Weekly Love Horoscopes & Theme Songs For All Zodiac Signs From May 11 - May 17, 2020

Each star sign's astrology forecast for this Monday through Sunday revealed.

Your weekly astrology forecast is here with horoscopes, tarot card readings and the best love songs capturing all zodiac signs' themes over the week of May 11 - May 17, 2020.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

Take some time to try and let yourself have some fun with your significant other.

The Sun spends its final week in the sign of Taurus, and it ends this solar transit strong. It's a great week for you to remember that you are so strong, you can have the chance of finding love.

In the world, there are so many ways a relationship can fail, but when Venus turns retrograde on May 11th, it gives you a chance to start all over again.

You could meet that special someone when you return back to work after being held back from the things you love.

Saturn is preparing to turn retrograde too, so it becomes a lot easier at handling any obstacles that come your way.

But, if the person you are with makes you feel uncomfortable or is hurting you in any way, it's OK to stop the relationship.

While Mars enters the sweet sign of Pisces on May 13, you should never do something that you may not feel happy about.

So, above all else, it can be very hard if you feel obligated.

You just have to learn to trust your judgment and make a stand on what you are and are not comfortable with.

You just have to decide what's best for you in the long run. We come off of the energy of last week's Full Moon in Scorpio.

You can feel more driven to accomplish what you set your mind to do, starting with the Moon in Capricorn.

For more, check out these love horoscopes, tarot card readings and best theme songs for each of the zodiac signs this week from Monday, May 11 to Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Aries, you never know what's going to happen this week.

But, you are going to find out things you may have not been expecting.

Your partner may not have been fully honest with you and you have to decide if you can live with that.

Everyone draws the line at some point, you just have to figure out what you can live with and what you cannot.

Theme song: "Liar" by Camila Cabello

Weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Taurus, don't you ever just want to yell at your partner, "you need to calm down!"?

Yeah, we've all been there.

So, maybe take Taylor Swift's advice and tell them to calm down, or if you are the one freaking out, then you need to take a chill pill.

When you are level-headed, it makes it easier for you to make appropriate decisions that you will be OK with in the long run.

You don't want to make any drastic decisions in the heat of the moment.

Theme song: "You Need To Calm Down" by Taylor Swift

Weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Strength

Gemini, you have the strength to bring your relationship back to where you are happy again.

It is tough and it takes a lot of work, but with determination, you can bring your relationship back from the metaphorical graveyard.

As long as you want to be with this person, then you will find a way to fix your relationship.

Theme song: "Graveyard" by Halsey

Weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: King of Wands

Cancer, do you keep playing this we are over but come here game?

If so, you really need to decide if you need them in your life and be committed or if you just need to sever all ties and let them go.

This back and forth between coming here and going away can be very confusing for your partner and ultimately for yourself.

You have to choose what you really want and then go for it.

Theme song: "Never Really Over" by Katy Perry

Weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Leo, when you are with the one you love, your heart may skip a beat.

That's when you know you are with someone that you are supposed to be with.

And you will never be able to stop loving them.

Theme song: "Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai

Weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Virgo, you may have been hurt over and over again, but you do not have any more tears left to cry.

You have to decide when enough is enough and move on.

You can remember this horrible time in your relationship, but you don't have to let that negativity set precedent for all your future relationships.

Theme song: "No Tears Left To Cry" by Ariana Grande

Weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

Libra, you have such a chance to be in the relationship of your dreams.

When you find that special someone, you will feel like you are taking a ride in the clouds.

It's all going to feel surreal, but you deserve to find happiness.

Theme song: "Ride" by Twenty One Pilots

Weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Scorpio, it's important to remember your past relationships, but you don't have to let it impact your future relationships.

Take moments where you remember the ones you love but have lost and look at it as positively as you can, a lot sadly.

It's a melancholy experience to remember someone gone, but you have to remember all the good times you have had.

Theme song: "Memories" by Maroon 5

Weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Sagittarius, you are probably ready to start taking those next steps in your relationship.

Take a moment and talk with your partner because you may both be on the same page.

If intimacy is what you want, then maybe just start with cuddling.

What you desire most is a physical connection with your significant other.

Theme song: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee

Weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Capricorn, understand that truth hurts a lot in a relationship where your partner is very blunt.

It can cut you down and crush you, but it happens.

If you are tired of being put down in your relationship, you have to put in the work to not let your partner put you down anymore.

But, like always, it can bring you more tension and stress.

So, you have to decide if it's worth fighting for, which in this case, is very important for you to do.

Theme song: "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo

Weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Aquarius, never give up on your partner.

They may be having a hard time, but you have to keep pursuing them.

Remind them that you are there if they need someone to talk to or even just a shoulder to cry on.

When you accept their emotions and tell them that it's OK to express these emotions in front of you, it will break down that wall in between you.

Theme song: "Never Give Up" by Sia

Weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Pisces, you may be feeling a bit lost in your fairytale relationship.

But, you may hit reality hard at some point.

You just have to remember how magical your relationship is and go for it.

Theme song: "Lost Boy" by Ruth B.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.