50 'Good Morning' Quotes To Share With Your Friends

Morning is the most important part of our day, so what better way to cheer someone up than to send the important people in your life a little inspiration first thing? Wake them up in the morning with a few sweet little 'good morning' quotes for friends to start your favorite people off on the right foot.

The morning time is the first impression we get — it determines how we’ll prepare for the world ahead of us. A bad morning has a major impact on the choices we make in our day.

This is why it’s important, as a friend, to look for ways to help our best friends improve their mornings too. Because what better way is there to say "I love you, friend" than a sweet morning text or a cute note for them to find on the refrigerator?

The beauty of mornings is that every day you wake up with a new slate. This means that all of our problems and issues that happened the day before are all behind us — and the new day is a chance to clean up messes we’ve made before. Once we have done that, we are able to go through our new day with the chance to make better choices.

In order to have a good morning, you must be thankful for the fact that you work up and show that by doing your best at whatever you decide to achieve today.

This idea can be very hard for us granted that many uncontrollable factors have a very big impact on our morning which can have the power to ruin our day regardless. This happens to most people, which is why there are very few morning people in the world.

With that being said, the best way to help someone improve their morning is by sharing positive messages that have the power to lift their spirits.

We’ve all been in a space where we feel worried, tired or angry in the morning, so as a gift, people will make their partner breakfast in bed as a way of making their morning to ensure that they have a good day.

As nice as it is, there are little things we can all do to help or friends with their mornings, too. It’s the best part of the day to text your friends positive messages — especially these days, when we don't get to see them much while we are in lockdown and quarantine. It's important to communicate with your friends consistently, even when you're far away, so that you can maintain your relationship with one another.

Mornings are typically very busy, so the message means even more to someone when they know that you took the time to think of them during the most chaotic time of the day.

Sometimes in life is easy to forget how simple it is to make someone happy or let them know you’re thinking about them.

Many people have said that a simple gesture like getting a “good morning” from a stranger has the power to make their whole day. Everyone has the power to do this, but when it comes from someone who we are close with — like a family member or a friend — that little gesture carries much more weight.

A joke, poem, or even a heartfelt text can make such a big impact on the people you care about most. It doesn’t matter what type of message you choose to send, because all that really matters is the thought behind it. Whether its humorous, heartfelt, or spiritual the message remains the same. This will not only brighten their day but also let them know that there’s someone out there who cares about them and is thinking about them.

So to help you send a simple, heartfelt message to your best friends, here are some of the best good morning quotes for friends that will inspire them and make them smile.

1. Each day is a miracle

“Every morning, I wake up saying, ‘I’m still alive, a miracle.’ And so I keep on pushing.” — Jim Carrey​

2. Every day above ground is a good day

“I wake up every morning at nine and grab for the morning paper. Then I look at the obituary page. If my name is not on it, I get up.”

3. Make the world a better place

“If you’re changing the world, you’re working on important things. You’re excited to get up in the morning.” — Larry Page

4. Every day is a privilege.

“When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive, to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.” — Marcus Aurelius

5. Mornings give us freedom.

“I like the freedom. I wake up in the morning and say, ‘I don’t know, should I have a popsicle or a donut?’ You know, who knows?” — Oscar Nunez

6. Start the day off with a smile.

“Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning and you’ll start to see a big difference in your life.” —​ Yoko Ono

7. Make your dreams a reality.

“Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen.” — Wayne Huizenga

8. Don't let the day leave you behind.

“Morning comes whether you set the alarm or not.” — Ursula K. Le Guin

9. Joy comes in the morning.

“I used to love night best but the older I get the more treasures and hope and joy I find in mornings.” — Terri Guillemets

10. Mornings have the power to dictate your day.

“Morning is an important time of day because how you spend your morning can often tell you what kind of day you are going to have.” — Lemony Snicket

11. The morning will help you gain perspective.

“It is in the early morning hour that the unseen is seen and that the far-off beauty and glory, vanquishing all their vagueness, move down upon us till they stand clear as crystal close over against the soul.” — Sarah Smiley

12. Start the day off on the right foot.

“Everyone has highs and lows that they have to learn from, but every morning I start off with a good head on my shoulders, saying to myself, ‘It’s going to be a good day!” —​ Lindsay Lohan

13. Use it to create something new.

“I’m always thinking about creating. My future starts when I wake up every morning. Every day I find something creative to do with my life.” — Miles Davis

14. Don't waste time in the morning.

“Lose an hour in the morning, and you will spend all day looking for it.” — Richard Whately

15. Shine so bright, you'll make the sun jealous.

“Now that your eyes are open, make the sun jealous with your burning passion to start the day. Make the sun jealous or stay in bed.” —​ Malak El Halabi

16. Clear your mind before entering the day.

“First thing every morning before you arise say out loud, ‘I believe,’ three times.” — Ovid

17. Each day has a lesson for us.

“I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I’m going to learn, I must do it by listening.” — Larry King

18. Enjoy yourself in the morning.

“I wake up laughing. Yes, I wake up in the morning, and there I am just laughing my head off.” — Bruce Willis

19. Wake up feeling like a billion bucks.

“When I wake up in the morning, I feel like a billionaire without paying taxes.” — Ernie Banks

20. You decide what day you'll have.

“If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.” — Elon Musk

21. Every day is an invitation.

“Every morning was a cheerful invitation to make my life of equal simplicity, and I may say innocence, with Nature herself.” — Henry David Thoreau

22. It forces you to be optimistic.

“In these times you have to be an optimist to open your eyes when you awake in the morning.” — Carl Sandburg

23. Working in the morning helps you stay focused.

“I like to work in the morning. I like to sometimes go to a place where I’m all alone where I’m not going to get a phone call early that hurts my feelings because once my feelings are hurt, I’m dead in the water.” — Francis Ford Coppola

24. Find the special thing waiting for you.

“Something special awaits you each day. All you need is to recognize it and make the most of it. Have a positive attitude throughout the day and then that today is going to be the best day of your life.” — Anonymous

25. Embrace your excitement for the new day.

“You know that feeling when you wake up in the morning and you’re excited for the day? That’s one of my main goals in life.” — Kirsten Dunst

26. You get a new version of yourself every day.

“I learned to love myself, because I sleep with myself every night and I wake up with myself every morning, and if I don’t like myself, there’s no reason to even live the life.” — Gabourey Sidibe

27. Decide what you want from the world in the morning.

“I arise in the morning torn between a desire to improve the world and a desire to enjoy the world.” — E. B. White

28. Be mindful of the food you consume.

“One key to success is to have lunch at the time of the day most people have breakfast.” — Robert Brault

29. Enter the day with a light heart.

“I wake up in the morning and my heart is light, man. It’s not heavy. I don’t have skeletons in the closet on their way out.” —​ Drake

30. Tell yourself the day will be great.

“Every morning, my dad would have me looking in the mirror and repeat: “Today is going to be a great day; I can, and I will.” — Gina Rodriguez

31. Don't let your exhaustion stop you.

“The breeze at dawn has secrets to tell you. Don’t go back to sleep.” — Rumi

32. There's something new to explore.

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” —​ Eleanor Roosevelt

33. There's magic in each day.

“I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning.” — J. B. Priestley

34. Mornings are equivalent to love.

“What is love? It is the morning and the evening star.” — Sinclair Lewis

35. Mornings are best with certain people.

“Morning without you is a dwindled dawn.” — Emily Dickinson

36. Share love every day you wake up.

“For each new morning let there be a flow of love. Let there be the light of happiness in every direction.” — Amit Ray

37. Seeing the day is an achievement.

“When you do something beautiful and nobody noticed, do not be sad. For the sun every morning is a beautiful spectacle, and yet most of the audience still sleeps.”—​ John Lennon

38. It's a blessing to be alive.

“It is a serious thing – just to be alive – on this fresh morning – in this broken world.” —​ Mary Oliver

39. Create a new beginning.

“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” — Maria Robinson

40. Mornings are sacred.

“Do not shorten the morning by getting up late; look upon it as the quintessence of life, as to a certain extent sacred.” — Arthur Schopenhauer

41. Use mornings too achieve your goals.

“I never wake up in the morning and wonder why I am here. I wake up and wonder why I am not making here better.” — Jeffrey Fry

42. Brighten up your day with some coffee.

“I like my coffee black and my mornings bright.” — Terri Guillemets

43. The sun is a blessing.

“The sun is a daily reminder that we too can rise again from the darkness, that we too can shine our own light.” — S. Ajna

44. Let the little things go.

“When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” — Henry Ford

45. The day is in your hands.

“Life is what we make it, always has been, always will be.” — Grandma Moses

46. Use the day as a new chance to try something new.

“You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don’t try.” — Beverly Sills

47. Continue yesterday's work.

“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” — Confucius

48. Every day is a new opportunity.

“Rise up, start fresh see the bright opportunity in each day.” — Anonymous

49. Make every day count.

“For the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: ‘If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?’ And whenever the answer has been ‘No’ for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.” — Steve Jobs

50. Protect your inner peace.

“The biggest task in the morning is to try to keep my head space from being invaded by the outside world.” — Austin Kleon

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers music, self-care, and astrology.