Sun In Cancer Weekly Love Horoscopes For June 15 - 21, 2020, By Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's New Moon weekly love horoscope is here with a tarot card reading and theme song starting June 15 through June 21, 2020 when the Sun leaves Gemini and enters Cancer. Here's what astrology predicts for your love and relationships this week.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini entering Cancer this week on Sunday, June 21.

The week starts off with the Moon in Aries and ends with the New Moon in Cancer on Sunday at 2:02 a.m. EST.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

The new solar and lunar season brings attention to your emotions and how you express your feelings with others, particularly in matters that revolve around the home.

With the Sun in Cancer on the day of a New Moon in the same zodiac sign, you might find yourself more connected to your feelings and emotions.

You also might notice that you are very focused on caring for and supporting your family and loved ones during this time.

How will the Sun affect this week's love horoscope, according to astrology?

Try to show your family how much you love and care for them by spending more quality time with them.

You may also be extra attentive to your home life and could want to make your space feel more cozy and comfortable.

If you have any at-home DIY projects that you have been wanting to work on, now would be an excellent time to do so.

You could also want to organize your home because it will make you feel more organized in general.

How does the Moon affect this week's love horoscope, according to astrology?

On Monday, the Moon is in Cancer along with the Sun. With a Cancer Moon, you may feel like you need to focus on yourself and find peace and quiet.

You might also want to focus on healing and getting rid of what is not serving you anymore. This is a great time to meditate, journal, and practice self-care.

You may want to spend some time alone at home and focus on doing things that bring you joy.

On Wednesday, the Moon is in Leo. With the Moon in Leo, you may want to be more in the spotlight.

You could want to spend time connecting with others. You might notice that you have a lot of love to give, so spread love.

Enjoy these days because they should be fun and exciting. It is also an excellent time for romance and your love life will probably go your way.

From Friday to Saturday, the Moon is in Virgo. This is an excellent time to really get organized and focus on your goals and aspirations.

You may feel more motivated to come up with an action plan and to-do list that sets you on the right path towards success.

On Sunday, the Moon is in Libra. With the Moon in Libra, you may be focused on having a pleasant time.

You could simply be looking for peaceful interactions with others and want to do calming activities.

This is a great time to really reset and find balance.

If you have any loose ends or things you have not gotten done, now would be a great time to do that.

It will be an excellent day to close out the week and prepare for the upcoming week.

Weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love tarot card reading: Ten of Wands

Aries, in love, you may have your eyes on a special person.

Although, try not to be too bold and abrasive with showing them how you feel.

Instead, try to show them your softer side and take things slowly.

Remember, slow and steady wins the race.

So, take your time getting to know them and don’t put too much pressure on them or the relationship.

Theme song: "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish

Weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love tarot card reading: The Lovers

Taurus, in love, things may really go your way this week when it comes to your relationship.

You may find that you and your love interest are able to be more open and communicative with each other so use that to your advantage.

Have deep conversations and really try to get to know one another on an even deeper level.

Theme song: "Talking To Myself" by Watsky

Weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love tarot card reading: Queen of Cups

Gemini, in love, things may really go your way this week when it comes to your relationship.

You may find that you and your love interest are able to be more open and communicative with each other so use that to your advantage.

Have deep conversations and really try to get to know one another on an even deeper level.

Theme song: "Bad Friend" by Rina Sawayama

Weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love tarot card reading: Seven of Swords

Cancer, in love, a romantic connection may form with an unlikely person.

Perhaps you have previously seen this certain person as a friend but now a spark is forming between the two of you.

So, try to see where this relationship can go and take note if you now see them in a more romantic way. Either way, be open to them and trust your gut feelings.

Theme song: "Formation" by Beyonce

Weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love tarot card reading: Three of Pentacles

Leo, in love, you could be feeling like you need to take a small break from your love interest.

However, this break is not a bad thing and you might just need some time to focus on yourself and your career goals.

So, tell your love interest how you are feeling so that they aren’t caught off guard. Chances are, your partner will also benefit from this time.

Theme song: "Nightmare" by Halsey

Weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love tarot card reading: Four of Wands

Virgo, in love, you may want to spend some quality time with your partner.

If you are not physically with them, try to set up some virtual chats so you can strengthen your bond.

If you are with your partner, then plan a cute-at-home romantic dinner date. Either way, romance is in the air so use it to your advantage.

Theme song: "History" by One Direction

Weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love tarot card reading: Knight of Pentacles

Libra, in love, you and your sweetheart may be going through a difficult time right now.

You might be having a hard time communicating and it is causing a lot of misunderstandings.

Instead of letting these miscommunications build, try to really listen to what one another has to say.

Have open and honest conversations that will help you move past this rough patch.

Theme song: "Black Magic" by Little Mix

Weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love tarot card reading: Eight of Pentacles

Scorpio, in love, you may have your eyes on a special person but have not made a move yet.

Try to show them you are interested in being a little flirty and giving them some compliments.

Be bold and let them know you care. Perhaps they have been feeling the same way but have been too scared to step up to the plate.

Either way, fortune favors the bold and you have nothing to lose.

Theme song: "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus

Weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love tarot card reading: The Sun

Sagittarius, in love, you may be wanting your love interest to express their feelings to you. However, some people express their feelings in different ways because they have a different love language.

Try to notice if your partner does chores for you or gives you physical affection. Once you learn how they express their love, it may be easier for you to understand what they are trying to convey.

Theme song: "Girlfriend" by Avril Lavigne

Weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love tarot card reading: Ten of Cups

Capricorn, in love, you are bound to feel very connected to your partner right now.

You may notice that you both simply feel very in love and just want to express your emotions.

So, show them your vulnerable side, and don’t be afraid to say mushy things.

Appreciate their warmth and know that you can trust them with your feelings.

Theme song: "Fergalicious" by Fergie

Weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love tarot card reading: Two of Cups

Aquarius, in love, you may need to work on finding a balance in your love life.

You may notice that you are constantly around your partner one minute and then distancing yourself the next.

Try to reach equilibrium and figure out how to pay attention to your love interest as well as your friends and career.

Once you work on doing this then it will become a lot easier and may help your relationship become stronger.

Theme song: "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani

Weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love tarot card reading: King of Wands

Pisces, in love, you may have been feeling a little unmotivated to dress up recently.

You might want to plan a cute date night and get dressed to the nines.

It will be fun for you to express yourself through fashion, so put on your favorite outfit and show it off to your love interest.

They won’t be able to keep their eyes off of you!

Theme song: "Work It" by Missy Elliott

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.