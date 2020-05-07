10 Best Love Quotes That Perfectly Describe The Aries Zodiac Sign

To love an Aries is to continuously prove yourself to them.

Those born under the Aries zodiac sign know how to make their mark.

Once you know and love an Aries, you don't forget the impression they make on your heart. That fiery warrior-like attitude serves them in love, and in war.

They are just as vulnerable as the rest of us, in love and romance, but getting to know them is not all that easy. And that's why certain love quotes can help us better understand them.

They do have their walls up, but once they trust you, those walls come tumbling down. It's at that point that you come to know just how emotionally vulnerable they really are.

You might be intimidated at first, if you've set your goals on an Aries; they are quite intelligent and know how to play the love game all too well. Known for their hyper-sexuality, you may find yourself in fits of lust, since they tease, and they do it oh so well.

But they are also fiercely protective of their own hearts, and this might take a while to get used to.

Here are 10 Aries love quotes that express some valuable sentiment when it comes to love and this zodiac sign's persona.

1. They have the flirt that hurts.

Just because they think you're cute, it doesn't mean they want anything to do with you.

"Aries are very flirtatious with everyone, so don't get the wrong impression from them that they actually like you." —QuotesIdeas.com

2. Their eyes are always on the prize.

In relationships, Aries truly do want things to work out. How they make that happen, however, is an entirely different thing.

"I don't know how I'm going to win. I just know I'm not going to lose." —Gokham Saki

3. Aries is akin to a knight.

Outwardly, they may seem stubborn and standoff-ish. But inside, they are as chivalrous as they are kind.

"In the heart of an Aries you'll find the soul of a Knight of the Round Table: noble and true, and unwilling to share you with any other Knight or Lady." —Lynn Hayes

4. Warrior much?

There's nothing that acts as an obstacle to an Aries in love. If they want you, they will find a way to get you.

"You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice." —Bob Marley

5. You may fall victim to their tantrums and takeovers.

Aries is a screaming, shrieking, hissy-fit throwing freak. Then, after they let it all out, all is well in their world.

"A strong person is not the one who doesn't cry. A strong person is the one who cries and sheds tears for a moment, then gets up and fights again." —Unknown

6. They really do want it all!

They hold their partners up to high standards. Fail their test and out you go. Sorry, wrong zodiac sign!

"I want love, passion, honesty, and companionship... sex that drives me crazy and conversation that drives me sane." —Steve Maraboli

7. Truth is beauty for Aries.

Honest to a fault, Aries simply cannot lie — they don't even bother to try.

"I couldn't be fake about anything even if I tried. My facial expressions would never allow it." —Sonya Teclai

8. They remain cool as a cucumber.

Aries may be hotheaded, but they are also adaptable and find balance in detachment.

"Aries might be emotionally detached sometimes, but they still love you a lot more than you think." —AriesZodiac.net

9. War games and stoic looks is their calling.

This sign has a purpose, and they are extremely preoccupied with it. Get used to it — they still like you.

"An Aries always has their 'game face' on, and may appear to be angry even when they aren't." —ZodiacMind.com

10. Underneath their rough exterior, they're just big babies.

There's a lot of shouting and demanding in an Aries relationship. If you want to shut them up, give them what they want.

"Aries demands love, for like the infant, without love, Aries dies." —Linda Goodman

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.