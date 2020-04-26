Weekly Love Horoscopes & Theme Songs For All Zodiac Signs From April 27 - May 3, 2020

Each star sign's astrology forecast for this Monday through Sunday revealed.

Your weekly astrology forecast is here with horoscopes, tarot card readings and the best love songs capturing all zodiac signs' themes over the week of April 27 - May 3, 2020.

The Sun is in the sultry zodiac sign of Taurus, and the week kicks off with the Moon in thoughtful Gemini.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

The Moon will transit from Gemini to Cancer to Leo and close out the week on Sunday while in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

With the Sun in Taurus, things are looking up for your love life because it is ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure, love, and money.

How does this week's Sun in Aries affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

The Sun in Taurus may make you feel like you should prioritize your love life since Venus, the planet of love, rules the sign of the bull.

If you have been feeling like you want to indulge in what brings you pleasure, then do it.

If you have been craving a nice bath or a long nap, then now is the time to do what is best for you.

Treat yourself to comfort foods, because this is the season to indulge in decadent desserts, and if you think you deserve it, you do!

How does this week's Moon affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

On Monday, April 27, the Moon is in Gemini and enters Cancer at 5:28 p.m. EST.

With the Moon in Gemini, you might notice that you are more willing to speak your mind.

You can use this time to put your communication skills to good use and express yourself eloquently.

If something has been on your mind about your current relationship, open up and have a deep conversation with your partner.

On Tuesday, April 28-29, the Moon in Cancer is sensitive and thoughtful.

With the Moon in Cancer, you could notice that you are more connected with your emotional side.

Use the energy of the universe to express your feelings and emotions.

This is also an excellent time to heal and move past what is holding you back.

If there are things in your life that do not serve them, leave them behind and move forward.

On Thursday, April 30 plan to be the center of attention, as the Moon transits through Leo all the way through Friday, May 1.

With the Moon in Leo, you may find it easier to connect to your inner child and playfulness.

You may notice that you are more willing to look on the bright side and focus on the positive right now.

This is also an excellent time to take center stage and own the spotlight when it comes to your passions and career.

It is also a great time for romance and love, so be open and welcome love in.

On Saturday, your organized side can come out with the Moon in Virgo on May 2-3.

With the Moon in Virgo, this is a great time to accomplish everything you needed to get done this week.

Use the energy of the universe to complete your tasks and work towards your goals.

This is also a great time to organize, so if you have been putting off doing your laundry then now is the time to do it.

For more, check out these love horoscopes, tarot card readings, and best theme songs for each of the zodiac signs this week from Monday, April 27 to Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Aries, you might hear a negative rumor about your job right now.

It is possible that there are talks of someone important leaving or something of that nature.

Before you start getting anxious about this news, it is important that you do not believe everything you hear.

Instead, call up a coworker who you think actually knows what is going on and see if they can set the record straight.

The news you heard could simply have been gossip so don’t believe it until you know if it is true or not.

In love, romance is coming into your life and it could take you by surprise.

You may not have expected or anticipated finding love right now but you could meet someone that is about to sweep you off your feet.

This special person has a lot in common with you and your conversation might flow right off the bat.

Enjoy this time and be open to love.

Theme song: "That's What Love Is" by Justin Bieber (CHANGES: The Movement)

Weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Temperance

Taurus, your mind might be moving a mile a minute this week.

You could be going through something that involves a lot of thought, so take your time to figure out what to do.

Instead of making a decision quickly, try to take your time to see everything from a bird's eye view and various perspectives.

You could gain a lot of insight right now so use it to your advantage but don’t rush into anything.

In love, it might benefit you to take a breath and slow down right now.

Your love life could be moving very quickly and although it feels right, it is important to take time to connect with yourself and your sweetie.

Make sure that you both are on the same page before moving forward.

Maybe you should set some relationship goals and see what you can accomplish together.

Theme song: "Until I Bleed Out" by The Weeknd

Weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Gemini, you might be having some vivid dreams and visions right now and you should pay attention to them.

Your dreams might be telling you something and providing you with answers to your questions.

The answer could have been there all along but now it is becoming very clear, so take notice.

Try your best to decipher these dreams and see where they take you.

In love, your love life might have been heating up recently.

Although it has felt nice, try to take some time to let it simmer down.

Use this week to find a place of peace with your sweetheart and relax together.

You both don’t always have to move so quickly, so settle into the calm and appreciate your time together.

Theme song: "Old Me" by 5 Seconds of Summer

Weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Cancer, you could decide to get involved with a group activity that relates to your interests.

You could even meet someone new that you connect with on an intellectual level.

This person could become a new friend for you and could be in your life for a long time.

So, enjoy meeting people who share similar interests and invest in your hobbies right now.

In love, you are usually articulate but this week it could be difficult for you to find the right words.

However, don’t become overwhelmed by this and trust in knowing that your partner understands you more than you think.

Although it could be hard for you to express yourself and your thoughts, you should try your best to.

Once you open up, it could become easier for you to say what you are thinking.

Theme song: "Bloom" by Troye Sivan

Weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

Leo, you might connect with an influential public figure right now.

It could be someone that you have just discovered or have been a fan of for awhile.

Either way, you could connect with their work heavily right now and enjoy what they have to say.

By exploring their work, you may even learn a lot about yourself and your own views.

It is possible that you could even gain a lot of personal insights from learning about them right now.

In love, you could find yourself in a very easygoing mood this week.

You may be more inclined to go with the flow when it comes to your relationship right now.

You simply might just want to enjoy your time with your partner and have fun, so do it.

Put on a silly movie or dance with them, either way, you will find yourselves laughing a lot and having loads of fun.

Theme song: "No Judgement" by Niall Horan

Weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

Virgo, you might partake in a group activity that introduces you to people from all walks of life.

You could meet a lot of interesting people that you normally wouldn’t meet on a daily basis, so learn from them.

See what they have to teach you and try to see things from their perspective.

It is very possible that you will want to stay in touch with them, so be open to socializing.

In love, you should steer clear of making any impulsive decisions in regards to your love life right now.

You might find that it is hard for you to know which step to take next.

Your thought process could be a tad blurry right now, so it is best that you wait until you are thinking more clearly.

However, listen to your gut because it could be guiding you in the right direction.

Theme song: "I Love Me" by Demi Lovato

Weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Libra, there could be a big and positive change coming to you in regards to your career.

This change could help boost your income and your reputation at work.

You could gain a lot of responsibility and recognition right now, but don’t let it get to your head.

Continue to work hard and be humble because all eyes might be on you right now.

In love, you may be feeling like you want to change things up right now.

So, you could decide to do something big when it comes to your appearance or attitude.

You might be feeling like you are taking a huge step forward and your partner could be thinking that it is about time.

Either way, you will be proud of yourself and your partner will be cheering you on for stepping outside of your comfort zone.

Theme song: "Motivation" by Normani

Weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Scorpio, you might have a lot on your plate at the moment.

Recently, you have been working incredibly hard and now your work seems to be paying off.

However, it is important that you take a break and rest or you may run out of energy.

Everyone needs time to recharge, so take your time and don’t feel guilty about it.

Your work will still be waiting for you once you are ready for it again.

In love, you may have a meeting with someone that leaves a lasting impression.

This special person could alter the way you look at life and the world around you.

Recently, you may have been feeling content and calm about the way your love life is going, but this person might shake up your world.

This person will be good for you and teach you a lot of lessons, so welcome them in.

Theme song: "All I Want" by Olivia Rodrigo

Weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Sagittarius, you tend to be very attentive and focused when it comes to your work.

However, you might find yourself completely wrapped up in your work and not being able to look away.

So, get your tasks done diligently and put your all in it. Once you are done, it will be easier for you to focus on other things.

You are bound to get a lot done but make sure to take a break afterward.

In love, you might notice that things aren’t falling into place this week.

Although things may not be going your way in your love life, the future holds a lot of promise.

Things might take you by surprise and a special person might enter your life in an unexpected way.

Even though you might not be expecting this person, know that they are here to bring you happiness and put a smile on your face.

Theme song: "What A Man Gotta Do" by The Jonas Brothers

Weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Capricorn, a very heavy conversation might take place this week.

Although you might be scared for it to happen, know that it is for the best.

It is important that you air out all of your thoughts and feelings in order to move forward.

Be open to this conversation and it will make you stronger. It will also be a lot easier than you think, so give into it.

In love, you might have been having a very passionate and romantic time with your lover.

However, it is necessary that you take the time to assess the situation and figure out where it could lead.

It is important that you know what you want out of your relationship and be able to express your wants to your partner right now.

Take this time to check-in and your love interest will be glad you are.

Theme song: "Lights Up" by Harry Styles

Weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Aquarius, get ready because it is time for you to make a change in your life.

You might have been feeling like you are stuck or things are stagnant, but use this time to mix it up.

These changes don’t have to be huge ones, even some reorganizing might help you feel more in control of your life.

Take some baby steps now and move towards making your life what you want it to be.

In love, you might have had trouble getting your partner to truly open up.

They might be struggling to tell you how they really feel but now they are ready to let you in.

So, it is important that you provide a safe space for them to express themselves.

You and your love interest are sure to connect on a deeper level right now, but make sure they know that you love and care for them.

Theme song: "Break My Heart" by Dua Lipa

Weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

Pisces, you love to express yourself in unique ways and you might be inclined to write right now.

You have a lot of emotions and it could benefit you to get them all down on paper.

If you have been wanting to journal, then go for it.

You could learn a lot about your feelings at the moment so it is important that you be open about what is on your mind.

In love, you may have been feeling misunderstood by your current partner.

However, maybe you have not been clear enough about how you are feeling.

So, it is important you take some time to really talk to them and let them in.

Once the conversation starts flowing, you will find it very easy to express yourself.

Chances are, your partner will also want to say what is on their mind as well.

Theme song: "Welcome to the Family" by Watsky

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.