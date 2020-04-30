How Hard Did Aging Hit You, By Zodiac Sign

How has time treated you?

Knowing if your zodiac sign will age well or stay forever young can be fun. Astrology can reveal how hard aging hit you (or will) according to your horoscope.

Aging has a bad reminder of future back pain and arthritis.

How hard has aging hit your zodiac sign, per astrology?

Some zodiac signs get hard when they age, but others accept time as a friend and aging happens gracefully.

People fear that your life will be over, at the first sign of grey hair.

Aging can be a sign of wisdom and experience. What attracts me to older people is your storytelling, and experience in relationships, society, and tragedy.

Perhaps others may get out of your shell when you're older, then they would in your college years.

Staying young are those who have a passion for adventure, and are always seeking for different insights.

We can either be physically young or simply young at heart. Our maturity level can start out young or when we get older.

Certain zodiac signs express those who will enjoy life as they get older.

Others may enjoy life while you're still young. I’m not a believer that our 20s are our prime.

Perhaps physically yes, but we’re never limited in an age when we will enjoy life the fullest.

Here are the zodiac signs that express joy in life as they age gracefully, and those who already enjoy it while you're young.

Along with the thrill of being around friends, they tend to be successful in life to keep your company and to keep a prestigious status quo.

Here's how hard aging hit you, according to your zodiac sign, per astrology:

How hard did aging hit Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aging didn't hit you too hard. What you have more problems with is adulting.

Adulthood and routines can be a challenge.

For you, Aries, focus on the now rather than on the future.

You enjoy spontaneous night outs, that makes your young adult life interesting.

This is all good and well because it’s enjoyable to look back at good memories, but too much amusement may have consequences if you don’t play your cards right.

Routines appear to your Aries zodiac sign as mundane. This could cause you to struggle to hold down a job or create a stable budget plan.

your pleasure for excitement helps you land on some exciting jobs if they can hold down discipline.

How hard did aging hit Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to aging, you loved the process.

You loved growing up young.

Especially while you're young, you as children seek to carry responsibilities.

They enjoy feeling successful as they complete goals that you're assigned to.

You're eager to grow up and start a family, a stable career, and sustain a financial budget.

These are the children who are tranquil, shy, quiet, and tend to keep things to yourself.

Even though they seem odd as children, as they grow up, others begin to look up to you for a positive work ethic.

How hard did aging hit Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For you aging has been like a fine wine, you will be more smooth as long as you age.

Others deem you as reckless and indecisive. Your sarcastic behavior keeps people on your toes in mystery. Even though you have a wild personality, in time you’ll find a way to balance your lives.

You enjoy finding the deeper meaning of life, love, and relationships.

You should always maintain the same zealous energy throughout your life, in order for you to age well.

You are known to be a party animal, but as long as you keep a balanced schedule, then you’ll succeed through life’s course.

How hard did aging hit Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Aging has hit you hard and then suddenly, like the Moon you rejuvenate and look forever young.

Sometimes wearing your heart on your sleeve can appear on your face, but nothing that a little rest or a good cry can't cure.

Similar to the Moon, you have a routine you usually follow.

Habits keep you in check. plus you have been productive throughout your life.

Kindness is a good look on you, but it actually is what makes you forever attractive.

You are usually compassionate and selfless.

If you can’t open your heart to take in love for yourself, then you will fail to age with beauty.

How hard did aging hit Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Royalty runs through your veins, so no matter how hard aging has hit you, you wear it like it's a royal prize.

You are the face of royalty on the social media web, especially during your college years.

You absorb the excitement and thrill of freedom and being amongst your peers.

Even after college, you will carry the same passion and spunk that attracts others to you.

You usually involve yourself in fraternities and sororities, as a way to stay above in the social hierarchy. This is why you're forever young.

How hard did aging hit Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You look the part, no matter what your age. Your organization skills lead you to a successful life.

You are considered as having an old soul, from the beginning.

While others looked younger, you appeared older, and now that everyone has caught up, you look like the youngest in the crowd.

You have a harder time relating to your younger peers.

You're known to be clean, organized, and mindful which considers you as perfect candidates for great careers.

You are eager to move out of your parent’s houses to create your own life and family.

When it comes to paying off any debt, you're usually on top of it, and less stress means, you don't wrinkle as much. In fact, you probably have none at all.

How hard did aging hit Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Connection and kindness are your main ingredients, so your skin is always looking in tip-top shape.

You tend to go back and forth on what you think your heart wants.

Aging isn’t much on your mind.

You are more focused on finding friends or a significant other so that you can feel whole.

You desire to be someone to grow old with. The number of wrinkles or bags under your eyes don't worry you.

You are resilient toward what other people may think, as long as your loved ones proclaim you as awesome.

Even though it’s nice to be told age looks good on you, you don't need the complement.

You practice positive affirmation to get through your life.

How hard did aging hit Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It looks like you're always drinking from the fountain of youth.

There’s a reason — you are part of the water element signs.

Passion and ageless looks give you a nice look.

You're at the mercy of Pluto, the planet of power, which offers you strong physical features.

People are entranced by your endless look of beauty.

You don't have to worry about your body falling apart for a while.

This constant beauty makes you seem mysterious, as well as a good candidate for any leadership position.

You should stay humble and not brag about not having any wrinkles, to save others from feeling jealous about your good fortune.

How hard did aging hit Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Just the thought of getting old makes your nerves shake, so you'll work hard to age well, but not gracefully.

Getting old forces you to realize that your spunky younger years are out of reach for you.

What once was a carefree adventure, might later become years of aches and pains.

You usually figure out what they want later in life. After college, you might jump from job to job, until they know which foot the shoe fits in best.

You try not to focus on looks but on your adventures and career successes by jumping into your passion.

You might have started your own business young, for the thrill of the unknown.

How hard did aging hit Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Showing maturity is your style.

Instead of delighting yourself with reckless and spontaneous behavior, you enjoy having a stable routine with a promising outlook.

During your childhood, you may have had a tendency to spend time with much older people.

This includes grandparents, parents, or other older relatives.

You enjoy taking up any financial responsibility such as paying bills on time, so you look great and age has hardly hit you.

How hard did aging hit Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Being different is part of your lifestyle.

Even though as an adult, you may have difficulty socializing with others, you enjoy having an intellectual mind to solve problems.

By being ahead of the game, you generally plan out scenarios well, in order to achieve as much as they can in life.

Bottling up any emotions may cause wrinkles, which can be avoided by being more open with others.

It’s vital that you build a strong community around you, in order to keep from having no one to express your emotions too. (Meditation and moisturizing helps, too.)

How hard did aging hit Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Right now, you look amazing, but age will be tricky in the future, and it could hit you hard.

Pisces, you welcome anyone and anything into your lives.

You have a free-flowing and loving personality.

Letting many people or things into your life can leave a cluttered mind. You can be swept up in things that result in being overwhelmed with so much indulgence.

Unfortunately, your zodiac sign ages the worst but you are also young at heart.

Age is but a number and you enjoy laughing, partying, and staying up late until the Sun comes up.

Balance your life with discipline. Try not to drink when you're upset and stick to a sleep schedule when you get worried.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.