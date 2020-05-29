8 Best Crystals For Scorpio

Dust off those crystals!

Healing crystals seem to be the hottest topic of discussion nowadays, so if you're a Scorpio zodiac sign, you might wonder which gemstone is best for you.

It is no wonder that during a global pandemic, everyone is scrambling to keep their sanity and home in order, and having a little something to assure you things will be okay can't hurt.

Whether you're a Scorpio zodiac sign who is already practicing yoga or eating home-cooked meals every night (which is the second-best thing about quarantine), it's always good to add to your health and wellness routine.

If you can't spend quality time with your family that lives far away from you, ordering or collecting crystals can be an engaging treat to participate in. You can order crystals to send to your family and friends, according to their zodiac sign, too.

There are a lot of things we should be engaging in that steer us into the path of positivity in a world full of chaos, and collecting the best crystals can be one of them.

What are the best crystals for Scorpio zodiac signs?

Any crystal that provides intense, healing energy will be suitable for this zodiac sign.

Scorpios are the kind of people you want to have in your circle. Not only are they fluid in thoughts, but they are extremely passionate about their wants and needs in life.

Although the Scorpio may seem highly jealous and it is a bit hard to sway their opinions, they are the type of people that know what they want and are not afraid to be vocal about it!

Because they are in the water element, the Scorpio can be emotional and stubborn from time to time.

Represented by the scorpion, the stance of this creature looks as if their stinger is ready to strike at any given moment.

What does this mean? Well, it is fairly simple; a Scorpio will not hesitate to strike if they feel as though they are threatened by someone trying to overstep their boundaries.

In order to stay and feel balanced, and unbothered by others' opinions, we are going to let you know which healing crystals are perfect for you, Scorpio!

To begin, let's discuss exactly what healing crystals are and what they can do for you if you're a Scorpio or someone who is buying a present for this horoscope sign.

Healing crystals are intricate pieces of every part of the world that hold intense vibrational frequencies that can be used to bring positivity and enrichment in your life.

Each crystal comes from a different country, and each holds different meanings.

Here are the 8 best crystals for Scorpio zodiac signs, according to astrology:

1. Best Crystal for Scorpio — Aquamarine

Being the birthstone for the Scorpio, Aquamarine translates to 'water of the sea,' which is perfect for this water sign!

Scorpio's can be easily triggered if they are provoked, however, having this crystal nearby (perhaps as a charm bracelet or necklace) will calm you down and give you a sense of peace.

2. Best Crystal for Scorpio — Amethyst

Like the Aquamarine, this crystal will help the Scorpio feel protected and will bring out their spontaneous side.

The Amethyst will also protect the Scorpio from any bad/negative energies from attacking their spirit.

3. Best Crystal for Scorpio — Golden Yellow Topaz

The Golden Yellow Topaz is coincidentally the crystal of the Scorpio's ruling planet, Pluto.

This crystal will allow the Scorpio to manifest their biggest dreams and will guide them toward success.

4. Best Crystal for Scorpio — Sodalite

The Scorpio is known to be emotional and easily triggered. Sodalite crystals will help them center their minds on more important issues.

This healing crystal will allow the Scorpio to speak their mind calmly instead of striking ferociously like they tend to do.

5. Best Crystal for Scorpio — Black Tourmaline

The Black Tourmaline will definitely help the Scorpio during the dark season of its' rising sun.

This crystal not only rids any negativity but will give the Scorpio a boost of confidence during troubling times.

6. Best Crystal for Scorpio — Smoky Quartz

The Scorpio usually bottles up their emotions if they feel as though they can not trust the recipient.

With the Smoky Quartz, it will help the Scorpio release themselves from any emotional chains that they have locked themselves to.

7. Best Crystal for Scorpio — Red Jasper

The Red Jasper brings in good energy all around, but the most important element to this crystal is the ability to bring in endurance and strength.

The Scorpio can become flustered with their busy agenda, but the Red Jasper will definitely help support their drive toward their goals.

8. Best Crystal for Scorpio — Rutilated Quartz

If you are in need of finding your purpose in life and elevating your mind and spirit, the Rutilated Quartz is the crystal every Scorpio needs.

The Scorpio can be a bit uneasy about a lot of people and situations, but this crystal will help eliminate that paranoid feeling.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, and love and relationship topics.