Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Sunday, May 17, 2020

Focus on love, star signs.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of resolute Taurus. The waning crescent Moon starts the day in Pisces and enters the high-energy zodiac sign of Aries at 9:37 a.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

There's harmony between the Moon and Sun tomorrow and it brings with it the drive and determination to succeed in business and love.

It's a perfect day for lovers to band together in the name of partnership. We have two ambitious, but dynamically different energies at play.

The feminine side is optimistic and thrill-seeking, while the masculine side of our day is determined and slightly less so.

The Aries Moon will square Venus retrograde in the sign of optimistic Gemini, so this fans the flames of potential and makes opportunities in love and life appear appealing and irresistibly desirous.

Venus is at odds with our imaginative and spiritual side, so there's likely going to be some tension in the air that shows up in lack of creativity.

You may find challenges but embracing them as divine opportunities can be the twist in your perspective that inspires you to do more than you thought you could.

You may find that your drive and determination inspires others, as Mercury conjuncts with Venus retrograde over the next few days.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you may sense the weak spot in a partner and perhaps yourself tomorrow.

Your awareness can cause you to act protectively and perhaps put a guard up or take an action that isn't well-thought-out.

Try not to be reactive but strive to be intentionally strategic with what you do and why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may have a knee-jerk reaction tomorrow, and this can be due to a slight that wounds your ego. You may find that people unknowingly speak without realizing what they say.

You may need to decide that forgiving generously is the best way to handle your situation, especially if you've tried to make someone who is set in their ways change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may come across as potentially holding a grudge or living in some form of the past to people who know you well.

However, what they may not realize is that you're speaking about things that used to be not because you're still holding on but because you're finally ready to let go and to move forward.

It can be hard to stop reminiscing when you want to share your wisdom or personal growth.

However, you may need to find alternative ways to share what's on your heart, perhaps by journaling or talking to a friend who has been where you once were and understands.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you have a friendship or have lost the closeness you used to share with someone, tomorrow will be a great day for building new bridges and rebuilding trust.

It can be work to earn trust back even if it's not something you did to cause the loss.

You may understand more than others realize so communicate that to help show your earnest intentions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, tomorrow, you'll desire and feel a strong need to be held in high esteem by people you love and even those you've only met for the first time.

You may make an extra effort to earn that respect and trust with the hopes that this will be a standard that teaches others how to treat you.

You may find this to be an effective way to manage your day and sticking to it can be hard, but you're not likely to embrace compromise tomorrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, tomorrow, your desire to learn for love grows.

You may feel a strong commitment to your loved ones.

Your desire to show your willingness to share in chores, emotional and financial supportiveness shows the best side of you tomorrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow is a beautiful day to leave a loving mark in the world.

You can share your heart with someone you love tomorrow free of shame or feelings of rejection.

Tomorrow is a wonderful day for doing something intimately special that leaves a legacy of love and lasting memories for you and a loved one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it's a great day for reducing stress.

If you're coupled or with family, bring more sweetness into your life with more love, hugs, and physical affection into your life.

Single, but not dating anyone. Why not do something soulfully relaxing? Treat yourself to a long, leisurely bath or a nice relaxing yoga with stretch at home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may appear slightly ill at ease with a situation or circumstance, but this could be your reaction to so much work and not enough downtime this week.

Try to schedule what you need instead of waiting for someone to suggest it to you.

You may feel like it would be nice if someone else initiated and made the effort, but if you really need it, it's okay to take the lead and make sure things happen the way you'd want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow can be a wonderful day to do something sweet for a family member, such as a grandparent or parent.

If it's been so long since you've seen someone that you'd care about, maybe sending a thoughtful card or gift would be a sweet sentimental expression of your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow, you may find that advice you've given to a friend or have received from a friend can come in handy today.

You may find that these are wonderful moments to experiment with what you've learned.

You will also get to see the benefits of applying love in a new way to your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may appear more chatty than usual but this is a benefit to anyone who is willing to listen to you heartily share your heart and soul.

You may be inclined to wear your heart on your sleeve.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.