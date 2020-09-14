20 Best Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Memes On The Internet

They're their own royal family now.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no strangers to being in the spotlight. However, after they announced their exit from the Royal Family in January of 2020, the couple have spent less time in the public eye and more time focusing on themselves, their jobs, and of course, their adorable little boy, Archie. While Megxit may have only happened nine months ago, fans can’t stop talking about everything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — especially on the heels of their huge Netflix deal and talks of their yet-to-be-named production company. And since we’re living in a digital age, when a celebrity is in the news, you can count on the memes to flood social media.

Here are the best Meghan Markle and Prince Harry memes and GIFs on the internet:

1. Megxit

First there was Brexit, then there was Megxit. After years of bullying from the press and others in the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry chose to leave their Royal duties and start a life for themselves outside the Palace.

meghan and harry leaving that dusty palace pic.twitter.com/8NNkwwug1v — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 8, 2020

2. The hypocrisy

One of the worst things about being in the public eye is that your every move is examined under a microscope, and this Twitter user hit the nail on the head about the hypocrisy of it all.

British public: weLL IF MEGHAN AND HARRY don't like beiNG IN the PUBLIC EYE they should STEP BACK



*Meghan and Harry step back*



British public: pic.twitter.com/OZMGLExBVF — Leanne (shop small! thenewaesthetic.co.uk) (@leannesturrock) January 8, 2020

3. Americans are on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s side

It seems like most Americans had a similar reaction when Meghan and Harry announced they would be leaving the Royal Family and moving to Canada.

All Americans rn re: Meghan Markle and Harry pic.twitter.com/MRidrfx3GY — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) January 8, 2020

4. BBC takes a swing at Donald Trump

It’s no secret that Donald Trump brags and boasts about the “huge crowds” he draws in for his appearances; however, BBC’s side-by-side comparison of the crowd at his inauguration and the crowd at the Royal Wedding gave social media users a good chuckle.

5. Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry huge Riverdale fans?

This one is probably a stretch, but it is a funny coincidence that Meghan and Harry, a redhead, named his son after one of the most iconic red-headed comic book characters of all time.

Let's all just respect the power move of a ginger prince naming his son Archie. pic.twitter.com/K3V3n5M7Me — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) May 8, 2019

6. Do you look at your man like this?

This picture of Meghan Markle staring at Prince Harry at the altar went viral because, duh, look how in love she looks! However, when one Twitter user asked the social media platform if they “look at their man like this,” the responses were downright hilarious.

i look at bread like this https://t.co/lGFvNXe4JK — Trista Mateer (@tristamateer) May 21, 2018

7. Deal or no deal?

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle used to be on Deal or No Deal as one of the Briefcase Models, and this Twitter user hilariously pointed out what really should've been in the briefcase.

Meghan Markle holding a Deal or No Deal suitcase but inside it says “I will dismantle the monarchy” pic.twitter.com/LqCVpgjFD7 — Erin your favorite president Ryan (@morninggloria) January 8, 2020

8. Will Meghan Markle be on The Crown?

The Crown is always casting new actors and actresses, and many fans think that Meghan could actually play herself in one of the upcoming seasons.

meghan markle in 2027 when she wins an emmy for playing herself in the crown season 8 episode about today pic.twitter.com/3WbpqUOwDx — matt (@RealMattGannon) January 8, 2020

9. Meghan Markle’s Hallmark feature

This Hallmark film writes itself, actually.

Excuse me did Meghan Markle just direct a gender-swapped Hallmark movie where the prince gives up his crown for love?? — Elizabeth Kidd (@libbuh) January 8, 2020

“Excuse me did Meghan Markle just direct a gender-swapped Hallmark movie where the prince gives up his crown for love??” one Twitter user questioned.

10. What is Prince Harry’s last name?

This cheeky tweet about Harry’s future career caused quite a stir on the social media platform.

How's Harry going to get a real job without a last name though? #Megxit pic.twitter.com/wx84j2xmxF — Jeremy Dickey (@JeremyDDickey) January 8, 2020

“Bold of you to assume he won’t become Harry Markle,” one Twitter user replied.

11. The one where there's a Royal Wedding.

The Royal Wedding was a worldwide event, and we all probably know at least one person who woke up in the middle of the night, ready to judge everyone’s fashion choices as they sat on the couch in sweatpants — or in some people’s cases, old wedding dresses.

me judging everyone on what they’re wearing to the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/UzQJVE7gKV — ... (@luisagibsonxo) May 19, 2018

12. When did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get married?

The pair were married on May 19, 2018, and this Justin Timberlake meme about the month of May literally never gets old.

Thank you Harry and Meghan for allowing me another time of year to use my favourite meme ever as an answer for when people ask when the royal wedding is... pic.twitter.com/SDuSPabm5v — Olivia Sopel (@livsoap) November 28, 2017

13. Frogmore, no more.

After Meghan and Harry paid back nearly £2.4 million for their Frogmore Cottage earlier this month, haters of the formal Royals will have to find something ELSE to nitpick about the couple.

The haters desperately searching for something else now #FrogmoreCottage is no longer a stick to beat #MeghanAndHarry with pic.twitter.com/S93N0aKpWh — MeghanMarkle (@MegnMarkle) September 7, 2020

14. We’ll never be Royals.

“Meghan and Harry are stepping down as senior royals and moving to canada. 2020 is on a roll!” read the caption of this funny fan-made video. Little did we know that 2020 would not stop being on a roll — and on a steep decline, at that.

15. How did the Royal family actually react to Megxit?

While there’s no actual footage of what went down behind closed doors, one Twitter user imagined what might’ve been said.

actual footage from inside buckingham palace tonight #Megxit pic.twitter.com/0UOBd9ajtt — rodney trotter (@gailplattstrim) January 8, 2020

16. Royal Wedding fashion.

One Twitter user hilariously photoshopped Meghan’s veil on her wedding day and brought CVS — who is known for their comically long and unnecessary receipts — into the royal fashion ring.

Woowww.... $5 off on the shampoo I like!! pic.twitter.com/qynEvyPch2 — Nicole Amy (@NikkiAmy) May 20, 2018

17. Megexit: Spongebob Edition.

The Megxit memes really are just the gifts that keep on giving!

Meghan & Harry to the Royal Family: pic.twitter.com/QqXtiVWADu — Tia Mitchell (@TIAreports) January 8, 2020

18. Princess Diana’s approval.

One fan imagined what the late Princess Diana would say about Meghan and Harry’s decision to leave the royal family.

Lady Diana in heaven looking at Meghan Markle after she announced #Megxit pic.twitter.com/jCQodRkUiM — mayank (@mayannkk) January 9, 2020

19. Meghan Markle’s real Royal exit.

And another Twitter user had a pretty clear vision of what may have went down when Meghan finally left the Queen’s palace.

Meghan bumping into the queen on her way out of the palace #Megxit #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/kwkOTCbmBF — (@MusicalCritic) January 9, 2020

20. The Crown vs. Suits

Before being thrust into the Royal spotlight, Meghan Markle was an actress on the hit show Suits. Since her and Prince Harry’s exit, fans have been wondering whether she’ll reprise her role on Suits or make an appearance on Netflix’s The Crown as herself.

writers for The Crown vs. writers for Suits pic.twitter.com/nJavWHpr8W — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 8, 2020

