Mercury Retrograde & Daily Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Mercury will turn retrograde tomorrow!

Your daily love horoscope with astrology forecast is here for you and all zodiac signs starting tomorrow on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Gemini until this Sunday. The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac of Taurus.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Mercury in the zodiac sign of Cancer will turn retrograde tomorrow at 12:51 p.m. EST.

Pay attention to that little voice that the world often crowds out when life gets too busy and you've not had a moment to breathe.

Tomorrow, several harmonious aspects seem to imply that even though we are in between eclipses this week that Mercury rx will be supportive in its nature this time around.

Mercury is in the intuitive and yes, emotional zodiac sign of Cancer this month.

While in the fourth solar house our thoughts, ways of interpreting information, learning, and speaking can be centered around topics that involve the home.

It's time to evaluate the way we speak into our relationships or with authority figures (particularly those that seem to remind of parents or grandparents) and the security we need in our own personal space.

This can be relatively easy to do when you really consider that what the Universe is asking of all zodiac signs is to take a time out and to pause long enough to think (really, deeply think).

Even though many states have lifted their closure, overall all zodiac signs are encouraged to be conservative with travel or visiting others. So, staying home isn't just an idea that the Universe is encouraging, it's also the status of our communities as well.

The Taurus Moon will be in harmony with Mercury before it turns retrograde in the morning, which makes it a better time to do your shopping for any gifts that you need for birthdays this summer.

The Moon is also in harmony with Neptune in Pisces, which makes this a perfect time to pick up some romance novels to read or to set your watch list packed full of romance titles to help you get in a good cry.

When Mercury turns retrograde at 12:51 p.m. EST, be sure that you've backed up your photos on computers, cell phones, and other devices. Secure the photos and memories that you love, just because.

We all know that Mercury sometimes seems to coincide with technology problems, so just do it to be on the safe side.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's daily love horoscope for you and each of the zodiac signs starting Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Mercury retrograde will affect your fourth astrology house which involves your home, your family, and the security that you bring whenever you're around.

It will be good for you to remain conscientious of what you feel during Mercury retrograde, especially the way that you speak to people you live with.

You have a powerful opportunity to influence others as you learn to lead yourself.

Choose to speak life into the ones that you love, and to be the first to show love through acts of service.

This Mercury retrograde season can also be a significant time of a spiritual awakening for you as you discover the way you are emotionally impacted by the people you surround yourself with each and every day.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, communication is important especially during Mercury retrograde. You will want to be more careful about how you speak to yourself.

Even though you're naturally a negative person, there still may be some habits that you have where you will inadvertently say something that isn't very kind to your spirit.

But it's good for you to realize it. During this time, starting tomorrow, plan on being more intentional about the things you say when you're around others about yourself.

Pay attention to certain words that you sense are repeated over and over again about who you are as a person, and try to tackle those first. During Mercury rx replace them with new ways of sayings.

Begin communicating positively to your spirit and it will not only change yourself but your entire love life.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Mercury retrograde begins tomorrow and it will affect your second solar house of money and the way you connect how it makes you think of yourself.

There may be some way that you spend money in order to earn the love and respect of others without even realizing that you're doing it.

During tomorrow, and the rest of the month that Mercury is retrograde look at what you invest your time and energy into.

You may want to consider going over receipts where you footed the bill, paperwork, text messages, and plans that you made that perhaps aren't really what it is you want to do with your income or your time.

If possible, this might be a good time for you break ensnared relationships, to withdraw yourself from those types of commitments, and focus on doing something that is more along the lines of what's in your heart.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Mercury retrograde can be a time where you think a little bit too much about what people have said to you that was mean-spirited.

It's a good time for you to start cleaning house emotionally with regards to any negative emotions that you have been caring and harboring inside which actually isn't very good for your health.

A better way for you to use your time is to maybe start incorporating more walks, get into nature, reading and writing poetry, listening to classical music, and do the things you love.

Live a life that touches your spirit and help rebuild your soul where it has been torn down. Work on what it is that you feel the most insecure about. If you have felt out of touch with your sensual side, get back in tune with it by discovering yourself.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, we all have hidden enemy and yours may emerge during Mercury retrograde, which is going to take place in your twelfth astrology house of hidden enemies.

So, for this reason you want to be paying close attention to the things that people say behind your back.

If you happen to have any individuals in your life that seem to undermine you when you least expect it, or question you take note. Who seems to doubt your integrity the most?

You'll be extra sensitive to these signals that are being sent your way, and will decide to act on them.

You may discover an entire world beyond the one you know now, and change some sad friendships that you have been engaging with.

By the end of Gemini season, you very well could decide that it's time for you to find new people to hang around with that actually respect you and treat you the way that you deserve to be loved.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, tomorrow is Mercury retrograde and it affects your friendships and in the people that you speak to on a daily basis.

Starting tomorrow, you may decide that it's time for you to start keeping in touch more frequently. Perhaps, during COVID-19 you've introverted and spent more time at home and less involved in your friends' lives.

You might also find it this is a great time to organize any sentimental paperwork or pictures including love letters that you have from the past and put them into scrapbooks for your use.

As far as friendships go, this could be a time for you to build up your relationships and to cultivate more intimacy with them through communication.

If you have fallen out of step with your partner, when it comes to sending sweet little text messages to your loved one on a daily basis, starting tomorrow pick up where you left off.

Revive that area of your relationship again even if you have to set an alarm on your phone to remind you to do so.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, love becomes less about the spontaneous and more a labor of work for you starting tomorrow while Mercury is retrograde.



There may be some little projects that you and your partner have spoken about and you never really got to do.

Tomorrow you may decide that it's a good time for you to start to incorporate those activities into your daily life as a team, maybe by working on something together as a couple a little bit every day.

It's also a good time for you to start looking at the relationships that you keep in the workplace.

There may be some communication that can be improved with others. Maybe you are going to be a part of bringing the team together at work in a more beneficial way, especially if individuals have become less connected during Gemini season when everyone's lives changed and more worked remotely.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, when it comes to love, there's a philosophy that each person carries in their heart, and starting tomorrow throughout Mercury retrograde season you may find that you start to discover little nuances hidden between the words people speak.

Language will reveal the type of philosophy they have about the way they love people and the way they speak to the people they love.

Starting tomorrow, are you may decide that you're ready to write your own book about love or teach others about the subject.

If you're an artist or writer, write poetry or share some of your lessons that you've learned about the way in creative ways that display your talent, too.

Get involved with people and communicate with others based upon your own personal history. Learn about the individuals in your life and the way that they have been spoken to and use it to help you understand more about the subject yourself.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, starting tomorrow, before Mercury rx begins, go over any unfinished paperwork involving assets and a loved one, particularly your parents or grandparents and matters that involve financial resources or responsibility should a crisis hit the family.

It's also a good time for you to go over any type of individual paperwork that you or a partner share that needs to be taken care. For example, if you have insurance they need to re-process or if there's an open enrollment date coming up shoot out an email. Review benefits and work-related topics that a job change may cause you to lose.

If necessary, figure out how to manage financial hot topics this week that are personal. It may also be a good time for you to work out those details with someone you trust.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Mercury retrograde opens up the door to a revived sense of duty and responsibility in your love life.

Your personal commitments, especially the ones that you've made with yourself, can be ready for revision.

If you have been planning to start journaling your thoughts each and every day but haven't, it's a good art to pick up this week.

if you're interested in media as a tool for collecting your ideas, or want to create a video log of your life why not start a YouTube channel? Tomorrow's horoscope is a good time for you to revive unique ideas and put them into action.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, If you've never been one to meditate or someone who embraces quiet time fully, starting tomorrow, you can learn to love the idea.

Create a new habit of meditating and speaking love into your life.

It's a great time for you to pick up yoga, or to start participating in some sort of loving affirmation activity with your partner.

This is also a great day for you to start surprising the people you love by leaving little love notes around the house with gentle reminders to keep a family routine in tact.

This is also great time for you to stay in tune with your children, if you have some, and be more openly communicative about how much you care for their well-being each and every day.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, tomorrow your romantic side can come out strongly.

This is a great time for you to write love letters, to make little handmade gifts to get to your loved ones, or to even take a short little road trip to visit with a friend who has been social distancing as much as you.

This is another wonderful time for you to do some personal self evaluation and maybe decide to take that individual vacation to a beach house that you have always hoped to do.

You may decide that the best escape from life's problems is to love vibrantly and to go above and beyond what's expected with the one you love

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.