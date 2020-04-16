Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Friday, April 17, 2020

Your love horoscope revealed, by zodiac sign.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon will be in the sign of Aquarius entering Pisces at 2:32 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Moon in Pisces is intuitive, gentle and aware of deep needs and wants.

The Moon in astrology represents how you feel. While in the zodiac sign of Pisces this weekend, all zodiac signs have the capacity to grow empathy and connect to the heart of others.

Tomorrow, the watery Moon harmonizes with fiery Aries and this can create friction for tender-hearted individuals who need downtime to think but the anxiety of others becomes emotionally too loud.

The Pisces Moon will hit semi-square with Mercury in Aries, too.

This can make writing, drawing, and even doodling a means of relieving stress; however, work-related projects that are writing-intensive may not be easy to complete under this steamy energy.

The Moon is also in a semi-sextile with Pluto, so we are ready for change, which the Universe has planned to provide.

On Sunday, the Sun will enter Taurus, and a new solar season begins.

Speaking of Taurus, Uranus in the second solar house will also be in quirky communication with the Moon, so anticipate chaos to have a silver lining in the end.

Jupiter gets involved in order to bring out the best in our spiritual nature, so make time to meditate or try some couple's yoga with your significant other.

Jupiter remains in conjunction with Pallas, so this is still a karmic time for soulmates, even while apart due to social distancing.

Trust the process at this time, even if you don't understand or can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

When fate gets involved, it's almost always hard to see what's unfolding until it's done.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, win some, lose some, can be the name of the game when it comes to love and life.

You may experience a minor set back in your relationships but take heart.

What appears to be a step in the wrong direction is a detour that your love life needed at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, connect with your friendship circle if you need a boost of love.

You may find that your friends who know you so well have insight into your situation.

While there may be silence on the matter, it's time for you to ask with a sincere desire to understand their point of view.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, be ambitious about showing people you love that you care for them.

You may have a strong desire to demonstrate your commitment to nurturing a relationship bond with your partner.

Don't be afraid to go the extra mile when sharing your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, time builds empathy and character.

Things that you often consider may not be apparent to someone else.

Tomorrow may be the day where you can share your experiences and help others see how complex your history is and why you do things a certain way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you've been cooped up for too long without someone you love, you can feel a strong desire to spend some quality time with someone to get your hug fix in.

Your sensible side can keep you in check, but hey... admitting what you feel isn't a form of weakness.

Singles and long-distance couples alike can share their desire to be closer and even talk about how to plan it in advance for when that future time comes around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's a beautiful time to refortify your love of relationships, family and all things related to home and what's close to your heart.

It's not too early to focus on the winter holidays if you need to give yourself something to keep your mind going.

Why not think of some homemade crafts that can be given as gifts so that your thrifty side indulges into some sentimental expression, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow, get creative and reminisce about the past to relieve stress.

Find comfort in the known. Pull out old albums, cards that you've saved and even pictures that need to be framed and make an adorable collage of all your best memories.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow, be romantic. You don't need to have an official date night out to enjoy the company of the one that you love.

Bring the night out into your own home. You can have a slow dance with dinner by candlelight in your own living room.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, tomorrow, socialize with your relatives who you haven't seen even before the COVID-19 crisis.

Call and reach out to your parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles who knew you when you were younger.

Let them know how much you are thinking of them and that you are keeping their memories and thoughts close to your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, even if you're not technologically savvy, you can still do something sweet like send an ecard to someone you love.

If you have a special song, why not sing it and send it via text message or make a funny TikTok and send it to your babe to make him or her laugh.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow, it's a wonderful time to stop things for a moment and focus on the now. Be fully present with each action you take.

Don't allow yourself to lose sight of the special moments you can share with the people (and pets) that you adore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, tomorrow, you can get lost in the wonder of life and all that's around you even if you feel that the world itself is spinning a bit crazier than usual.

Turn up some of your favorite music and lose track of time by dreaming of the future.

You may find that you're able to think of new ways to invest your loving energy at home into projects that make your personal space more welcoming.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.