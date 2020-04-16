What The Mercury-Venus Sextile (2 Of 4 In 2020!) Means For Your Love Horoscope Until September, According To Astrology

It's time to start a new chapter.

We’ll be moving into unchartered territory as we experience Mercury in Aries sextile Venus in Gemini on April 18th, changing the direction of our path, specifically within our romantic relationships and love horoscopes.

In astrology, a sextile is when two planets are within 60 degrees of one another, which creates a point of possible growth and has us reaping the rewards of previous choices and actions. For this transit, we have a sextile occurring between Mercury, the planet of communication, and Venus, the planet of love.

Mercury sextile Venus means that while we’re likely going to see important conversations take place, this will become the root of new beginnings.

This is a transit that occurs one to four times a year on average, depending upon other factors like retrogrades; however, it can skip years altogether as was the case in 2019. But in 2020, this transit is occurring four times (the next time we’ll see that many per year won’t be until 2023!) with the last one having occurred on March 4th, followed by this one (the second) on April 18th, and two others in September and October of this year.

There’s no mistaking that we’re already for something new and wonderful, but what we’re learning is that we create the opportunities that become available for us to seize. This is the essence of the sextile: realizing that everything we do plants a seed that we’re either going to reap the harvest of, or have to contend with.

Everything is interconnected, and the only thing that we can truly control is our own decisions and choices, as well as the perspective that we have through the process.

Mercury is the planet that rules communication and even our inner thought dialogue. This is the planet who can cause change and chaos within the conversations with others, and even in our own mind as far as what we want or want to say to others.

Depending upon the zodiac sign this planet is moving through, we feel our own selves affected, including what and how we want to say it. At the time of this transit, Mercury will be in Aries, which means that we will feel very determined to not just speak our minds but also to move forward — a sentiment that is echoed by the energy of the sextile.

Another important factor to note is that because this transit skipped 2019, the last time we experienced this as a part of a series was in September 2018, which was right around the time that Venus was in retrograde in Scorpio. During this time, relationships of all kinds were affected permanently, likely with us still feeling our way through the aftermath even years later.

But now, we have already entered into the pre-shadow phase for this year’s Venus retrograde on April 9th, which means that at the time of the Mercury-Venus sextile, we will likely see something from our past return, as a way to help us begin a new chapter within our romantic lives.

Venus will be in Gemini from April 3rd to August 7th because of her retrograde period, and while the last time we saw this planet turn backwards the lessons were more about uncovering the truth of our relationships, now it’s concerning the choices we make.

What we often neglect to realize within our lives, and especially within our relationships, is that we get to choose which path to take; we get to choose which partner best suits our own dreams for life, and regardless of anything in our external environment, we get to choose the path that feels best for us.

When Venus goes retrograde or even enters into her pre-shadow phase, as she has already done, we’re more apt to see aspects and choices from our past brought back up for review. Specifically, in this transit, when we’re looking at that aspect of karma already, it’s a given that even if we don’t think there’s anything else to deal with from our past choices in love, it doesn’t mean the universe agrees with us.

The best thing we can do as we approach this time is to remain open-minded. While we can have the best intentions in the world and ultimately think we know how life (and our relationships) will play out, it doesn’t mean that we know best.

The recent slow down and quarantine have taught us that nothing is guaranteed, nothing is certain, and that while uncomfortable, to suddenly find yourself having to change everything doesn’t mean it’s not for the best. This is the most important lesson we can take away from the past few weeks: the more we trust and the more we let go of how we think life will go, the more we make room for spirit to come in and show us exactly where we’re supposed to go.

While this transit is the second of four that we will experience this year, it is the last one before we see Venus officially turn retrograde from May 13th to June 25th, which means we’re likely going to feel the push for something new around this time.

Whether it’s truly a new path, a new person, a new chance or maybe just an entirely new way of conversing, this sextile between Mercury and Venus will push us to have conversations or say things that will be the catalyst for the next few months, all while we move through the lessons that Venus wants us to learn on her 40 days of darkness.

Venus in Gemini is about realizing that we need more than just simple love to sustain a relationship.

We need connection, mental stimulation, and adventure, but above all perhaps is choice. Because while we all have a fate that we were born into, we also get to choose that.

We have to be the ones to choose our fate because it’s the path there that actually enables us to learn to not only value it, but to know what to do with it once we have it.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.