60 Best Inspirational Life Quotes To Live By Each Day

Live your best life.

Nothing beats living an inspiring life. Because when we are inspired we feel that we can accomplish absolutely anything.

We see the best in ourselves and feel invincible. Inspiration comes in many different forms and can happen randomly — so why not take it upon yourself to motivate and inspire yourself each day with some inspirational life quotes?

There is just something so heartwarming about stumbling across a good motivational quote; it makes you feel something and keeps you inspired. It reminds you that your situation is not uncommon and that it is okay sometimes not to be okay.

Also that things and life will get better as long as you believe and work for something better.

That is the crazy thing about life: it is always changing and you are always evolving into a braver stronger and smarter being. And because of that life becomes easier and you can, in turn, help others who are struggling to be their best.

The great thing about gaining inspiration within ourselves is that we can now spread it onto others and create a chain of inspiration.

For many of us, the best way to kick-start our inspiration is through kind and positive quotes. Words that remind us to persevere and never give up; words that remind us to love ourselves unconditionally. And soon enough, those words will stick with us and we can also look back at them at the times we need them the most.

From quotes about life and love to wise words about believing in yourself and quotes about change, we have found the perfect inspirational words and motivational quotes to match where you are in life. Just knowing that you are not alone and while quotes can be very inspiring and motivating, the person with the most power to inspire you is you. Because you are a strong, intelligent, and confident person.

Here is the list of the best quotes to live by and inspire you each day:

Inspirational quotes to start your day off right

"The most beautiful girls wear their hearts on their sleeves and their souls in their smiles"- Mark Anthony

"Darling don’t forget to fall in love with yourself first."- Unknown

"Hope is the only thing stronger than fear."- Unknown

"It might take a year, it might take a day, but what’s meant to be will always find its way."- Unknown

"Don’t be ashamed of your story it will inspire others."- Unknown

"Imagine we obsessed about the things we love about ourselves." - Unknown

"I will breathe. I will think of solutions. I will not let my worry control me. I will not let my stress level break me. I will simply breathe and it will be okay because I don’t quit."- Shayne Mcclendon

"You are amazing. You are brave. You are strong." - Unknown

"One day it just clicks. You realize what’s important and what isn't. You learn to care less about what other people think of you and more about what you think of yourself. You realize how far you’ve come and you remember when you thought things were such a mess that you would never recover. And you smile. You smile because you are truly proud of yourself and the person you’ve fought to become."- Unknown

"It is better to walk alone, then with a crowd going in the wrong direction."- Herman Siu

"Throw kindness around like confetti."- Unknown

"Spread love everywhere you go let no one ever come to you without leaving happier."- Mother Teresa

"It doesn't have to make sense. It just has to make you happy." — Unknown

"Happiness looks gorgeous on you." — Unknown

"Do all things with love." — Unknown

"When you love what you have, you have everything you need." — Unknown

"Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." — Unknown

"Be somebody who makes everybody feel like a somebody." — Unknown

"If you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sun beams and you will always look lovely" — Roald Dahl

"Start each day with a grateful heart" — Unknown

"To succeed in life, you need to things: ignorance and confidence." — Mark Twain

"Sometimes the place you are used to is not the place you belong." — The Queen of Katwe

"Imagination is the only weapon in the war against reality." — Unknown

"Shine like the whole universe is yours." — Unknown

Motivational quotes for when you need a little push in the right direction

"The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away." — William Shakespeare

"Three life rules: 1. If you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it. 2. If you don’t ask, the answer will always be no. 3 If you don’t step forward, you will always be in the same place."- Unknown

"Make yourself a priority. At the end of the day, you’re your longest commitment." -Unknown

"The best way to get things done is to simply begin."- Unknown

"When you feel like quitting, think about why you started."-Unknown

"You don’t have to have it all figured out to move forward." - Unknown

"You don’t always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, let go and see what happens."- Unknown

"You can’t start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one."- Unknown

"If you try, you risk failure. If you don’t, you ensure it."- Unknown

"Success doesn't come from what you do occasionally. It comes from what you do consistently."- Unknown

"Soon, when all is well, you’re going to look back on this period of your life and be so glad that you never gave up."- Unknown

"You are stronger than you think."- Unknown

"Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one."- Unknown

"If the plan doesn't work, change the plan but never the goal." — Unknown

"An Arrow can only be released by first pulling it back. When life pulls you back, it simply means you're launching into something amazing." — Unknown

"Believe you can and you're halfway there." — Unknown

"If you haven't found it yet, keep looking." — Steve Jobs

"Until you cross the bridge of your insecurities, you can't begin to explore your possibilities." — Unknown

Positive quotes for when you're having a bad day

"Life is very interesting. In the end, some of your greatest pains become your greatest strengths. " — Unknown

"I am enough. Who I am is enough. What I do is enough, and what I have is enough."- Unknown

"You’re a fighter. Look at everything you’ve overcome. Don’t give up now."- Olivia Benson

"One of the happiest moments in life is when you find the courage to let go of what you can’t change."- Unknown

"The key to being happy is knowing you have the power to choose what to except and what to let go."- Dodinsky

"Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change."- Jim Rohn

"Happiness comes when we stop complaining about the troubles we have and offer thanks for all the troubles we don’t have."- Unknown

"Be gentle with yourself, you are doing the best you can." - Unknown

"Every day may not be good but there is something good in every day." - Unknown

"Sometimes you have to give yourself pep talks. Like “Hello. You’re a badass woman, don’t be sad, you got this and I love you.”- Unknown

"Remember, for everything you have lost, you have gained something else. Without the dark, you would never see the stars."- Unknown

"Happiness cannot be travel to, owned, earned, worn, or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude."- Denis Waitley

"You have the power to make yourself happy."- Unknown

"No one ever injured their eyesight by looking on the bright side." — Unknown​

"No matter how much it hurts now, someday you will look back and realize your struggles changed your life for the better." — Unknown

"Stars can't shine without darkness." — Unknown

"The sun will rise and we will try again." — Unknown

"Focus on the good." — Unknown

Lani Akingbade is a writer residing in New Jersey. When she is not pitching and creating articles for YourTango, she is reading stories, catching up on her academics, or painting.​