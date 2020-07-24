50 Best Demi Lovato Quotes & Lyrics From Her Best Songs

She truly is an inspiration

Demetria Devonne Lovato (shortened to Demi Lovato), is a powerful singer, songwriter, and actress. She has inspired people to be open and honest about their struggles with self-love and self-esteem by writing about her own struggles in her song lyrics and speaking about them in her documentaries.

Look to our collection of the best Demi Lovato quotes and Demi Lovato song lyrics to get inspired to be your best you.

Lovato has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, drug addiction and rehab, and mental illness (she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2011).

Although she's faced a lot of controversy and dealt with relapsing, overall, she’s been able to overcome most of her obstacles and has remained honest with her fans throughout her process of recovery, making her one of the strongest role models in the entertainment industry.

Now 27 years old, Demi Lovato tells her story to inspire others and show them that the road to recovery is worth it.

In her documentaries about her career and in discussing her road to recovery in interviews, Demi has made it her goal to stay true to her fan base, and admits how tough it can be to ask for help. Demi’s honesty shows us all that nobody is perfect, not even those celebrities we all look at in magazines and on TV.

She’s real and honest in her struggles with self-doubt, and she’s no longer afraid to show herself the way she is, despite what others may say.

Demi Lovato's strength and passion is enough to show us that we should be confident in our own skin. We should embrace who we are and care for ourselves. She embraces who she is and she’s definitely setting an example for how others should view themselves as well.

Demi knows she isn’t perfect and isn’t trying to convince us that she is.

Ultimately, I feel like Demi is trying to speak out about her struggle to be an inspiration for others to ask for help. She’s also teaching us that we need to love and care for ourselves even though we aren’t perfect because NOBODY is really perfect so we should embrace who we are.

Keep scrolling to read some of the best Demi Lovato quotes and some of her best song lyrics ever written.

1. "Love is louder than the pressure to be perfect." —Demi Lovato

2. "We're cool for the summer." — Cool For The Summer, Demi Lovato

3. "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what anybody else thinks, as long as you're happy." —Demi Lovato

4. "The mirror can lie, doesn't show you what's inside." — Believe in Me, Demi Lovato

5. "Never be ashamed of what you feel. You have the right to feel any emotion that you want, and to do what makes you happy." —Demi Lovato

6. "Now payback is a bad bitch and baby, I'm the baddest." — Sorry, Not Sorry, Demi Lovato

7. "Every day is a new opportunity to change your life and be who you want to be." — Demi Lovato

8. "Now I'm a warrior." — Warrior, Demi Lovato

9. "It's not about eating healthy to lose weight. It's about eating healthy to feel good." —Demi Lovato

10. "Maybe if I don't cry, I won't feel anymore." — Stone Cold, Demi Lovato

11. "Don't ever call a girl fat. Even if you're joking." —Demi Lovato

12. "I'm a lightweight, easy to fall easy to break." — Lightweight, Demi Lovato

13. "When you do your best to live out your dreams, you inspire others to do the same." —Demi Lovato

14. "You try to smile it away, some things you can't disguise." — Give Your Heart A Break, Demi Lovato

15. "Stay Strong." — Stay Strong, Demi Lovato

16. "You're not worth the time that this is taking." — Something That We're Not, Demi Lovato

17. "Imperfections make you beautiful, they make you who you are." —Demi Lovato

18. "Baby, that's just me." — La La Land, Demi Lovato

19. "The best advice I can give to anyone going through a rough patch is to never be afraid to ask for help." —Demi Lovato

20. "What's my hand without your heart to hold?" — Tell Me You Love Me, Demi Lovato

21. "Wide awake ​and so confused." — Nightingale, Demi Lovato

22. "I'm fragile just washed upon the shore." — I Hate You, Don't Leave Me, Demi Lovato

23. "I prayed for your peace even if you started this whole war in me." — Father, Demi Lovato

24. "​There's a part of me I can't get back. A little girl grew up too fast. All it took was once, I'll never be the same." — Warrior, Demi Lovato

25. "I don't wanna be afraid. I wanna wake up feeling beautiful, today." — Believe In Me, Demi Lovato

26. "I can't set my hopes too high, 'Cause every hello ends with a goodbye." — Catch Me, Demi Lovato

27. "One of the scariest thing in life is when you come to the realization that the only thing that can save you is yourself." — Demi Lovato

29. "If I decided I'm the girl to change the world, I can do it anytime." — Anyone, Demi Lovato

30. "I won't change anything in my life. I'm staying myself tonight." — La La Land, Demi Lovato

31. "She was scared - unprepared. Lost in the dark, falling apart. I can't survive without you by my side. We're gonna be alright. This is what happens when two worlds collide." — Two Worlds Collide, Demi Lovato

32. "But you're so hypnotizing. You've got me laughing while I sing. You've got me smiling in my sleep and I can see this unraveling. Your love is where I'm falling, but please don't catch me." — Catch Me, Demi Lovato

33. "Skies are crying, I am watching, catching teardrops in my hands. Only silence, as it's ending, like we never had a chance. Do you have to make me feel like there's nothing left of me?" — Skyscraper, Demi Lovato

34. "Don't say you're sorry, 'cause I'm not even breaking. You're not worth the time that this is taking." — Every Time You Lie, Demi Lovato

35. "I have come to realize making yourself happy is most important. Never be ashamed of how you feel. You have the right to feel any emotion you want, and do what makes you happy." — Demi Lovato

36. "Somewhere we went wrong. Our love is like a song, but you won't sing along. Have you forgotten about us?" — Don't Forget, Demi Lovato

37. "As the smoke clears, I awaken and untangle you from me. Would it make you feel better to watch me, while I bleed? All my windows still are broken, but I'm standing on my feet." — Skyscraper, Demi Lovato

39. "We can't stop the world, but there's so much more that we could do. You can't stop this girl from falling more in love with you. You said nobody has to know. Give us time to grow, and take it slow, but I'd stop the world if it finally let us be alone." — Stop The World, Demi Lovato

40. "Look at what you've done, you're losing me is what you've won. Got me planning to go solo." — Solo, Demi Lovato

41. "I knew better than to let you break my heart. This soul you'll never see again, won't be showing scars. You still love her, I can see it in your eyes. The truth is all that I can hear every time you lie." — Demi Lovato

42. "Go ahead and believe that no one shines brighter than you. Become amazing, and be happy." — Demi Lovato

43. "Don't let them break you, no don't let them change you. You know you have got to stay strong." — Stay Strong, Demi Lovato

44. "I think scars are like battle wounds - beautiful, in a way. They show what you've been through and how strong you are for coming out of it." — Demi Lovato

45. "Stay strong, be brave, love hard and true, and you will have nothing to lose." — Demi Lovato

46. "Never would have said forever if I knew it wouldn't last." — On The Line, Demi Lovato

47. "And if you think you're alone. Put on my music. Because I'm going to be there for you." — Demi Lovato

48. "In my dreams, you are standing right beside me, two hearts finally colliding, then i wake up and realize this is real life." — In Real Life, Demi Lovato

49. "Better be careful what you say With every word I'm blown away. You're in control of my heart." — Lightweight, Demi Lovato

50. "Sometimes I think you'll be fine by yourself, 'cause a dream is a wish you make all alone; It's easy to feel like you don't need help, But it's harder to walk on your own..." — Gift Of A Friend, Demi Lovato

Rebekah Ludman is a writer and animal-lover who enjoys traveling. She's a freshman at California State University Long Beach majoring in journalism.