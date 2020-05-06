Today's Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Exciting times for love are here!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for today on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of conservative-natured Taurus for another 13 days. The Moon will be in Libra entering Scorpio at 3:02 a.m. EST.

How will today's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The North and South Node leaves the zodiacs of Cancer and Capricorn to enter the signs of Gemini and Sagittarius.

The spirit of adventure and the desire to explore become the lessons for all zodiac signs in the area of love and relationships.

Gemini and Sagittarius in the north and south node will be the underpinning of our karmic and life's work for the next two years, and the emphasis will be felt most during eclipse season.

The Moon in Libra points us mentally toward relationships and a need to remain balanced in who we are as individuals as we love others for who they are as themselves.

During the 2020 Taurus season, we learn to take inventory of what we have and what we don't.

As this solar transit comes close to an end, punctuated by the Full Moon in Scorpio arriving on Thursday, all zodiac signs can begin the thoughtful and deliberate process of giving up false beliefs.

Perhaps you have started to reflect strongly on your value systems and ask yourself what it is that you treasure the most when it comes to love.

If you have, then you're not alone. Collective, while Saturn is in the sign of friendship, we start to feel limited by how much we can tolerate.

When Saturn turns retrograde on May 11, toxic persons, energy vampires, and those who rob you of time, resources, or your emotional energy can find their place in your life, lovingly at a distance.

A few days before a Full Moon are strong for setting intentions, making your plans, and to decide what direction you want to take in your love life.

Make time to think about those things to be prepared!

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, learn more about the power of love by observing.

People exhibit kindness in the things that they say and do each day.

You may be challenged to do more or to learn to do less by what you see.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, what's your deepest desire? Love is dynamic and so change is due.

You may find that today's horoscope experiences bring you closer to a dream.

Work on realizing how to bring romance and love into your life by breaking a few routines that are outdated.

You are ready to replace old ways with something refreshing and new.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you're more creative than usual today, and it makes you attractive to others.

You're wit and charm can attract an admirer or help you to reignite your partner's interest.

Do something romantic and unpredictable that makes you feel good and also shows your loving nature.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, love is a teacher. You may be learning to love others in a way that's different from how you were raised.

Today, your beliefs about how love should be and the way it's expressed to you and by you may be challenged.

A change in your thinking can help you to release a restrictive mindset that's sabotaged your happiness.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, take responsibility and be a person of action.

Right now, you may need to do more than your share of tasks in a relationship and it can feel like the pressure is on to perform.

However, this is your time to grow and to see how strong you really are. Your courage will meet you on this journey to carry you through.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today will be a great time to do something that you've never done before with the one you love.

You might enjoy a night out stargazing while slow dancing or designing a couple's tattoo to get together on your anniversary.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you're ready for more romance.

Today, dedicate some time for a rendezvous with your lover.

Single? Escape into another world by diving into a romance novel or a romantic film that tugs at your heart.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you are a strong catalyst for change in your life and the lives of others.

Your ability to see how to grow your relationships and build their positivity at this time is powerful at this time.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your luck is changing for the better.

You can start to see how distant the past sorrows are from where you are now, perhaps giving you room to breathe a sigh of relief.

Anticipate and act as if your luck is wonderful now and take steps that communicate the positive energy you feel when you are pursuing the love you want in your life.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, conversations about money, and the management of it, can come up in your relationship.

It's a good time to consider a new way of spending and saving with your partner.

If you're single, look at your overall financial portfolio to find out how to make improvements where a past relationship impacted you.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the past can feel like it has a greater hold on your future than it really does.

Adjust your mindset when it comes to what you believe about how things are ought to be.

See life with all of its potentials and see yourself as a person with all the potential to see things through.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your ability to communicate with others is charming but can also be deceiving.

Try not to say more than is necessary and to avoid making promises that you mean now, but know aren't sustainable for later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.