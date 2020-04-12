Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Monday, April 13, 2020

Love is favored, star signs.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The Sun will be in the Cardinal zodiac sign of passionate Aries. The Moon will spend the day in the Cardinal zodiac sign of Capricorn.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

There's a hefty amount of energy in Cardinal signs at this time, so impatience and a desire to move forward with plans is here.

The four Cardinal zodiac signs are Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. The Sun and Mercury are both in the zodiac sign of Aries.

This can imply that you will be a passionate speaker able to influence others easily.

You might be drawn toward debate, even if you dislike arguing with others.

There's impatience when it comes to waiting, and you may try to force an issue during this week, while Mercury and Aries both experience their critical degrees.

The North Node is in the sign of Cancer. The North node is our purpose and what we are here to accomplish within a certain window of time.

The North Node in Cancer points all zodiac signs in the direction of home but also mentorship.

We love and lead others by example, and it's a good time to focus on getting our personal lives in order, especially with the people we live with.

Best things for tomorrow while the North Node is in Cancer include working on financial matters, and perhaps, starting a home-based business based on your interests and passion.

In Libra, the third of all Cardinal zodiac signs, the asteroid Juno is present. Juno is the energy of soulmates and karmic meetings, in Libra, all zodiac signs can be loyal and fair toward their significant other.

If single, as you work toward the fulfillment of your goals this week, you may meet a loyal partner who helps you reach your life's purpose.

The nearly Quarter Moon, Jupiter and Pluto, the planet of transformation are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn today and tomorrow. On Tuesday, the Quarter Moon perfects and all zodiac signs are inherently aware of the limits of time.

Jupiter in Capricorn will square the Sun this Tuesday which brings karmic blessings for all who apply hard work to a goal; however, the tension of knowing we are on the path of accomplishment can add strain to our romantic relationships.

It's good to put your goals into perspective and consider what matters most to you early this week, so you can not become sidetracked by petty arguments or distractions that will lift once this tense energy passes.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, love requires freedoms. Tomorrow, you may find yourself completely taken by what you want to achieve in life.

This can have you putting love on the back burner for a particular time and purpose.

The person you love may or may not understand, but encouraging them to see themselves in your journey is essential for the growth of your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, learning to love is an art.

Listening, talking, sharing and just being there are ways you can dote your care and concern on the person you love the most.

While time may be a challenge, and perhaps privacy, too, you can rise above the noise and make it happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your best opportunity is shared. Your ability to give of yourself is deeply felt and important tomorrow.

You may find that you're overthinking about how to be more than what you are. Just be you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, love was never meant to be a party of one, so if you find yourself spending time feeling single when you're not, bring it up with your partner — gently.

If you are single, and loneliness kicks in tomorrow, reach out to a friend and share the joy and closeness of unromantic love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, thinking about the future can help you forget about the past.

Tomorrow, being reflective can take you down a path of healing if you apply your energy toward moving forward and seeing what you have in front of your life vs behind it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the little things matter but sometimes they also need to be overlooked.

With the astrological intensity starting to pick up your perfectionistic ways can start to reveal themselves in untimely ways.

Perhaps view this part of yourself as a work in progress. It may allow you to grant grace when you see a flaw in another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, let your talk be inspiring so that others want to share their ideas, however quirky.

Listening is a strong trait you possess, and tomorrow, being there for someone, even if it's just over the phone, communicates so much.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, love is not about ownership.

If you find yourself feeling possessive tomorrow about people or even places, do a self-check and ask why you're feeling insecure at that moment.

You may need to reaffirm your confidence and not worry that you will miss out or be replaced when things are undefined in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, think about yourself when you consider the needs of others.

You are a giver and you can share your talents and time with a love interest even if you can't take your love out on the town right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's difficult to move on when there are loose strings left to tie.

If you have an opportunity to do a mini-review of your goals and dreams to see how they mesh with other areas of your life, take advantage.

Understanding yourself will enhance your big picture thinking when it comes to career goals.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, friendships are invaluable so cultivate on with the person you love.

Friendship, like love, is a constant work in progress.

You may find it best to apply your energy to grow with someone as you also fortify a relationship built on trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, working hard for what you want needs to be redefined.

Tomorrow is perfect for applying new knowledge and trying out better ways to communicate with others. You are in the midst of an emotional growth cycle. Your love life is set to bloom.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.