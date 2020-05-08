Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Saturday, May 9, 2020

Have fun while exercising caution.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and remain until May 19. The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac of Sagittarius, the Archer.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Sagittarius Moon ready to explore will square Neptune who is ready to dream. It's a powerful time for love and adventure.

Are you ready to experience more in your life? Then, this astrological year prepare yourself for the adventure of a lifetime.

The last Supermoon of the year in Scorpio not only invited us all to take on something new, but it also happened when the North and South Nodes entered a new season of time.

The South Node, which represents our past, is in the sign of Sagittarius.

So, as the Moon in Sag transits over this area of the horoscope we all can become acutely aware of things that are buried beneath the subconscious mind. It's time to purge oppressive emotions.

It's also time to let go of toxic emotional attachments. Sagittarius energy has 'no time for that'! On the other end of the Sagittarius Moon spectrum is Gemini, where Venus is about to turn retrograde next week.

This weekend is the last weekend you'll be able to see this beautiful star in the night's sky as brilliantly as before. So, be sure to catch a glimpse of the planet of love and invite new things into your love life.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, be sure to check out the beautiful Venus night star which marks your time of adventure.

You may experience a calling of sorts that leads you to your destiny.

You may find that you're ready to learn something new, in love, and also in life.

Test the waters where your curiosity leads, perhaps it will be in love astrology or the study of a subject that's been a passion but collecting dust on a shelf until the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow, share your heart and soul in ways that allow you to pour out your passion productively.

You may find that you're ready to invest in a relationship without holding back.

Single? Perhaps that relationship you will build begins with you.

You'll attract someone new who gets to experience a beautiful side of your budding confidence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, if you have a hard time letting go of a love you've lost and loved, it's time to try distraction as your remedy.



Try out a new skill that you have underdeveloped.

Consider a hobby you once loved to do that you find mentally stimulating and could also lead you to meet new people.



Your love of freedom can be nursed now. Plus, you're more likely to find love when you're not looking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it's good to heal your heart when you feel it brings you back to a time when you felt less confident.

This weekend can be a time of reflection, but don't stay in bed and sulk.

Take care of yourself. Pamper your body with sunshine, a bubble bath and a facial, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, happiness is a mindset and if you decide to be stubborn enough you can become fully dedicated to expressing love without warning.

You may feel more affectionate than you did yesterday, and this can encourage your spirit to get back out into the world again.

Dress up more and make sure you are looking your best to help you feel prepared for life and opportunities when they come your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, has it been a while since you received good advice instead of giving it?

It's your turn this weekend to refresh your mind with new information that helps you to understand people in a different way.

It's a great time for you to study about love, perhaps research the experts on the subject found in science, pop culture and romance novels.

You might find these new approaches to romance intriguing and worthy of trying out in your own life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's always good to share a moment with a friend while driving your car or taking a brisk walk together for the morning.

You May start to consider new ways to enter back into the community (safely).

Social distancing may have been hard on your heart and emotions.

Find new ways to keep in touch with friends and loved ones, even if you're not a fan of online video or FaceTime.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may become more aware of the cost of love and the need for your time and emotional investment.

This can be a weekend where you desire to conserve your energy and perhaps even withdraw from the one you love emotionally, especially if you feel that you're the only giver in the relationship.

Honesty can be an appropriate thing to try, but listen to your gut if you sense insincerity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's a wonderful time for you to do a makeover and to not limit this to your physical appearance.

You may be ready to let go of old habits now.

Perhaps a toxic person in your life has a goodbye that's long overdue.

Look at the things that you've been tired of for some time and start getting your life back in order for the sake of personal happiness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's a new season for all and now you get to take on a different approach to life and love that isn't comfortable for you.

It will take some time to adjust to the new normal.

While you may try to control your own life, you can't have the same impact on other people.



This weekend, try to let go of any limiting beliefs you have about the way you're supposed to love and how partnership looks to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow, dream with a friend. You need a day where you can imagine the best things are coming your way.

Even if your fantasies sound silly to others, these are important ideas for you.

Have fun exploring "what if's" with your partner or a best friend.

Give the universe your list of wants and dreams and see what happens!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are recognized for your loving and giving ways.

But maybe it's you who still has a blind spot when it comes to acknowledging how wonderful you are.

Try not to earn love. People care for you because of your heart, and receiving that truth will be such a good thing for you to do tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.