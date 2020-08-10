50 Positive Quotes For Work That'll Help You Rise & Grind

Your mindset matters.

Waking up on a Monday can be the worst feeling ever. You just had an amazing weekend and now it’s back to reality.

We know work can be a drag. But now you have to endure five more days of insanity? When will it ever end!?

What is even worse is you might not even like your job. This is just your way of making sure your bills are paid and there isn’t just water and milk in your fridge.

Even if you love your job, you can’t argue that your alarm going off on a Monday morning makes the skin on your back crawl into the sheets and binds your body to the bed.

What we all need is some motivation. I know, I know, you’ve heard this many times before. You even made an inspiration board that “motivates” you every morning. Is it working? Asking for a friend (it’s me, I’m the friend).

These 50 positive quotes for work are just what you need to inspire you throughout the whole workday.

No matter what kind of job you have, it is okay to feel like you need an extra push to get your groove on. We all have moments where we feel like we don’t want to do anything.

Allow these quotes to resonate deep within your mind. You might even wake up every morning reciting each of them for a while.

Dust off those uninspired feelings and let’s get to work! You can do it, we believe in you!

1. “You’ve got to get up every morning with determination if you’re going to go to bed with satisfaction.” — George Lorimer

3. “Your talent determines what you can do. Your motivation determines how much you’re willing to do. Your attitude determines how well you do it.” — Lou Holtz

4. “If you are working on something exciting that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you.” — Steve Jobs

5. “Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.” — Ella Fitzgerald

6. “The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand

7. “Never allow a person to tell you no, who doesn’t have the power to say yes.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

8. “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” — Henry Ford

9. “My attitude is that if you push me towards something that you think is a weakness, then I will turn that perceived weakness into a strength.” — Michael Jordan

11. “The individual who says it is not possible should move out of the way of those doing it.” — Tricia Cunningham

12. “I learned this, at least, by my experiment; that if one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.” — Henry David Thoreau

13. “When someone tells me ‘no,’ it doesn’t mean I can’t do it, it simply means I can’t do it with them.” — Karen E. Quinones Miller

14. “Build your own dreams or someone else will hire you to build theirs.” — Farrah Gray

15. “A year from now you may wish you had started today.” — Karen Lamb

16. “Without ambition one starts nothing. Without work, one finishes nothing. The prize will not be sent to you. You have to win it.“ — Ralph Waldo Emerson

17. “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” — Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pelé)

18. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” — Wayne Gretzky

19. “I don’t focus on what I’m up against. I focus on my goals and I try to ignore the rest.” — Venus Williams

20. "The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.“ — Confucius

21. “If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.” — Dalai Lama

22. “The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavor.” — Vince Lombardi

23. “Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.” — Abraham Lincoln

24. “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader.” — John Quincy Adams

25. “Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” — Thomas Edison

26. “One of the lessons that I grew up with was to always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals.” — Michelle Obama

27. “Light tomorrow with today.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

28. “Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.” — Earl Nightingale

29. “Someday is not a day of the week.” — Janet Dailey

30. “Make each day your masterpiece.” — John Wooden

31. “Don’t count the days, make the days count.” — Muhammad Ali

32. “You get to decide where your time goes. You can either spend it moving forward, or you can spend it putting out fires. You decide. And if you don’t decide, others will decide for you.” — Tony Morgan

33. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis

34. “Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose.” — Lyndon Johnson

35. “It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.” — Charles Darwin

36. “If something is wrong, fix it now. But train yourself not to worry, worry fixes nothing.” —Ernest Hemingway

37. “Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.“ — Pablo Picasso

38. “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” — Anne Frank

39. “When one door of happiness closes, another opens, but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one that has been opened for us.” — Helen Keller

40. “Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games.” — Babe Ruth

41. “Whatever your life’s work is, do it well. A man should do his job so well that the living, the dead, and the unborn could do it no better.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

42. “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.” — Winston Churchill

43. “We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated.” — Maya Angelou

44. “Real courage is when you know you’re licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.” — Harper Lee

45. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” — Theodore Roosevelt

46. “Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.” — Will Rogers

47. “Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal. Nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong attitude.” — Thomas Jefferson

48. “The more I want to get something done the less I call it work.” — Richard Bach

49. “Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out.” — Robert Collier

50. “I didn’t fail the test. I just found 100 ways to do it wrong.” — Benjamin Franklin

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, astrology, and spirituality topics.