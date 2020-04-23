Life Skills Your Zodiac Sign Learned While Social Distancing

Each zodiac sign should know their survival skills in life, to get through any crisis in the future.

What life skill did your zodiac sign need to learn when you first started to social distance during quarantine?

Before COVID-19, maybe you were a frequent traveler who loved to fine dine at the best dives and restaurants in town.

Perhaps you never touched a stove or learned how to cook.

Other zodiac signs may have strong social skills and social distancing while single and being at home may have meant feeling lonelier than ever.

A few zodiac signs may love to work with their hands and having to work remotely could have meant feeling like there wasn't enough work to do at home to stay occupied.

Each zodiac sign reacts differently to the total quarantine shut down and this also translates into the type of life skills you used or need to know.

Some zodiac signs are seen as a sign for leadership opportunities, while it tests others’ anxieties reaction.

In all of the madness, patience is a virtue to motivate everyone to get through the good fight.

It's good to know what type of weakness your zodiac sign may have when it comes to life skills, as well as offering how to grow from them.

It’s essential to know your zodiac signs’ life skills to help get through any crisis.

It’s vital that washing our hands and staying at home is a common safety measure, to prevent older people, infants, or those with weak immune systems staying safe.

While each zodiac sign is staying at home and respecting social distancing, I’m sure you’re each wondering if there are other life skills you personally need to know?

Absolutely! Each zodiac sign reacts differently to the total quarantine shutdown.

Perhaps, there are those who grab their scissors and razors to get a fresh start.

Others may decide to exercise inside or outside while respecting social distancing.

Others take on leadership and you have to go to the grocery store, so their families can stay home safely.

Life skills will always make room for sacrifices we need to make so that we can improve on disciplinary measures to endure the COVID-19 quarantine.

There are three zones every zodiac sign should choose during a crisis:

The Fear Zone,

The Learning Zone,

The Growth Zone.

It’s a taxonomic system where each sign can practice self-awareness, and what system you desire during any crisis.

Here's what life skill your zodiac sign learned during COVID-19:

Life skill for Aries (March 21 - April 19) — sharing

Your zodiac sign is the first one in astrology. You can be spoiled, but you are a leader.

Your weakness is being competitive which could lead to hoarding any necessities of survival.

You may have started with an “every man for yourselves” attitude during the COVID-19 crisis.

You may have been a person who stacked your cart full to make sure your family didn't do without.

If you can control your choices then you can become a benevolent leader by expressing gratitude.

Now, you might be giving away items, like masks, gloves, and other sanitary essentials.

Life skill for Taurus (April 20 - May 20) — patience

Your pet peeve is being rushed.

It makes it more difficult to mentally prepare for any crisis if you are under pressure.

You learned to practice self-care and to take mental breaks when feeling overwhelmed.

You're stubborn, which keeps you adamant for survival and setting goals.

When trying to avoid stress, you will most likely distance yourself from others.

You will choose to binge a t.v show or play some video games.

Taurus, you needed to develop a healthier routine such as getting up an hour early, to either read or have coffee time in a peaceful environment.

Perhaps while social distancing you didn't accomplish that but you definitely learned this about yourself.

Life skill for Gemini (May 21 - June 20) — resting

You don’t do well under stress.

One of your greatest weaknesses, when stressed, is that you tend to shut everyone else out.

Depending on your stress level, you may also lash out at others, especially when you lose control of your emotions.

There are multiple ways that you can work on your survival skills to get through any stress.

You tend to pace back and forth or jam out to loud music.

Instead of busting any eardrums, you will benefit by talking with a friend or create a meditation playlist from Pandora or Spotify.

Life skills for Cancer (June 21 - July 22) — self-reflection

You are a natural nurturer.

You tend to worry about those around you if you’re suffering.

You are a motherly nurturer and taking care of others during seasons of hardship is your specialty.

You will benefit by cooking meals for your families, playing board games together, or cuddling loved ones for comfort, and doing these things for yourself as well.

Self-reflection helps you to remember to nurture yourself.

When anyone takes care of others excessively, then you usually don’t have the strength to care for yourself.

Solidary helps your mental wellness, but if overused then it will damage your connection with others, and become more defensive with others.

Life skill for Leo (July 23 - August 22) — self-love

Leo, even kings and queens have to cry.

Before you had to be brave in front of others, and cry out your emotions prior to or after a confrontation.

It’s great to release any tension or stress you may be holding inside.

In any situation, you are skillful in putting things into a different perspective, so any situation isn’t all that bad as it may seem.

Similar to nurses, you work great under pressure to get things done.

It’s healthy to step away from overwhelming obligations and do some yoga or go for a job while respecting social distancing during COVID- 19 quarantine.

Giving and receiving attention helps you to vent your emotions.

You need to remember that you strive to complete tasks or goals during a crisis, which can be detrimental if you don’t take care of yourself first.

Life skill for Virgo (August 23 - September 22) — leadership

You're the Hermoine Granger every friend needs.

You’re detail orientated, intellectual, and help your team get through any problem you face.

You’re like the glue that keeps everyone together even though you can be obnoxious at times.

You may come off as a control freak, but you would sacrifice anything for your loved ones.

It's recommended to not condemn others for simply being human, and be honest with them about your own mistakes.

Since organizing is your bragging skills, you should encourage others to make a list of goals to set.

Life skill for Libra (September 23 - October 22) — creativity

Stress naps are your go-to during any crisis.

You are known as an intellectual zodiac sign that rests his or her worries away.

When you can’t nap forever during a crisis, you depend on your close friends and significant other for support.

You should instantly have a best friend on speed dial when you need to vent.

It’s recommended that you pick up a hobby during these seasons of stress.

Order some seeds and plant a home garden. This will help promote happy chemicals, like serotonin, to improve your environment.

Creativity is the best coping mechanism for survival.

Life skill for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) — emotional safety

You're a lot more sensitive then what you may give off as.

Similar to a boiling pot, you may keep your emotions inside until your emotions overflow.

Even during a crisis, you will rarely show any sign of emotions, as it may be a sign of vulnerability instead of strength.

You will benefit well to take off your mask, and genuinely show others that you’re worried as well.

It helps others to relate so that everyone can support each other authentically.

Your survival skill is staying strong so that others won’t see the fear in your eyes, but a good cry now and then is healthy.

There’s nothing to be ashamed about when you need to cry, and then grow resilience to get through any crisis.

Life skill for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You put a dash of humor to every situation.

When I think of you, the only character that best describes your zodiac sign is Captain Jack Sparrow.

Your survival skill is simply depending on good luck.

You may take action without coming up with a plan, or at least you make one as you go.

Even though you aim to keep a ‘smooth’ persona, you should practice mediation when you feel stressed.

Having friends you can open up to about ideas is healthy, so don’t fall into a deep pit when luck isn’t always on your side.

Life skill for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) — patience

These zodiac signs have a difficult time transitioning to the reality of a crisis.

You may flood yourselves with paperwork for the boss, or give yourself extra errands until you accept the outside circumstances.

You’re the workaholics that need to be reminded that it’s okay for self-pleasure.

Cup-stacking, Scabble, or even silly TikTok videos, prevent you from emailing work and realizing you’re human.

Life skill for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) — letting go

During a crisis, you’ll lean on conspiracy theories.

Aquarius, you tend to worry about the world more than yourselves.

During these times, you get overwhelmed with the amount of distress, sickness, and deaths that are going on around you.

This can cause an inner sadness to develop by the feeling of powerlessness.

Even though you have an open heart to share with others, you may be damaging yourselves by too much worry.

Instead of worrying and listening to the news so much, you can use your time to help someone else’s burden.

This can involve sharing positive news stories or messages. You should also set times for how long you listen to the news media.

Life skill for Pisces (February 19 - March 20) — accepting help

You could always use a hug during stressful times.

Especially during the COVID 19 quarantine shut down, you need emotional support since you can’t have physical contact.

You’ll be tested by your boundaries. You might come across as clingy, but you just need to be assured of a support team.

Instead of depending on sharing your feelings with others, with the fear of preoccupied clinginess, journaling is a healthy way to let your thoughts out.

You’re able to become a virtual shoulder others can lean, so everyone’s thoughts are heard.

Sophia Stewart is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.