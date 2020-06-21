Neptune Retrograde & Daily Love Horoscope For Monday, June 22, 2020

Neptune retrograde begins!

Your daily love horoscope with an astrology forecast is here for you and all zodiac signs during Neptune retrograde — Monday, June 22, 2020.

We are two days into the Sun in Cancer season. The waxing crescent Moon is in the zodiac of Cancer all day.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Neptune retrograde will start on Monday, June 22 to November 28, 2020 while in the zodiac of Pisces.

Neptune is one of the outer planets in astrology, so when interpreting what Neptune rx involves you will have to take your relationship with the world and others into consideration.

Neptune in Pisces is in the sign of its rulership. When it comes to the topic of love, Pisces is romantic, mutable, flexible, but also easily frightened, swift to run from problems.

How might Neptune retrograde impact your zodiac sign during Cancer season?

Cancer season will involve internal healing for all zodiac signs. It's a time of reflection and spiritual searching.

Neptune retrograde will have a loose relationship with Mars in Pisces.

So, no anger will not be involved, and there's a good chance that most zodiac signs will not be driven by selfish reasons when trying to heal from a painful experience in the past.

As with all retrograde planets, Neptune retrograde will impact your love horoscope because it encourages you to dive into your heart and spirit.

It will give you a strong desire to evaluate how your choices — from friends to family and even work-related choices — cause you to run away from your problems.

If you struggle with vices such as emotional eating, drinking, drugging or doing things that cause self-harm, Neptune retrograde may magnify this reality in your life.

During Cancer season, the awareness you gain during Neptune retrograde can lead to change.

But you may run from the idea that change is possible first before becoming brave and facing your demons head-on.

When this happens, realize that your fear may be a seasonal matter that allows you to overcome a challenge you've endured all your life.

People or places, events or anxieties that arise from now until November, when Neptune stations direct, are symbolic and should not be ignored.

Explore what hidden worries or concerns you have, and how it impacts you and your love life, and grow from it.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with the Sun in Cancer, you are navigating a new month where you get to explore your feelings and sensual, more practical nature.

Battle against some human but negative emotions that undermine your spirit of love.

Where you sense things like envy or a desire to control, release it to God.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Mars and Jupiter harmonize with one another all day.

Anticipate that new feelings may grow and invite you to take a spiritual journey of self-discovery.

Allow the gentle and kind spirit that you possess to come out and express itself fully.

Your gentlehearted nature can be the soothing energy a person you love needed at the right moment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, learning and exploring your spiritual side can be something you'd love to do with your partner.

But if a certain person isn't ready to dive into this type of topic of relational journey, focus on your own awakening.

Let the process be organic for them, as it is for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, don't hold on to negative emotions or harbor any guilt in your heart for what you could have done differently or better.

Start picking up where you are right now. Be open to the idea that starting over again does not mean that you have to retrace your steps and fix what is already done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, acceptance is an important part of love.

Today, learning to accept yourself will benefit you, not only tomorrow but for your lifetime.

Instill a sense of peace and respectfulness in your heart and let things that you had once harbored as resentments become lessons and not obstacles to future love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, love requires a bit of imagination.

Do something that you have never done before. Allow yourself some time to step out of your comfort zone.

If you have rules of love that you always live by but they don't seem to work for your current situation, test the waters and try to make new rules that fit with your love life's new narrative.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, see others as you'd like for them to be initially, and don't rush to label or judge without having had ample time.

When you meet someone you may find yourself making quick decisions about whether or not there is chemistry or if there's love that will last.

Time is a teacher that allows life to answer those questions with certainty. So, don't rush the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if you’ve ever been inclined to test others as to what type of person that they are, give yourself a little test today, too.

Look at how you react and respond to various situations related to the people in your life.

You may realize that you’re an empathetic person but that there are other areas where you are weak and can improve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's easy to doubt if love is real.

It’s a good time for you to consider how your spiritual life connects to your love life.

If you have been struggling with your faith, perhaps you can commit to building a new relationship with your higher power.

Learn to trust the universe will also help you feel more comfortable about letting your guard down when with someone you love or a new person in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, mind your words.

You can’t take back anything negative that you say or text.

So, it is good to consider your words carefully, especially before hitting send.

You may be able to rebuild a relationship by communicating new and positive things.

When you have an opportunity to say something nice, act on it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, love requires gentle leadership.

Take the leadership role in your love life.

Initiates and show that you care.

If you have an opportunity to let someone lean on you, it will allow you to reveal how much you can be trusted.

You may find your kindness allows you to see into someone’s heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, invest time and energy into your relationships, and do so with all of your heart when you're there.

Always remember that the first person to love each day is yourself. Investments of time that you give to yourself are never wasted.

As you care for others, be sure to give it to yourself in equal measure.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.