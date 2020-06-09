100 Cute 'Good Morning' Paragraphs For Her To Wake Up To

Rise and shine, darling!

Waking up to see or hear someone saying something nice to you is probably the most ideal way to start the day.

It is especially nice to receive "good morning" texts from someone very special in our hearts, so why not send some of these love paragraphs for her to wake up to?

Knowing that your special someone cares about you enough to wake you up to encouraging, thoughtful words, can make anyone feel like a million bucks.

If you've stumbled across this article with a girl in your mind, you have come to the right place!

Of course, actions speak louder than words, but some words can have a profound effect on the way we go about our day.

When we recognize someone putting in the effort to put a smile on our face, that is when we truly know who is meant to be in our lives for the long haul.

Every relationship needs to keep the energy and love alive as best as they can.

There may be days where she does not want to be told she's beautiful; maybe she just wants some alone time to unwind from her hectic schedule.

There may also come a day where being told she is worth more than gold will truly pull her out of a slump she was once in.

The point is, there are so many ways to tell the special woman in your life that you love and cherish her.

If you know how you feel but can't seem to find the words to express these feelings, we've got you covered!

In times that we are in now, we need to continue to make our loved ones feel wanted and appreciated.

We know how hard it is to formulate the perfect paragraph for your perfect lady, so we've put together 100 cute love paragraphs for her to wake up to in hopes of putting a smile on her face.

1. As the early morning sun shines, it reminds me of how your love has brightened up my life. Now I smile so wide because you’ve given me a reason to live — a reason to love. Good morning my love.

2. I told you the nearness of your heart to mine doesn’t answer to how far you are from me. You were right here beside me over the night. I just wanna say I enjoyed your warmth. Good morning baby.

3. Despite how long we’ve been together, I still wake up smiling at our chats, your pictures, and all of yours. Can I ever get enough of you! I can boast of a wonderful day ahead as you’re there in my mind. Good morning dear.

4. I’m so satisfied with your love, yet I want more. The more of you I get, the more I pant for. I love the day we met. I thank my stars for bringing you my way. Finally, this is what I’ve been searching for. In you, I found it all. Good morning my love.

5. We have come a long way. Nothing in heaven and on earth can make me let you off my heart. The day you came to my heart, I locked it up and threw the key away. Together we’ll walk the path, sing the song and dance the beat… Just you and I. Good morning love.

6. Everything around me seems to remind me of what we share. The moon reminds me of your always bright smile. The stars your sparkling beauty. The flowers your sweet body fragrance and every nature of your unique personality. You remain everywhere around me. Good morning dear.

7. If I had the power to do one magic right now… I would disappear to where you are because it’s the only thing that can give me the kind of unspeakable joy That I experience in your presence. I just wish to be there, baby. Good morning.

8. Not a song can perfectly express the workings of your love in my heart. Not even a book can contain all that is on my mind for you. Words will fail me if I’m to tell it all. Only your heart can comprehend it. For my heart is in yours. Good morning my heart.

9. Our love seems like a mystery to some. The kind of bond we share remains a puzzle to many. Even to us, it appears magical. But our hearts continuously affirms the reality and genuineness of it. The reason I can’t stop loving you. Good morning dear.

10. Every of the sweet word you say to me comes back to replay in my sleep every day. Every night, I hear you say you love me. And that you’ll never leave me alone. Then I wake in the morning with something popping up in my heart — it’s your love again. Good morning my world.

11. Nothing that is existing or that will exist is capable of separating us. This is one impossibility I’ve come to know because our hearts have not only glued but melted into each other. I love you, honey. Good morning.

12. Everything testifies to our love divinity. This love was meant to be. This bond has come to be. My heart was created to dwell with yours. We are meant for each other and forever we shall be. Good morning to my Divine.

13. Do you notice how active I act when with you? Do you notice how wide I smile and how very excited I always am with you? It’s because you take me through the lane of love and feed me with your sweet love. Good morning my sweet love.

14. A day that is void of your voice is to be an incomplete one. For with your voice comes the soul melting laughter which is all I need to have a great and happy day. I hope mine makes you feel the same way. Good morning my cherie.

15. Without no parade, you were made the queen of my heart the very day that I met you. You won a free ticket to travel around my world and into the deepest part of my heart where treasures like you abound. There you have been and there you will be till eternity. Good morning my treasure.

16. Together we’ve crossed the ocean. Hand in hand we’ve walked through the dark valley. I fear nothing as long as you’re with me. My heart is reassured when yours is close. With you by my side, nothing is impossible. Good morning my soulmate.

17. Even though you’re some distance away from me, I feel you very close. All I just have to do is shut my eyes and here you are, standing right beside me with your hands locked into mind. You’re so close baby, It’s more real than reality itself. Good morning my love.

18. My heart is very much with you this morning as always. I need not shout to speak to you. So I would just whisper “Good morning” into your ears. I’m sure it will get to you. I trust your heart which is with me to deliver it. Good morning sweetheart.

19. My mornings remain bright even after we departed. The residue of your presence does much work as the major. Till I set my eyes on you, baby, You remain my bright morning star that makes my day go round. Good morning love.

20. You were there in my dream, We danced and kissed a lot. I woke up to a room of me alone. I thought it was only a dream, but you appeared to be somewhere close, hidden in my heart. How can I not know you’re always there. Good morning sweetie.

21. I slept off yesterday thinking about you, my love. This morning, I woke up crazy about you… Like it’s only been yesterday. Every passing night takes me deeper in your love. And every breaking day opens to me a new chapter of what we share. Can’t ever run out of love baby. Good morning.

22. And here is it, the light of the day I’ve been waiting for. I couldn’t wait to begin it with you. To hear your voice and be the first to tell you “Good morning”… While I remain here, Where your love has brought me. I love you so much.

23. It’s daybreak, baby, our flight which is renewed by the day is ready to take us around the world again today. It’s our style to fly hand in hand to a place only you and I know. Good morning dear. Join me, let’s do it again.

24. The night was a lonely one. The cold was freezing and I feared to death. I was afraid I may not get to speak to you again. The same fear which carried me through and brought this beautiful morning to me so I would always continue to wish my babe a good morning.

25. When I close my eyes, I pray that we’ll grow old together. Then I close it and dream that we grew old together. And when I open it, your words come back to me. Then I know our love is meant to last. Good morning my love.

26. As you open your beautiful eyes this morning, I want the first thing they see is my beautiful message reminding you how amazing you are to me. I hope your morning is as great as mine. I love you.

27. I know it’s impossible to bring back yesterday’s memory, I can’t peep into tomorrow, but when I look into your eyes, I have an idea how my tomorrow would be great with you in it. You are a gift to me every new day.

28. Even when you yawn you still look ravishing, and when I get that smile from you my day is fulfilled already, I have also attached some prayers to this good morning paragraph to you so that your day is glorious. I love you, have a great day ahead.

29. You and I are one under the sun, I will be there to catch you when you want to fall, and I want to let you know I got your back.

30. Hello sweetheart. Since you granted me access to your world, even without bringing any flowers, cakes, or gifts to you, you accepted me with open arms, and you never stop smiling. My prayer for you is to continue smiling all the rest of your life with me.

31. A dozen flowers, a bed of roses, silver or gold I have none, but my wishes for you this morning are valid, unlimited smiles, good health, and a fulfilling day to you my love. I hope to be with you soon.

32. I am happy to know I have a beautiful angel in my life, and I am happier she smiles at my good morning text. I hope this good morning paragraph stamps a smile on your face to carry you throughout the day. I love you.

33. I have this thing I am fond of doing, I show all my friends our photos together, so they can believe that indeed an angel does exist and it makes them jealous.

34. Hello babe, it’s a beautiful morning but not as beautiful as you. Please open the window so you can see how bright the sun is, but it’s not as bright as your smile. I hope you are feeling this cool morning breeze? Yes, that’s me blowing kisses your way. Have a great day, my love.

35. Rise and shine, I believe in your dreams, and I will be right behind you to give you all the support you will need, have a great day, my heart.

36. Hello pretty face, it’s another day again to get things moving. As usual, I trust you are good, want to let you know I love and believe in you. You go, girl!

37. I know you might be feeling weary from the stress of yesterday, rise, my strong lady, you are a born winner, go out there and do exploit I love you.

38. A lot of awesome stuff is waiting to usher you into this beautiful day. Rise and shine my baby girl, allow the world to see that ravishing smile of yours and positive vibes like no other, the world is yours get them. Have a beautiful day ahead.

39. You have dreamt enough, and now it’s time to get up and pursue those dreams, I am pretty sure you will get them because I fell in love with a whiz girl. You blow my mind. Have a great day.

40. I want to always be with you, so we can laugh together, cry together, share the pains and happiness, and rest on each other’s arms in the night and morning. These are my utmost desire in life, so this morning I want to remind you that you mean the world to me.

41. Do you know that before I go to bed, you fill my thoughts, that is also the reason I always see you in my dreams, so it’s only reasonable that you are the first thought that comes to my mind when I wake up. With each new day, I love you even more. Good morning my cute honey pie.

42. I can’t only express in words my love for you because it’s beyond description. I am so fond of you that I can’t get tired of being your companion. I want to spend my life with you and if possible, let’s be together in the afterlife. The sun cannot possibly emit the heat of our romance, without a second thought I would run around the world to reach you just in time to kiss you good morning.

43. I hope you believe me when I tell you that I am always thinking about you, you might find it hard to believe me because I don’t message you all the time, believe me, if I did message you every time your thought

crossed through my mind, I would send you more than a billion messages every day. I will also devise a method of sending you text each time I sleep to let you know I am dreaming about you.

44. It might look like you are very far away from me, but in reality, you are always right by my side, guiding me, pushing me, and motivating me. I have got you right here in my heart. You are closer to me than you think my love. Good morning sweetheart.

45. It’s another morning to be grateful to the Lord for the precious gift of life and for bringing you my angel, he bestowed to me, a priceless jewel, and I will adore her till my last days on earth. Good morning my angel.

46. Since you came into my life, my mornings have been so great, because the first thing I do is to wish my baby girl a good morning it’s a fun activity that I can’t get tired of doing. It’s now easy to wake up early because I try as much as possible to be the first person to greet you, but it gets interesting when you are right beside me on the bed, I don’t want you to leave my side. Funny right? Good morning my heart.

47. My life is turning around because my morning always reminds me of you and what we share, no matter the day. If it’s a sunny day, the sun reminds me of your smile. If its winter the snow reminds me of how white and sparkling your eyes are, the cool breeze of the morning reminds me of how your touch sends shivers down my spine, the morning flower reminds me how you are naturally beautiful and scent so fine. You are wonderfully and perfectly made for me. Good morning to the love of my life.

48. It is said that there is power in the truth and knowledge is power. I am glad to tell you the fact that your love is the source of my life’s turnaround. It’s what I have always wished for, to have a fantastic partner that cares for me with all of her heart. What’s more, a life partner that is as knowledgeable as you. You have been able to teach me how to live life the right way. I will till the end of days show the world the fairness of your fantastic care and love you give to me daily.

49. My friends ask me how it feels; it does feel amazing to know that I am the luckiest man alive to have gotten the true definition of a complete goddess. Yes, you are perfect in all ramifications, and I can tell you that the best lottery winners of this world have got nothing on me because a kiss from you is much more valuable than anything they might have won. Good morning my priceless jewel.

50. The joy I have every day is knowing I have an amazing girl ready to go the extra mile to see that I am happy. My heart is engulfed with the avalanche of care you give me every day of my life. I am aware of the undying love you have for me, and I must say I am privileged to have met you in my life. That is why every morning I wake up, I do two important things: I pray that the good Lord who has bestowed you to me, to keep blessing you with good health and also say good morning to you. Thank you for coming into my life. Good morning once my queen.

51. Good morning my angel, I enjoyed last night with you. Don’t be surprised that you're in two places at once: I have got you right where I want you to be, my heart. Good morning my sweet melanin.

52. I had a dream about you last night, it was really great. I would love to tell you, but I can’t — I’d instead like to show you how it went. Can you come around later so I can demonstrate with you precisely what happened in my dreams? Good morning.

53. Your love is unique. Look how it has changed me for the better — I want you to be more than a girlfriend to me, like the mother to our kids, because every part of me correlates with yours. You have cemented your feet in the center of my heart. No wonder you see right through me, so here is what I want you to do: just lie down and face the right direction of your bed and feel the wave of my love bursting through my heart to you. Good morning.

54. I would love to compose a song that perfectly expresses what your love does to me on a daily, but I don’t think even a full album can contain the words and rhythm of my heart. I also tried to write in a book, but I just couldn’t find the perfect words to use. So allow me to spend the rest of my life with you to express perfectly your love you have deposited in my heart. Good morning love.

55. I hope today brings you the joy you have envisioned in your heart. I pray that you get to meet people with beautiful hearts like yours. And lastly, I pray for everyone that has an encounter with you today will bring favor to you as you have brought endless support into my life. In a nutshell, I hope your day is as astonishing as you are.

56. The feeling of knowing how lucky I am to call you my girlfriend is out of this world. I am indubitable when I say I am the luckiest man alive, overlook all those lottery winners that claim that they have won valuable prizes, no prize is as extravagant as the beautiful kiss I get from you every morning I wake up. You, my dear, is my priceless jewel.

57. I’ve searched around, but the only source of light I can see is you. You lighten up the whole of my life with your perfect smile, and whenever you’re around, I feel warm.

58. I wish to always be with you. To laugh with you when need be. To cry with you when necessary. To share your pains and Joy. To let you rest on my shoulder when you seek comfort. That’s why I seize the morning to tell you what you mean to me. Good morning my one and only.

59. I’m used to sharing everything with you. My heart, I share with you. My love, life, and the world, you have direct access to them. How then will I not share the beauty that comes with the morning with you? Good morning my honey.

60. I like to look into your sparkling eyes… What they do to my heart, I’m yet to understand. That’s why I keep you right inside my heart where I get to see those eyes whenever I wish to. I saw it this morning and I’m moved to tell you again and again that I love you. Good morning angel.

61. The fire of our love is high enough already to keep it hot till eternity. Still, I can’t stop fanning it. Each time I think of what you mean to me, I just wanna fan it more for the whole world to see how proud I am to be crazy about you. Good morning dear.

62. My love for you is without season. Aside from change, it’s the only constant thing. It’s no longer under my control but my heart’s. The way I wanna spend my life with you is beyond me. Your love has consumed me and I’m only left with your heart. Good morning sweetheart.

63. Thank you very much for all your kind gestures. The least of them means a lot to me. You read my heart like a cookbook. And made an unspeakable love out of it. I get inspired by your witty talks. I am glad that we crossed paths. Mwah. I love you. Good morning.

64. There is no weapon as powerful as truth as there’s no light as sound as knowledge. Your love is the truth I sought all my life, with your love have you set me free, and with your rare knowledge you have taught my heart to love. And while the earth remains, I want to show the magnanimity of your love and care to the world. I love you. Good morning.

65. I sent my heart on an errand for true love and you’re the end result of the ultimate search. I set up a door of my mind on the endless possibilities of romantic streaks and your care was first to knock. I gave my eyes to behold all the wonders of the world and it’s unexplainable how it got stuck to you only. I just came to say… I love you. Good morning.

66. Yes, by chance I found you, and by choice have you stayed as my surest friend and lover. It was a greater choice that you’ve channeled your energy towards building a better relationship for you and me, such that people can be envious of. Not a jot of your love and care will miss my act of gratitude. I came to say thanks again. I love you so much. Good morning and have a great day ahead.

67. Games are fun, you and I know. Games are engaging and mentally stimulating for those who give themselves to a bunch of them. You’re not a game and yet my fondness for your daily doses of merriment is hardwired into my heart, body, and soul! In my favor, you helped tilt the game of life… Being on your path, I’ve switched to the winning team. I’m forever your biggest fan. Long live our union. Good morning, I love you.

68. Ideas rule the world as love rules the world of lovers; I perceive under the sun that a daring heart is the lord of both. I watched how you peruse my mind and in turn is the monumental effect in me that calls for timely celebrations. To say it as it is, you’re the almighty formula through which my never-ending joy is birthed. I love you… Let the whole world know! Good morning.

69. I could have scaled many mountains just to meet you… And I would I trod gazillions of valleys just to have you. Gazillions of valleys just to have you. Yet, I could have skimmed all rivers in search of your love. Surprised how it came when I wasn’t searching. I’m amazed it came towards where I never put a focus. It’s scintillating to know even, that it’s more than what I bargained for. Now permit me to say that you’re a precious gift from up above and I’ll cherish you until there’s no breath left in me. Good morning, I love you.

70. The joy of a plane is a sound engine with a renowned pilot. The joy of every day is the shining of the sun. The joy of every heart is the avalanche of care. I’ve known of your endless measures of love undying, the ceaseless of unabashed care and it’s just a matter of necessity to bank my love on you. You’ve been doing it before now, you’re doing it and it’s obvious you’ll continue with the same mind. I know you will take good care of me. Thank you for the choice, my love. Good morning.

71. I’ve heard it being sung, watched it in movies, and saw nice pictorial views of it, but the more thought of it I conceived, the more satirical I became about the deeds of love.

72. I can never deny the fact that you are the cutest and sweetest thing that has ever happened to me. I want you to wake up to this message, so you will know how special you are to me. Good morning, pearl.

73. I can’t count what you have brought to my life. Should I count love, happiness, joy, peace, blessings? If I continue counting, I don’t think you will ever stop reading this. You are valuable to me, and I’ll cherish you with everything of me.

74. Do you want to know how long my love for you will last? Well, it will continue this second that adds up to make a minute to an hour to a day, a week, a month, a year, and forever. That’s how long it will last. Good morning, my one and only.

75. Amidst the stormy, whether life brings sometimes, you came as my rainbow. You are always the joy my heart holds, and the one I will always love. Good morning, my darling.

76. Now and for the remaining years of my existence here on earth, I won’t cease to cherish every moment I spend with you. As long as I still take in oxygen, I will always have a burning love for

you. Just a day with you always appears beautiful, and I don’t know any beauty that can be compared to that. A day with you is one that’s full of love, laughter, and passion. Good morning, my queen!

77. I only hope that this promising new day brings you much closer to your dreams, and goals you’ve set in life. My prayer for you is: your day shall be filled with positive vibes, just positive vibes, mind-blowing surprises. Always know this, never forget that I love you very very much. Good morning, heart.

78. As you wake up to another day, I want you to know that I will always be here for you — I will still stick around for you. Whenever you are in need, I want you to know that I’m just a call

away, don’t ever forget this. I love you with all my heart, my love. Good morning!

79. When I thought I wouldn’t be able to love again, you have me a solid chance to love still — I so much appreciate that. Many speak about showing true love, whereas they don’t show it, but you didn’t just speak of it, you always have shown it to me. You shower true love. Good morning, my Baby!

80. The love you teach me to take away all my flaws, imperfections, and worries. Nothing in this world can stop me from loving you. Good morning, sweetie.

81. These words may not completely express how much love I have for you, why? Because I am not good with words. But, I want you to know that I mean every bit of my words, whenever I say I love you so dearly. I wish there were a word, or words, higher than “I love you” to show my love for you, I would have ownership of it. Good morning my world best.

82. "Well now really when we go back into falling in love. And say, it's crazy. Falling. You see? We don't say "rising into love". There is in it, the idea of the fall. But this is the most powerful thing that can be done: surrender. See. And love is an act of surrender to another person. I give myself to you." —Alan Watts

83. I try not to think about it. I work hard to focus on anything aside from you, but the harder I try, the stronger the thoughts keep resounding in my heart. Every little thing reminds me of your warm personality. The innocent cry of a child reminds me of how we joke about taking care of our first child, the laughter of happy couples brings to mind the picnic we had under the watchful and beautiful eyes of the stars. All this made me realize that I miss you. Good morning my heart.

84. I thought I could balance it all, and I knew when you left a part of me was missing. Until now, I thought I was fine, but the deepest parts of me, scream for your touch, your persistent gaze. The anticipation of seeing you at the end of each tireless day was medicine to my soul. My heart yearns for you. Good morning, please come back to me.

85. Your lively disposition, your captivating smile, your reassuring advice, I miss all this. Thoughts of those precious moments we had, where we both felt secure in each other’s warm embrace still plague my mind. I wish for those days because those where the days I realize I felt pure happiness. Good morning my angel, I miss you so much.

86. Days have turned into weeks, weeks into months, months into years, yet my heart is yet to see another that makes it skip a beat. During the quietest hours of the night, I restlessly lay thinking about how it will be, to see you again, just to be wrapped in the comfort of your arms. I’ll trade anything to see you this beautiful morning, my souls desperately call for you, my love.

87. Seconds feel like minutes, minutes like hours, hours like days and days like an eternity. The world moves at an outrageously slow pace without you; the memories stored in my mind are just one of the few things that make giggle like a child. Sometimes with tears in my eye, I go through our past texts and wonder why did things turn out this way. Wherever you are, I want you to know that I miss you. Good morning

88. Just now, I wondered, what you could be doing right at this moment probably thinking of me just like the way I am thinking about you, or you could be reminiscing on those beautiful days we spent together, where we cared not about the world but our love. Time has gone by, but my affection for you keeps going stronger. My heart still misses you. Good morning.

89. I scold myself for ignoring you when we both saw each other frequently, and I feel those moments could have been spent together, savoring the affection of our love. But now, I can only regret and hope that fate could set us together once again. But until then, my heart is dying to say things the pages of any book can’t contain. Good morning sunshine, I miss you so much.

90. I stared at your picture today, the memories rushed to the for of my mind, until I unknowingly gave way to tears, I heart heartbroken that you are not here. I fear to imagine what you’ll be doing right now. I still find it challenging to face the reality of how we both were separated. But even in your absence, my affection for you continues to thrive. Good morning. I miss you.

91. I have tried hard to suppress the urge to call, text, or write to you. I fear how you’d react to it, but today, I finally surmounted the courage, and I opted to write to you. With every breath of air I take while writing this, my mind is flushed with the memories of the silly things we both have done. Years have gone by, but the memories are fresh as though it all occurred yesterday. I miss you so much, my dearest.

92. Anytime I rise each day anew, and I am greeted with the thought of the precious gem I lost. Your absence destabilizes my world. The pain of my past mistakes continues to haunt me each day, but even in the most harrowing and sorrowful moment of those pains, a brief kindle of happiness is felt, yes, one that makes my heart skip because I was privileged to have been loved by you. I hope those good old days can be brought back. I miss you.

93. I have fought this feeling hard enough today, and I finally gave it due consideration. I stared blankly into space, visibly seeing nothing, but I saw you down the beach, giggling as we ran from the incoming waves, how we both seemed to be lost in our happiness. I wondered how those days were lost. With a heavy heart, heavy from thoughts of those days but honest about its hope for the future, I say to you, my dearest, good morning! I miss you.

94. We once owned the world, secured in the enclosure of the two of us, cared about nothing but the affection we felt for each other. I reminisce on those occasions; thoughts on those beautiful, happy moments cross my heart every second, yes, it makes me smile and sad. Because I am delighted to have those memories but distressed that it’s was all in the past, I am genuinely grateful to you for such memories.

95. I’m always so happy and grateful to have you in my life and my heart every hour of every day. Honestly, you are one of a kind. You are a gift that I will treasure for the rest of my life. You’ve always been there through thick and thin supporting, praying, and motivating me to become the best. For this purpose, I want to use this medium to let you know how much I appreciate having you beside me, my love. For helping me to scale through the bad moments, when I was caught up in the stormy weather of life. I love you. Good morning.

96. I want to eat, but no amount of food will fill me now, I need some of those honey kisses of yours, then my day can fully kick-off. I miss those warm hugs and cuddles. You mean everything to me. I hope your night was fantastic because I couldn’t get your beautiful face off my mind. Have a perfect morning, my beauty queen.

97. The love I have for you renews every morning like I get to meet a newer version of you every day. The love I have for you is undying, and I feel elevated anytime you chant those sweet words into my ears, calling me your world best. Good morning my world.

98. My utmost desire is to see you have all you ever wanted in this life, and I just want you to smile and know I am the reason behind your smile. And I can’t bear not having you by my side whenever I sleep alone, and this is why I want to make you my wife so we can be together for life.

99. The sun is still on a standstill waiting for her majesty (you) to wake up, so that we all can have a bright day, because without you, and the sun cant shine. Wakey, my shiny angel, I have prayed to God to bless you today beyond your imaginations and make whatever you touch turn into gold. Good morning sweets.

100. I hope the queen of my heart had the most lovely night, I know I wasn’t with you through the night, but I will make it up to you. I love you, my lady.

