super protective, and its influence on Leo only brings out the trait tenfold.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You know what it's like to want things to go your way, and during Cancer's cosmic tour over your life, you're going to find yourself even more frustrated than before.

You have no patience, Virgo, and when you're not pleased, you tend to make everyone else around you a party to your bad mood. Cancer will bring out that hyper-sensitivity. You've been warned!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

While it wouldn't be nice to say that Libras are liars, it might be more on point to say that Cancer's effect on you is going to bring out a need for honest communication.

Perhaps you just got sick of telling little white lies, or maybe it's just that telling the truth can actually work for you, but you're going to come clean this month, Libra.

And thanks to Cancer, it will be in the form of words said to another — words that will hopefully free both of you up from a previously insisted upon lie.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You, like Cancer, are a highly intuitive sign, and during this transit, you'll find yourself knowing many things without affirmation or words.

In other words, that intuition of yours is going to kick in big time. Trust your gut. This will be a great time for you to make decisions, sign contracts, and plan for progress.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The influence of Cancer on you, Sagittarius, is wholly good.

You like to complete your tasks and projects, and Cancer is totally about that. So, expect to finish things that you've started, and take a look at how inspired you're becoming in the process.

There's a brave new world out there for you to get involved in. Cancer will help you focus on what to do next with your creative mind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Everyone is going to love you this month, Capricorn, and that's because the influence of Cancer is nothing but good for you.

Whereas you're usually all work-oriented, Cancer's homebody influence is going to have you tending to some long overdue home-bound projects. You may be fixing something that needed work, or you might find some brand new chore to tackle.

And you'll find that those around you will be very receptive to your home-based interests.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Cancer's influence on you, Aquarius, is going to come in the form of you doing many things for other people, at your own expense.

You're used to being very giving, so you understand that not everyone is grateful for your work, but that's not going to stop you. Your input will be as required, as will be your physical hands-on attention.

Expect to be working hard with your hands this month, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Cancer's effect is going to feel like home to you, Pisces. You're going to feel a renewed burst of energy for doing the things you love doing.

Cancer supports you in family matters, in get-togethers, in fun events that bring together the people you love. Find yourself cooking, baking, planning menus and serving eating a lot fo food this month.

Don't expect anything from anyone, just let it flow and be happy that the cosmos is on your side.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.