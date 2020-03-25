50 Funny Happy Birthday Quotes & Wishes For Best Friends

Another year older, another cake to eat!

You wake up one day and realize that this day is more special than other days ... it's your bestie's birthday!

Obviously, you have to blow up her Facebook and Instagram with the best birthday quotes and funny birthday wishes to make her smile and feel special from the moment she wakes up.

Your best friend is one of the most special people in your life. She has been there with you for so many memories both good and bad.

You have had wild times getting into some fun trouble and being partners in crime. You have had amazing experiences, maybe traveling or going through life stages together. And you have been supportive through all of the hard times that both of you have come by.

The bottom line is your best friend is so important to you and you want to show them that you always care.

You could bake them a cake. If it were my best friend I would want vanilla with buttercream frosting (*cough cough*).

You could get them an awesome gift, maybe something she has been hinting at for a while. Or something sentimental that would make her smile. Or you could take her out, drinks, dinner all of that fun stuff.

It can be tough to celebrate your best friend's birthday if you are far apart.

If you are in Philadelphia and your best friend lives in Boston, it can be tough to get up there to see her if you both have busy schedules. But that doesn't mean you still can't do something special!

It doesn't have to be anything big or fancy to be special. You can just say a few small things and the rest will be taken care of.

Sending your best friend funny birthday wishes that show how much you care is a great way to just warm her heart.

If you are running out of 'Happy Birthday, friend!' funny quotes for your number one, look no further!

Here's a list of the 50 best happy birthday wishes and quotes to share with your very best friend!

Funny Birthday Wishes for Friends

1. "May you live to be so old that the mere sight of you horrifies young children and ex-lovers."

2. "I will sing Happy Birthday to you so much you'll wish you'd never been born ... Happy Birthday!"

3. "Late in the evening, far, far away there is a glow beyond the horizon, and I know deep in my heart ... It's your birthday cake."

4. "Knowing someone as fabulous as me should be the only present you need."

5. "Happy Birthday to one of the few people whose birthday I can remember without a Facebook reminder."

6. "I hope your birthday is as awesome as your hair in high school."

7. "Happy Birthday to someone I hope is my friend even when we're too senile to remember each other's birthdays."

8. "Happy Birthday to a person that is charming, talented and witty and reminds me a lot of myself."

9. "You were born on this date so we are going to put fire sticks in baked goods and sing at you while you sit there awkwardly."

10. "Happy Birthday. Thank you for always being older than me."

11. "May your Facebook wall be filled with birthday wishes from people you've never met, haven't seen in years, or genuinely couldn't care any less about."

12. "It is your birthday! Remember that researchers have said that Birthdays are good for your health and people who have more birthdays live longer. May you get more birthdays."

13. "I would wish for all of your dreams to come true, but then it would be tough for me to find out a wish for you next year, so let me just say Happy Birthday!"

14. "Today would have been the perfect occasion to write sweet words about the greatest, most spectacular, uniquely exquisite friend in the world, but I already finished my autobiography a month ago."

Funny Birthday Wishes for Best Friends

15. "Here's to another year of laughing until it hurts, dealing with stupid people and keeping each other moderately sane. Happy Birthday best friend!"

16. "Happy Birthday to one of my best friends! Here's to laughing at our own jokes and keeping each other sane! Love ya."

17. "Happy Birthday to my best friend. Without our conversations, my therapy bills would be outrageous."

18. "Can't keep calm, it's my best friend's birthday."

19. "You don't have birthdays — you level up! Happy level up day to my best friend."

20. "Happy birthday to my best friend. Here's to another year of spilling tea and making fun of other people's Facebook posts."

21. "Happy birthday to my best friend ever! May your troubles be as few and far between as my grandmother's teeth."

22. "You are my best friend, my human diary, and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you."

23. "Happy birthday to a person who regularly makes me pee myself with laughter. By the way, that's going to happen more and more the older we get."

24. "Happy birthday, best friend! It is amazing the number of years we have known each other. Why have we put up with each other for so long? Do you think it’s because we like each other? Nope, it’s quite simple, we just know too many of each other’s secrets."

25. "May you grow old and rich, so that you can leave me a big inheritance."

Funny Birthday Wishes for Female Friends

26. "May your special day be sweet and spicy just like you, bestie!"

27. "Happy Birthday to my best friend. May we grow to be the hottest cougars around!"

28. "You know everything about me and still decide to be my best friend ... you are a deeply disturbed woman, you know that right? Happy Birthday!"

29. "Actually, I wanted to get you something super special, super terrific, unique and beautiful for your birthday, but I don’t fit into the envelope."

30. "Count your blessings, not your wrinkles."

31. "May your hair dye and mascara never run! Happy Birthday!"

32. "Cheers to a woman who stays young! (Only because she lies about her age) Best wishes!"

33. "Today, friend, count your blessings, not your years. You don’t have that kind of time!"

34. "We have stuck by each other through thick and thin. We’ve been there for each other all these years and we’re still better together than apart. That says something, don’t you think? Stay fabulous, babe."

35. "Happy Birthday to someone good looking, super smart, charismatic, and charming. Wait…I meant from someone."

36. "[insert age] is a perfect age. You’re old enough to recognize your mistakes but young enough to make some more. Happy birthday!"

37. "We’ve been friends for so long I can’t remember which one of us is the bad influence! Happy birthday!"

38. "Growing old is inevitable. Growing up is optional."

39. "I’m so glad that we are growing older together, and that you’ll always have a head start!"

40. "We’ll be friends until we’re old and senile... and then we can be *new* friends!"

Funny Birthday Wishes for Male Friends

41. "Best friends never need to be told they are best friends. So, I don't need to tell you, right? Have a fantastic birthday, buddy!"

42. "It's your birthday. Let's do something stupid together."

43. "May God give you the appetite to enjoy your Big Day to the max despite the fact that you are older and wrinklier today than you were yesterday."

44. "For your birthday, I wanted to give you something that was both funny and charming, but then I remembered you already have me in your life."

45. "You see, you should not be ashamed of growing old, not only you get to play the smart guy all the time, but all antiques like you also have great value! Happy birthday old man!"

46. "On your special day, I wish you peace, love, insight, relaxation, fun, knowledge, romance, friendship… and all that stuff that doesn’t cost anything."

47. "Just imagine the things you’d want to hear on your birthday and assume I said them. Happy Birthday!"

48. "Two tips for your birthday: 1. Forget the past, you can't change it. 2. Forget the present, I didn't get you one!"

49. "To my friend on his birthday: I want you to know that I’ve always looked up to you. Yes, you’re taller than me, but I’ve always admired your style and impeccable grooming. By the way, time to trim that nose hair."

50. "Happy Birthday to one of my favorite guys! I hope your day is as awesome as you are. And yes, I know that sappy stuff makes you cringe. But we don’t always get what we want for our birthday, do we?"

