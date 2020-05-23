Mercury In Cancer Weekly Love Horoscopes & Theme Songs For All Zodiac Signs From May 25 - May 31, 2020

Family time when Mercury in Cancer from May 28, 2020 – Aug 4, 2020.

Your weekly astrology forecast is here with horoscopes, tarot card readings and the best love songs capturing all zodiac signs' themes during Mercury leaving Gemini entering Cancer over the week of May 25 - May 31, 2020.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini all week, and this week Mercury will leave Gemini to enter Cancer on May 28.

There are times when you just have to stop and smell the roses.

In the midst of all your daily chaos, you need to take a moment to slow down and center yourself.

And it's even better if your partner brings you the flowers, just an fyi.

Faith, hope, and confidence are the three things you need to feel in yourself and in your relationships this week.

Understandably, it can be very difficult for you to believe in yourself right now because you may feel a little lost and disassociate with life right now.

You have to take this week and really make movements to put yourself in a place to succeed.

This week is very important for everyone because it's the last week of May.

Can you believe that? I cannot.

It's going to be June soon, so you have to really choose how you want to go about your life.

This summer is going to be much more different.

We may not be going on vacations or flocking to distant, exotic lands, but you can make the best of it.

Try and do things on your own.

No one said you cannot put a pool in your backyard or sunbathe in your driveway (yes, I have seen that!).

Sunbathe in a lawn chair in your backyard with some margaritas.

Something great if you have kids, is to make your own summer camp with activities outside.

Who said you cannot make your own beach vacation right in your own back yard?

Make tents inside, cook marshmallows have a living room campout.

There are so many things that you can do with your family that are away from technology.

All you have to do is tap into your creative side and make sure your family feels unconditionally loved.

And most important, when you set your mind to something, no one can stop you.

For more, check out these love horoscopes, tarot card readings and best theme songs for each of the zodiac signs this week from Monday, May 25 to Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Aries, this week is a great starting point in making plans for your short distance future.

This is the time to really grow into your position in the household but in a fun way.

It's more important for you to make good memories with those you love right now than anything else.

Theme song: "You Can't Stop The Girl" by Bebe Rexha

Weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Taurus, it can be harder to get everyone to cooperate and participate in things you want to do.

But, it's important for you to never give up.

You have to roll with the changes and let the creativity flow to get everyone involved.

Theme song: "Never Give Up" by Sia

Weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Gemini, sometimes timing can be very hard.

But you have to know when it's the right time to focus on your family above all else.

With your children all at home, if you have them, take some time to enforce your love you have for them.

Theme song: "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

Weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

Gemini, it's just fun to go out and play in the sun.

Soak up some of that vitamin D and smell the fresh air.

And with your children, you are the perfect example to show them how to let go of your stress and just be in the moment.

Theme song: "Boomerang" by Imagine Dragons

Weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Leo, it's such a great time to meet new people and show your family how to communicate well with others.

Teach them skills that they need more of.

It's important to really invest in your children's lives and then really work to help them prepare for their future.

You never know, you may just learn from your children.

Theme song: "Nice to Meet Ya" by Meghan Trainor ft. Nicki Minaj

Weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Virgo, learning more about the nature around you is a great way to explore the world while you have the time to.

Take your children for a nature walk and observe the wildlife around you.

There are so many things to become aware of, even if you don't have kids.

It's all about opening up your world-view so that you have a greater sense of awareness.

Theme song: "Bluebird" by Miranda Lambert

Weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

Libra, everyone needs maternal love.

Sometimes people even start mothering their roommates.

Make relationships in whatever situation you are in and remember, you can choose who your family is.

Theme song: "God is a Woman" by Ariana Grande

Weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Scorpio, sometimes it's amazing to you how far you have come in life.

Your little family has grown and expanded.

Have fun each day with those you love because your connection is the most important thing in life because it will outlast everything else.

Theme song: "Look At Her Now" by Selena Gomez

Weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Sagittarius, figuring out family life can be tough, especially if you have moved back home.

You have to navigate being an adult where your parents still remember you as a kid.

So, you have to make your stance in the house very transparent to them and find a way to express yourself in a great way.

Theme song: "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

Weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Capricorn, sometimes it can be hard to just relax and have fun without having anything bothering you.

Let things go and figure out ways that work best for you to calm down.

Family is really important to you, so you have to do your best to make it as comfortable as possible.

Theme song: "You Need To Calm Down" by Taylor Swift

Weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Aquarius, sometimes it can be hard for you to get your family to do a lot of things together.

But the best thing you can do is to have dinner each night together.

Gathering around the table will be the best thing you can do to catch up as a family.

Theme song: "Heart Break" by Lady Antebellum

Weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

Pisces, you have so many good ideas and you are a take-charge kind of person.

Unconditional love is what you need to focus on spreading in your family right now.

Above all else, everyone needs love.

Theme song: "Run the World (Girls)" by Beyoncé

