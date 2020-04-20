Sun In Taurus Weekly Love Horoscopes & Theme Songs For All Zodiac Signs From April 20 - April 26, 2020

Each star sign's astrology forecast for this Monday through Sunday revealed.

Your weekly astrology forecast is here with horoscopes, tarot card readings and the best love songs capturing all zodiac signs' themes over the week of April 20 - April 26, 2020 during the Sun in Aries enters Taurus.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus starting on April 20. This week’s Moon transits through the zodiac signs Aries to Gemini.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

With the Sun in Taurus, it is a time for enjoying the simple pleasures all around you.

If you are looking for a partner, you could find stability and someone you can depend on right now.

If you are in a committed relationship, your relationship is bound to strengthen and your connection could get even deeper.

Either way, Taurus is a sign that represents pleasure so you are in for a very exciting week.

How does this week's Sun in Taurus affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

With the Sun in Taurus until May 20, 2020, it is the perfect time to go after your goals while also finding time to have fun.

Taurus season is all about doing what brings you joy and makes you feel fulfilled. If you have been wanting to treat yourself, then now is the time to do so.

So, go have that spa day you have been meaning to have or go on that vacation that you have always wanted to go on.

Taurus season is here to prove that you can work hard and also enjoy the finer side of life. You truly could have it all!

How does this week's Moon affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

The Moon is in Aries at the beginning of the week, so you may feel more inclined to tackle your to-do list during this time.

If you have goals that you need to accomplish, then you may find yourself getting them done quickly and efficiently.

A Gemini Moon closes the week so you are likely to end your week on a very positive and playful note.

You may also realize that you are able to leave behind the things that are stressing you out and bringing you anxiety.

For more, check out these love horoscopes, tarot card readings, and best theme songs for each of the zodiac signs this week from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Aries, you may be needing to suppress your ego right now.

Someone near you may be wanting you to do something for them that requires you to swallow your pride at the moment. It is best that you do them this favor and tries not to get too caught up in your emotions.

They will appreciate that you were able to put them first right now and will return the favor to you when you need it.

Sometimes in life, we just have to do something we don’t want to do.

In love, your thoughts may be cloudy right now when it comes to your love interest. You may be wanting to see the best in them, but part of you is wary that they are too good to be true.

Try to trust your gut right now and don’t let your negative thoughts control your perception of them. Instead, trust that you are seeing them for who they are and you deserve the best anyway.

Theme song: "Chandelier" by Sia

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

Taurus, use this week to really start understanding your thoughts.

Don’t feel as if you need to act on your impulses. Instead, try to mull things over before you make any important decisions.

You shouldn’t feel as if you need to add your input or opinion to any tough situations right now because you might need more time to figure out what you are thinking and feeling.

You should consider meditating or journaling right now because that can help you connect to your thoughts on a deeper level.

In love, you can get over any problem as long as you try hard enough.

There may be something standing in the way of your relationship right now that is making it difficult for it to move along smoothly.

However, sometimes obstacles are put in the way to test the relationship and make it even stronger.

So, instead of looking at these things as a bother, try to look at them as an opportunity for growth.

Theme song: "Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra)" by Gotye

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Gemini, you feel very connected and supported by your loved ones this week.

Recently, you may have been working incredibly hard towards your goals.

However, now you deserve to take a break and spend time with the people around you who lift you up. So, throw a dinner party and invite your friends and family.

Simply surround yourself with the people you care about and you are sure to have a fun week.

In love, you may be standing in your own way and making it difficult for your relationship to flourish right now.

You may be inclined to sabotage your relationship, even though it looks like it is going in the right direction.

However, don’t push your partner away right now and be your own worst enemy.

Trust that you deserve to be happy and be in a great relationship, so accept it.

Theme song: "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster The People

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Cancer, you might get some sad news concerning a family member right now. Before you let it overwhelm you, try to think through your feelings rationally first.

Also, know that things may not be as bad as they initially seem and know that everything happens for a reason.

So, don’t run away with your thoughts and try to get all the information before you react. It will benefit you more to remain calm and keep a level head during this time.

In love, you may be trying very hard to form a connection with someone but they may not be letting you in right now.

This certain person could have their guard up and although it is frustrating, try to realize that they will open up eventually.

All you can do right now is provide a safe space and support them when they decide they are ready to welcome you in more.

There is no point in rushing them, just trust that everyone moves at their own pace and just because they aren’t opening up now does not mean that they won’t be willing to later.

Theme song: "Animals" by Maroon 5

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Leo, you might be carrying too much on your plate right now. It is very possible that you are overextending yourself and working way too hard.

You need a break now more than ever and your tasks will still be there waiting for you when you return.

So, leave them on the back burner for now and take care of yourself.

If you have certain things that you absolutely need to accomplish, ask a friend to lend a hand! Either way, you shouldn’t let yourself get too worn out and know that your health is the most important thing.

In love, you may be feeling uncertain about why you are involved in your current relationship.

However, these doubts may be stemming from inside you and are tied to your own fears when it comes to relationships.

So, it is best that you get to the root of your uncertainty right now instead of placing blame on your partner.

You could find some valuable truths that could help you move past your current state of fear.

Theme song: "Break My Heart" by Dua Lipa

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Virgo, you could be starting to realize how important a certain friend is to you at the moment.

It is likely you have been spending a lot of time with this friend and you feel lucky to have them in your life.

So, thank them for being a supportive friend by showing them how much you care for them.

Surprise them with a thoughtful gift or take them to that event they have been wanting to go to.

They are bound to appreciate your thoughtfulness and express that they value the friendship just as much.

In love, you may feel as if love stories have to progress in a lovely and natural way in order for it to be meaningful.

However, your current romance could be following an unusual route with many twists and turns.

Although there could be some challenges and roadblocks in your way right now, know that you can get through them together.

Sometimes love does not look the way you envisioned it to look, but it does not mean that it is not powerful.

Theme song: "Wasabi" by Little Mix

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Libra, you might feel as if it is you against the world at the moment. However, that is not the case and you might simply just need some time to be by yourself.

So, try to find the balance between spending time with others and connecting to your inner self.

Try to go on long walks or cuddle up with a good book. Do whatever feels right for you and you will begin to realize that the world is trying to work with you, not against you.

In love, you may be trying to look for flaws in your partner or relationship right now.

Although, it doesn’t serve you to create problems where there aren’t any.

Try to avoid jumping to conclusions or placing unnecessary blame on someone that does not deserve it.

Try to see things for how they are and look for the positives instead of the negatives.

You don’t want to say or do anything that you can’t take back.

Theme song: "Forever" by FLETCHER

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

Scorpio, you can be incredibly compassionate and caring, so let that side of you show.

It is likely that you are very aware of your emotions as well as other people’s emotions this week.

Use this awareness to your advantage and be there for the people that need your love and care right now.

A friend or loved one could be going through a tough time and might not feel like opening up about it yet.

So, try to show them how supportive you are and they will talk about it when they are ready to.

In love, you could be falling for someone right now but you may only be seeing their good side.

You simply could be trying to ignore the parts of them that you don’t want to see.

If you want the relationship to progress, you can’t keep looking at them through rose-colored glasses.

If they are your true love, you should be willing to accept their good sides as well as their bad sides.

Theme song: "Joanna" by JoJo

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Sagittarius, you may feel like you are getting pulled in all different directions this week.

You could feel like you have to get your work done and focus on your career.

On the other hand, it seems like your loved ones want to spend more time with you right now.

Instead of choosing between one or the other, try to divvy up your time so you can fulfill all your obligations.

Keeping busy might actually prove to benefit you right now, so use your energy to keep you motivated.

In love, your mind could be a tad all over the place this week.

It seems like your thoughts are jumping from one thing to the next and you can’t make any decisions.

However, try to focus on your relationship and see if there are any major parts of it that you could make a decision on.

Just deal with the big things right now instead of sweating the small stuff.

You will know what you need to pay attention to when it comes to your relationship and if you still feel all over the place, then deal with it later.

Theme song: "Dance Again" by Selena Gomez

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Capricorn, you may feel overwhelmed with all the tasks being given to you at work right now.

It just seems like your boss is asking you to juggle a lot but know that they are giving you more work because they believe in you.

If it truly feels like too much to handle, ask a friend or coworker to help you out.

If it is something you have to do on your own, try your best to get it done.

You will feel a lot less stressed once you power through your to-do list.

In love, you may be very lucky this week. Someone could come into your life that is ready to sweep you off your feet.

They could catch you by surprise but once they come into your life, there is no telling when they will leave.

Once you get chatting, you might notice that the conversation seems to flow effortlessly and it could seem like you have known them all your life.

Theme song: "Nice To Meet Ya" by Niall Horan

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Aquarius, you have been working incredibly hard recently.

It seems like you have been spending your days getting tasks accomplished and spending your nights out with friends.

However, if you keep doing this you are bound to feel tired and burnt out.

So, don’t be afraid to say no to invitations right now and spend time alone at home instead.

People will understand if you simply tell them you have too much on your plate right now. You deserve a break!

In love, simply try to enjoy your time with your partner. It is possible that you have been going through a hectic time, but it is time for you to leave that in the past. Try to get back to a calm state and enjoy each other's presence.

Maybe plan a cute little date night and cook them a nice meal and cuddle up together after watching a movie.

Theme song: "Baby" by Clean Bandit ft. Marina & Luis Fonsi

Sun in Taurus weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Pisces, you may be feeling a little anxious about big problems in the world around you right now.

Use these feelings for good and donate or volunteer for a charity that you care about.

Spread your kindness to the world and you could make a huge positive impact. You could even inspire others to make a difference as well.

In love, you tend to keep certain parts of you guarded.

However, you may be feeling safe in your relationship and want to show your more vulnerable side right now. So, don’t be afraid to show your true self to your love interest because they will appreciate it.

Let all of your fears of past pain and rejection melt away and let your partner show you love.

Theme song: "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" by Noah Cyrus

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, love, and relationship topics.