Daily Love Horoscopes For Tomorrow, Friday, June 12, 2020

Your daily horoscope for love is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting Friday, June 12, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Gemini tomorrow, and this solar season will last until June 20.

Tomorrow the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and it will continue to transit this constellation until Saturday.

The Moon in Pisces will conjunct Neptune and Mars. This astrology can bring out deceptiveness in zodiac signs who aren't looking for love but desire to play.

However, you can truly take this time to create magic in your love life because of the dreamy nature of Pisces which drops inhibition in love!

The Sun in Gemini squares Mars and all zodiac signs remain curious, and like the cat who lost a life for the sake of wanting to know more our passionate curiosities can get the best of us too.

With Mars, the planet of rage and war, ever so tired of being in the zodiac sign of Pisces (and conjunct with the Moon and Neptune) will soon enter Aries on June 27, 2020), we see the delusions rise and entice like never before.

With Mars in conjunction with Neptune, the planet of liars, our worries and concerns can prompt inquiries into personal lives that we need not put our nose into. It can cause gossip to be more than what it ought to be.

This is a riskier time for flirting to become more than it ought to be, but we are greater than our passions, aren't we?

Pluto and Jupiter will harmonize with Mars tomorrow, and Mercury works harmoniously with this powerful trio.

It will be good to have accountability partners if you're vulnerable. It's good to talk and to be transparent about your struggles.

Daily love horoscope tomorrow for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, out of passion and love, tomorrow, you may vote in favor of defending the underdog. Strive for clarity in conversations when things become heated for you.

The Moon making connections with Neptune in your solar house of lies can make you sensitive to exaggerated truths. You may be closed to jokes or laughs at the expense of others, and defend when needed.

Daily love horoscope tomorrow for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in Pisces conjunct with Neptune tomorrow will bring out your rose-colored glasses and you'll definitely want to put them on.

You may overlook the flaws of a friend or loved one. Ugly truths can be hard to see when you're in love, but it can also be a good day to speak through problems because you're less likely to come across as judgmental during this lunar phase.

Daily love horoscope for tomorrow — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, during tomorrow's horoscope, you may be easily distracted and this can persuade you to let work alone and leave a project for a better time.

Tomorrow is a day for play, and you may want to work less in order to enjoy an early movie or do something adventurous with the one you love.

Daily love horoscope for tomorrow — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, tomorrow, you may decide to turn over a new leaf. It's never too late to unlearn bad habits.

You truly can learn a lesson when you've put your heart on the line- and have it be a new mindset you honor and practice for good.

Daily love horoscope for tomorrow — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, love is a spiritual shared experience. Single or married your expressions of affection and displays of adoration don't go unnoticed.

The universe always sees the depths of your heart, and with your ruling planet, the Sun, square to a negative aspect between Mars and Neptune, you're alert to the things that are but should not be.

Daily love horoscope for tomorrow — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, with Mercury in harmony with Mars you're passionate about following through with what you say tomorrow.

You will want to honor your promises and not break them. You may feel like taking up a big task, too. Be sure it's something you are prepared to handle.

Daily love horoscope for tomorrow — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tears can be cleansing for you tomorrow. It's okay for you to mourn the state of affairs suffering throughout our nation.

You may feel the burden of others deeply as Mars makes its communication to the Moon.

The Moon squares your ruling planet Venus rx, so you're extra intuitive about things that others miss.

Daily love horoscope for tomorrow — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, there are hidden opportunities for romance all around you, and the Moon makes them arise tomorrow.

You can cultivate love or miss out, the choice will be yours and you'll be passionately interested in not missing out.

Daily love horoscope for tomorrow — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, advice that was heard from a grandparent or significant other can replay in your memory tomorrow.

You may finally understand what was meant by something that was said.

Daily love horoscope for tomorrow — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, make yourself available when needed.

Your hand can communicate more than words tomorrow.

Your presence and gentleness during some turbulence tomorrow can communicate volumes at the right time.

Daily love horoscope for tomorrow — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow, you're conscious about the impact money has on your personal life and the things that you want.

This can compel you to cut a corner or to overstretch yourself when you need to focus on one thing at a time.

Remember to count the treasures of the heart as having more value than the ones money can buy.

Daily love horoscope for tomorrow — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, with Mars conjunct the Moon and Neptune in your zodiac sign tomorrow, the best thing you can do tomorrow is to be yourself.

You are open to changes but only on your own terms, and will be open to saying so, even though it's difficult to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.