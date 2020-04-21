Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The New Moon perfects on Thursday.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus until May 19. The Moon will leave Aries and enter Taurus at 3:36 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

We will have an alignment of both mind and spirit tomorrow with the Moon and Sun in the same zodiac sign.

Life is slightly more chaotic these days. Even with the weather, it feels like the Universe is issuing out subtle reminders about who is in charge.

So, all zodiac signs turn toward creature comforts such as good food, physical touch, and the safety of our homes.

These are all part of what Taurus season represents, the things that money can buy and we use ourselves... not the love of money itself.

Taurus is Venus-ruled. Venus is the planet of beauty and also of property. The Moon and Sun are both in the zodiac sign of sultry and sensible Taurus.

This can be a romantic month, even if you're single. Romance isn't always about love or lust, it's romantic to be able to relax and to enter a state of mind that's sentimental.

Tomorrow will be the perfect time to enjoy the company of someone you love while tuning into some soulful music. If you've got a crockpot or pressure cooker, you'll want to get your beef stew or chicken dumpling recipes going.

The day will have its own set of complications and having a partner you can talk with will help make it easier, and knowing you have things to look forward to can help.

Why? Saturn in Capricorn is positioned perfectly to have conversations with the Sun and Moon while both are in sensual Taurus and it forms a square.

Saturn square anything means you're going to grow, but not without challenges that scream out restrictions, to have less, and not take more than you need.

You have to earn what you get... all because Saturn is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it rules Capricorn.

So, even though you feel like relaxing and forgetting about work-related matters... duty will call and you must do what you need to do.

But the odds of succeeding are forever in your favor with a square forming between Pluto and Jupiter in Capricorn.

Pluto will be turning retrograde this weekend, which means mistakes and revisions are coming. This is a welcomed change that can bring you good luck when you least expect it to.

A fresh start begins for us all starting tonight as the Taurus Moon moves toward a New Moon that perfects at 10:27 p.m. EST in Taurus.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, remain calm and try to avoid contention. Do what you need but in a spirit of love.

With each step forward, the gentleness you bring makes the process one look forward to for yourself and those who love you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may pick up the intensity of others around you, but don't let their heated engagements give you the impression that a person may never change.

There can be something going on beneath the surface and you might only see the tip of their angst during a stressful time.

Instead, let your sight be on your desire to do right by others and yourself.

You may decide it's better to not engage and things cool down.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may wonder about the future and desire to find out what you don't know right now.

It's normal to be curious and to search for answers.

You may find that your quest doesn't always lead you to where you thought you'd be.

You may have to adjust your thinking and realize some questions never get answers.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, relationship with friends can be a source of comfort and hope for you tomorrow.

You may find it easy to explore topics about home and making things in your place cozier.

If you may be thinking about which group of friends you would like to keep in your inner circle as you start to become more social again.

It's a good day to discuss a future get together with your best friends

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, work may require all your attention right now. You may feel that you are ready and able to focus like never before.

If you have a partner who easily feels neglected when you fall off the radar due to extreme focus, be kind to give a heads up and make plans that both of you can look forward to when you see one another later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's a great day to be open and to adjust your belief systems.

Experiences are the best teacher.

You may feel that you have learned and are ready to take what you gained and put it into use in your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, some conversations are tough to have but they are also necessary.

Tomorrow will be a good day to discuss insurance, wills, trusts, and other harder topics related to death and inheritance with the people you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow, partner with purpose. There are some things you simply cannot do on your own.

Tomorrow is a great day to form positive alliances with people who are interested in what you're doing.

If you work with a team, try not to assume that you already know who would be the best person to assist you.

Someone with passion could be the least likely source of support.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, rebuild your optimism. Tomorrow, plan for a late-night stroll and star gaze with a beloved pet or someone you love.

It's always good to do something relaxing and to see the world in slow motion so that you can gather your thoughts together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, see beyond the everyday and find romance in life.

Tomorrow, plan to do something that touches your heart and brings out the sensitive side of your personality.

Look beyond the moment and see the emotional connection you share with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, listen. When you listen to a friend or parent, you communicate all your love, care, and concern in silent action.

You make an impact that is long-lasting and this speaks louder than words could ever say.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, communicate what's on your mind tomorrow.

You may have an important message on your heart that can't wait.

If you've felt you want to make a life with someone you've been dating for some time, tomorrow may be the day to start approaching the subject.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.