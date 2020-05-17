New Moon In Gemini Weekly Love Horoscopes & Theme Songs For All Zodiac Signs From May 18 - May 24, 2020

Each star sign's astrology forecast for this Monday through Sunday revealed.

Your weekly astrology forecast is here with horoscopes, tarot card readings, and the best love songs capturing all zodiac signs' themes during the Sun and New Moon in Gemini during the week of May 18 - May 24, 2020.

The Moon will transit from Aries to Taurus and close out the week on Sunday in Gemini.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

The Sun is in Taurus but then moves into Gemini on Thursday. The week starts off with the moon in fiery Aries and the New Moon in Gemini starts on Friday.

How does this week's Sun in Taurus entering Gemini affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

With the Sun in Taurus in the first half of the week, things will go fairly well in regards to love and romance since it is ruled by the planet of love.

With the Sun in Gemini from Thursday, you may find that your communication skills are enhanced.

How does this week's New Moon in Gemini affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

On Monday, the Moon is in Aries which may help give you a fresh start.

You may notice that you are feeling excited, positive, and more energetic than usual.

You could even want to use this energy to get started on something new.

If you have any projects that you have been wanting to begin, then it would be the perfect time to get the ball rolling.

On Wednesday, May 20, the Moon enters Taurus at 2:11 a.m. EST.

You could be more inclined to relax and seek peace during this time.

If you have been working hard then use this time to take a much-needed break.

This is a wonderful time to really take care of yourself and give yourself what you need.

For example, if you haven’t been getting enough sleep then you may want to go to bed earlier so that you can feel rejuvenated again.

On Friday, the Moon enters Gemini. For the remainder of the week, you may feel more inclined to express yourself and really say what is on your mind.

Chances are, your communication skills will be heightened so it should be fairly easy for you to connect to others.

If there is an important conversation that you have been putting off, then now would be the perfect time to dive into that discussion.

You may find that you have the gift of gab, so use your words wisely.

For more, check out these love horoscopes, tarot card readings, and best theme songs for each of the zodiac signs this week from Monday, May 18 to Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands

Aries, try to prepare yourself for a tough week. It may just seem as if everyone around you is easily irritated and has a short temper.

Don’t be surprised if someone around you decides to blow up at you for no reason. However, just try to let it roll off your shoulders and try not to take it too personally.

In fact, these comments probably don’t have much to do with you and this person will end up apologizing to you once they feel calmer.

In love, try to show off your more mysterious and secretive side to your potential love interest.

You may pique their interest by keeping them guessing. In fact, it could be fun to play small games and not show all of your cards right off the bat.

In doing so, it may bring you both closer together and keep the relationship feel new and exciting.

Theme song: "Claws" by Charli XCX

Weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

Taurus, you could have too much on your plate right now.

You have been working incredibly hard but you don’t always have to be so productive all of the time.

Instead, give yourself a much-needed break because you deserve it. Accomplish the things you must get accomplished and leave the rest on the back burner for next week.

Your to-do list will still be waiting for you when you return to it. For now, try to calm down and let yourself relax.

In love, you may be feeling like you want to switch things up and do something out of the ordinary.

You might be seeking a sense of freedom right now so do things that push you out of your comfort zone and make you feel excited.

If you are single, this is definitely a great time to get your flirt on and have a bit of fun.

If you are in a committed relationship, you may be tempted to stray from your partner so be wary of that.

Theme song: "Break Up Song" by Little Mix

Weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

Gemini, you may be questioning what direction you should go in or considering making an important decision.

Instead of sitting back and wondering, try to take action. Take a leap of faith this week and go with your gut.

It can be scary to jump and not know where you are landing but trust that you will land on your feet.

You might even see that the universe will reward you for your courage and tenacity.

In love, you may not know where you stand with a certain special person in your life.

It may just feel like you are going through a moment of limbo and uncertainty.

Instead of remaining in this confusion, have a conversation with this love interest so that you can get on the same page.

You will find clarity in this relationship but must ask for it and be willing to talk about the status of your relationship.

Theme song: "Stuck with U" by Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande

Weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Strength

Cancer, you might have been feeling anxious about your next steps in life.

These feelings of fear might have made you procrastinate what you need to get done.

Instead of living in fear, try to make a solid plan on what direction you plan to take.

Once you get started on your plan, you will likely gain a lot more insight and drive to get to where you want to be in life.

This is an excellent week to create a schedule or even a vision board. When your ideas begin flowing it will become much easier to commit to them and become passionate about moving forward.

In love, you may be feeling a little all-over-the-place when it comes to your emotions.

It could feel like you are in love with your significant other one minute but then mad at them the next.

However, don’t take these feelings too seriously because it will pass and your emotions may settle very soon.

In the meantime, try to be kind to your partner and remember how much you love them in the first place.

Theme song: "Ride" by Lana Del Rey

Weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

Leo, your perceptions and philosophies about life may be changing a lot right now.

It may seem like you are developing a new outlook and trying to understand your role in the universe at the moment.

Get ready because you may have an important breakthrough or revelation that will help you see things very clearly.

You might even grow and change a lot over this time so allow it to happen and go with the flow.

It is likely that you will learn a lot and get stronger, so nurture your knowledge and strength.

In love, you and your partner may be going through a rough patch this week.

You may be fighting as a result of some minor miscommunications or misunderstandings.

Instead of continuing to bicker with your sweetheart, try to swallow your pride and agree to disagree.

Try to move forward and let this disagreement stay in the past, it will be easier than you think.

Theme song: "Welcome to the Family" by Watsky

Weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

Virgo, you may notice that you have been following some passions and hobbies that you haven’t been able to focus on in the past.

It is best that you keep exploring what you find interesting and really dig deep with these hobbies.

They could surprisingly be useful for you later on so follow through with them.

Follow where your curiosity leads you whether it involves learning a new language, knitting a scarf, or even putting on a new genre of film you don’t normally watch. Regardless, have fun this week and see what you can learn.

In love, you might connect with a special person in a very new way this week.

Perhaps there is someone in your life that you have only looked at as a friend and now you are beginning to have deeper conversations.

You might begin to see them in a completely new light so be open to them.

This friend could turn into much more so give them a chance and see what happens.

Theme song: "Temporary Love" by Ben Platt

Weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Libra, it is likely that you have a friend or someone close to you that is going through a difficult time.

Try to reach out and check on them. You are very kind and a wonderful friend, so use your strengths to really show your friend that you love and support them. It will feel good for you to put your energy into being kind to others right now.

As an added bonus, this person will remember your compassion and be there to help you when you feel down.

In love, you might have been looking at your romantic partner through rose-colored glasses.

It is possible that you have been putting them on a pedestal and wanting them to be perfect.

Instead of having an idea of them, try to see them for who they really are.

No one is perfect and everybody has flaws, instead of ignoring their flaws try to recognize and appreciate them.

You might even find that you love them even more because of what makes them unique.

Theme song: "Boyfriend" by Selena Gomez

Weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

Scorpio, you may be feeling a little run down right now. It is possible that you haven’t been as active as you usually are and it could have an impact on your energy levels and emotions.

So, find a creative way for you to get moving and boost your energy. Do an at-home yoga class or an instagram live workout.

Although you might have been putting it off, you will feel a lot better once you get your blood pumping again.

Chances are, it will boost your mood and leave you feeling rejuvenated and inspired.

In love, you may be needing an excuse to dress up and feel beautiful this week.

So if you are with your partner then plan a romantic dinner date at home.

If you aren’t with your love interest, then plan a FaceTime date.

Either way, it will be fun for you to get glamorous and dress to the nines.

Your partner won’t be able to take their eyes off of you and you will feel in good spirits after your romantic date.

Theme song: "XS" by Rina Sawayama

Weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

Sagittarius, you may be feeling like you have been preoccupied with taking care of everyone around you recently.

Well, take this week to really take care of yourself! Try to eat foods that make you feel good and do activities that bring you happiness.

Make sure you are getting enough sleep and rest when you need to.

This is an excellent time to put on a face mask, take a bubble bath, or simply catch up on sleep.

You will feel much better once you give yourself the love and care you deserve.

In love, you might find that you are feeling extra romantic and in love right now.

Don’t be afraid to express yourself and show your more vulnerable side to your love interest.

If you feel like you just want to compliment them and tell them how much you care for them, then go for it.

Chances are, your partner will appreciate your openness and affection.

Theme song: "Delete Forever" by Grimes

Weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Capricorn, this week you will have a wonderful opportunity to make changes and start fresh.

You may have been wanting to go through your closet and see what you can donate or even rearrange your home.

Whatever changes you have been wanting to make, you will now have the motivation and drive to make them.

Although these changes could seem small, they could have a profound impact on you.

You could be feeling like a weight has been lifted off of your shoulders after you get rid of some things that you don’t need. So, switch it up.

In love, you might be intrigued by a special someone because they have a very different way of looking at life. It is best that you try to get to know them because you may find that you have more in common than you initially thought.

Although they have a unique perspective, you might start to really see where they are coming from and begin to see things through their eyes.

Theme song: "Hollywood" by Marina & the Diamonds

Weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

Aquarius, it is important that you focus on finding a balance this week between your professional and personal life.

Set up work meetings but don’t forget to set up time to talk to your close friends and loved ones.

In both situations, you may find that you are the one taking the lead and taking initiative.

You have very calming energy and can be very inspirational, so take on the responsibility and make sure things are running smoothly.

Either way, you will find it very easy to communicate this week so take advantage of it.

In love, your head could be up in the clouds. It may just seem like you are living in a fantasy and can’t be brought back to the ground.

So, run with it and enjoy your daydreams. A little escape from reality might be exactly what you need.

You could even develop a very strong crush on someone in your life and it can be exciting and provide you with a fun distraction.

Theme song: "Rumors" by Lindsay Lohan

Weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Pisces, an exciting opportunity may have come up in your life right now.

This opportunity may seem out of the blue and could have come at a bad time.

However, it is not something you want to pass up so try to roll with the punches.

Commit to this fun opportunity and great things may come from it.

Either way, you will be glad that you put your all into it and it will be a great experience for you.

In love, you could be feeling like your mind is all over the place and you aren’t thinking clearly.

Although your thoughts are scrambled, your intuition is guiding you right now so trust it.

If your gut is telling you to reach out to someone in particular, then do it.

You may not know where your intuition is leading you but once you are there you will understand why.

Theme song: "Circus" by Britney Spears

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.